Building a Culture of Ethics and Integrity in Local Government | LeaderGov Podcast

Cultivating Ethics and Integrity in Local Government LeadershipJoin Bill Stark and Lindsey Snyder from LeaderGov as they dive into an insightful discussion on fostering ethics and integrity in local government. Featuring guest speaker William Whitson, the episode highlights the importance of ethical behavior and core values in public service. Learn practical strategies for reinforcing ethical standards within your team, hear real-life examples, and gain valuable advice from seasoned public administrators. Whether you're a municipal leader or a frontline employee, this workshop offers essential guidance on maintaining high ethical standards in local government.#Leadership #EthicsInGovernment #LocalGovernment #LeaderGov #WorkplaceCollaboration #Teamwork #LeadershipDevelopment00:00 Welcome and Introductions02:20 Workshop Overview and Team Ethics03:12 LeaderGov's Services and Announcements06:46 Survey Insights on Ethical Behavior07:47 Challenges in Maintaining Ethical Standards12:25 Guest Speaker: William Whitson on Ethics23:22 Practical Ideas for Promoting Ethics29:35 Interactive Session: Sharing Ideas35:03 Closing Remarks and Contact Information