Knock Knock, Hi! with the Glaucomfleckens

Eargasms and Barbie Butts with Surgeon Dr. Karan Rangarajan

Surgeon Dr. Karan Rangarajan joins the Glaucomfleckens to talk about the mystery of eargasms, how the UK health system compares to the US health care system, and how managing social media is a full time job. — Want to Learn About Dr. Karan Rangarajan? Tik Tok: @dr.karanr Book: https://www.amazon.co.uk/This-Book-Save-Your-Life/dp/1529136326/?maas=maas_adg_E64F3A3B58724727CADB12C5DC885A3D_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas