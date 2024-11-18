Episode 44 - ChildLine and Child Abuse Laws: How ChildLine Operates and What Lawyers Should Know About It | Lisa Kane Brown

In episode 44 of the Law in the Family podcast, in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, host Aaron D. Weems speaks with Lisa Kane Brown to gain practical information about how ChildLine works and the background on Pennsylvania’s child abuse statutes. Lisa Kane Brown, owner of The Law Offices of Lisa Kane Brown LLC in Norristown, PA, has been an active attorney in the five-county area, providing independent and objective analysis on issues surrounding child abuse and trauma. She is regularly appointed as a trusted member of the bar to conduct independent investigations, represent child survivors of sexual assault, and represent foster care children. The breadth of her experience also includes providing expert commentary both in the courtroom and in the community. Lisa is also a volunteer child advocate with the Montgomery Child Advocacy Project. The Law in the Family podcast host, Aaron D. Weems, is a partner and family law attorney at Fox Rothschild LLP in Blue Bell, Pa. *audio editing, voice over & music by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Nick DeMatteo