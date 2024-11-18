In episode 48 of the Law in the Family podcast, co-hosts Aaron D. Weems and Jennifer Ryan speak with current Chair of the PBA Family Law Section Missy Boyd. She talks about her goals for her tenure, and the upcoming Winter and Summer Section meetings.
Missy Boyd is a founding partner of Boyd & Early Family Law. She is the current Chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association Family Law Section, as well as the Chair of the Family Justice Advisory Board of Montgomery County, which works to improve the Family Court system. Missy is certified as a Family Law Arbitrator by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.
Aaron D. Weems, is a partner and family law attorney at Fox Rothschild LLP in Blue Bell, PA.
Jennifer Ryan is a partner at Boyd & Early Family Law in Blue Bell, PA. She focuses her practice on all aspects of family and matrimonial law including pre and post-nuptial agreements, divorce, custody, support, equitable distribution, alimony and protection from abuse matters.
Episode 47 - US v. Rahimi: Examining a Federal Firearm Case and PFAs | William Phelan
In episode 47 of the Law in the Family podcast, host Aaron D. Weems speaks with attorney William Phelan about US v. Rahimi, the recent US Supreme Court case, and how it may impact existing gun laws and restrictions related to Protection from Abuse Orders (PFAs).
William J. (Bill) Phelan, IV is a partner at Cordell & Cordell, where he handles all manner of family law cases and appeals. He obtained his law degree from The Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law. Bill is also a former staff attorney for the American Bar Association Commission on Disability Rights.
Episode 46 - Kayden's Law | Matthew Rogers
In episode 46 of the Law in the Family podcast, host Aaron D. Weems speaks with Matthew Rogers about Kayden's Law.
Kayden’s Law was signed in as a new law by Gov. Josh Shapiro on April 15, 2024. This law, drafted and passed in the aftermath of the murder of Kayden Mancuso, is intended to create greater safeguards for children by placing a greater emphasis on considering a party’s history of abuse or convictions of certain crimes. This law creates a rebuttable presumption where a history of abuse exists, and introduces a greater reliance on supervised custody arrangements and supervised custody providers.
Rogers and Weems discuss the broader changes Kayden’s Law brings to the custody code, and what we should expect as it becomes integrated into custody cases.
Matthew Rogers is a partner at Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel and is located in the firm’s Pittsburgh office. He concentrates his practice on all aspects of family law and estate planning and administration. Rogers is experienced in navigating the complexities of family law, ensuring that emotions are appropriately addressed while focusing on achieving favorable outcomes.
Episode 45 - The Family Law Arbitration Act | Carolyn Zack and Robb Bunde
In episode 45 of the Law in the Family podcast, host Aaron D. Weems speaks with attorneys Carolyn Zack and Robb Bunde about Pennsylvania’s Family Law Arbitration Act, which provides clear guidance and rules for arbitrating family law cases. They co-chaired the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s ARD committee, which was instrumental in creating and shepherding the FLAA into law over a number of years.
Carolyn Moran Zack is a partner at Momjian Anderer LLC, a Philadelphia-based law firm focusing exclusively on family law. She is an arbitrator certified by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, a mediator, and a parenting coordinator.
Robb Bunde is a founding shareholder of the Pittsburgh family law firm of Bunde & Roberts PC. Bunde has practiced exclusively in family law since his admission to the bar in 1990. He has been a Fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers since 2007. He is certified in Family Law Arbitration by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.
Episode 44 - ChildLine and Child Abuse Laws: How ChildLine Operates and What Lawyers Should Know About It | Lisa Kane Brown
In episode 44 of the Law in the Family podcast, in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, host Aaron D. Weems speaks with Lisa Kane Brown to gain practical information about how ChildLine works and the background on Pennsylvania’s child abuse statutes.
Lisa Kane Brown, owner of The Law Offices of Lisa Kane Brown LLC in Norristown, PA, has been an active attorney in the five-county area, providing independent and objective analysis on issues surrounding child abuse and trauma. She is regularly appointed as a trusted member of the bar to conduct independent investigations, represent child survivors of sexual assault, and represent foster care children. The breadth of her experience also includes providing expert commentary both in the courtroom and in the community. Lisa is also a volunteer child advocate with the Montgomery Child Advocacy Project.
