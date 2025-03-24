Building a Culture of Ethics and Integrity in Local Government | LeaderGov Podcast
Cultivating Ethics and Integrity in Local Government LeadershipJoin Bill Stark and Lindsey Snyder from LeaderGov as they dive into an insightful discussion on fostering ethics and integrity in local government. Featuring guest speaker William Whitson, the episode highlights the importance of ethical behavior and core values in public service. Learn practical strategies for reinforcing ethical standards within your team, hear real-life examples, and gain valuable advice from seasoned public administrators. Whether you're a municipal leader or a frontline employee, this workshop offers essential guidance on maintaining high ethical standards in local government.#Leadership #EthicsInGovernment #LocalGovernment #LeaderGov #WorkplaceCollaboration #Teamwork #LeadershipDevelopment00:00 Welcome and Introductions02:20 Workshop Overview and Team Ethics03:12 LeaderGov's Services and Announcements06:46 Survey Insights on Ethical Behavior07:47 Challenges in Maintaining Ethical Standards12:25 Guest Speaker: William Whitson on Ethics23:22 Practical Ideas for Promoting Ethics29:35 Interactive Session: Sharing Ideas35:03 Closing Remarks and Contact Information
16:10
Boosting Team Engagement in Local Government with Stan Wilson | LeaderGov Podcast
Welcome to the LeaderGov Podcast, America's premier source for local government leadership and teamwork training. Hosted by Bill Stark and Lindsey Snyder from LeaderGov, this episode features a special guest, Stan Wilson, Director of Human Development, Health and Human Services, and Community Development for Fulton County, Georgia. Stan shares his insights on fostering team engagement, the significance of fun and innovative activities like personality assessments and monthly lunch-and-learns, and the challenges of maintaining team cohesion in a virtual environment. Tune in to learn practical strategies for enhancing team engagement, unlocking incremental efforts, and achieving strategic goals in local governments.00:00 Introduction to LeaderGov Podcast00:33 Importance of Team Engagement01:49 Survey Results on Team Engagement03:53 Introducing Stan Wilson06:16 Stan Wilson's Leadership Insights08:36 Practical Engagement Strategies23:49 Addressing Challenges in Team Engagement29:45 Conclusion and Teamwork Summit
33:21
From Conflict to Collaboration: Unlocking Generational Strengths on Your Local Government Team Featuring Jon Amundson
How can leaders navigate generational differences to build stronger, more collaborative teams? In this episode of the LeaderGov Podcast, we’re joined by Jon Amundson, City Manager of Richland, Washington, to explore how local governments can leverage generational diversity to improve team performance.From Baby Boomers to Gen Z, every generation brings unique strengths and challenges to the workplace. Together, we’ll discuss actionable strategies for succession planning, fostering mentorship, embracing hybrid work preferences, and promoting open dialogue among team members.Whether you're a local government leader or simply interested in leadership dynamics, this episode is packed with insights to help you create a cohesive, innovative workplace.
23:51
The 4 C's of Leadership featuring Colonel Paul Trotti
37:41
Kevin Catlin, County Administrator of Kalamazoo County, MI - The Emotionally Intelligent Leader
LeaderGov's podcast is for city and county leaders, managers, supervisors and features management, leadership and teamwork best practices from peers in the industry. Our vision is to help equip tens of thousands of local government leaders to thrive in their roles and lead with competency and integrity.