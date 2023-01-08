Knock Knock, Hi! with the Glaucomfleckens

We’re gonna let you in on a little secret… sometimes working in medicine can be REALLY funny. There’s no way around it, when weird stuff happens to any of us - ...
Grady Memorial Hospital with Internist Dr. Kimberly D. Manning
Internist Dr. Kimberly D. Manning joins the Glaucomfleckens to talk about how Grady Hospital used to be a segregated hospital, the safest time to come into a hospital, and the unique ways she uses social media to connect with patients.
Want to Learn About Dr. Kimberly D. Manning ?
Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-human-doctor/id1571000871
Twitter: @gradydoctor
We want to hear YOUR stories (and medical puns)! Shoot us an email and say hi! [email protected]
8/8/2023
1:06:47
Eargasms and Barbie Butts with Surgeon Dr. Karan Rangarajan
Surgeon Dr. Karan Rangarajan joins the Glaucomfleckens to talk about the mystery of eargasms, how the UK health system compares to the US health care system, and how managing social media is a full time job.
Want to Learn About Dr. Karan Rangarajan?
Tik Tok: @dr.karanr
Book: https://www.amazon.co.uk/This-Book-Save-Your-Life/dp/1529136326/?maas=maas_adg_E64F3A3B58724727CADB12C5DC885A3D_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas
8/1/2023
59:27
Stage Violinist to Doctor with Rheumatologist Dr. Siobhan Deshauer (ViolinMD)
Rheumatologist, Dr. Siobhan Deshauer, joins the Glaucomfleckens to discuss how she grew her platform to teach people about the human body, the fact that she used to be a professional violinist and the journey from stage to hospitals, and how she is still looking for answers about her mysterious rash.
Want to Learn About Dr. Siobhan Deshauer?
Youtube: @ViolinMD
Tik Tok: @ViolinMD
Instagram: @Violin.MD
7/25/2023
57:17
Sleeping Patients with Anesthesiologist Dr. Zach Antonov
Anesthesiologist, Dr. Zach Antonov, joins the Glaucomfleckens to discuss their shared background in comedy, answers the burning question of if anesthesiologists mess with patients while they are under, what fears most patients have, and the cocktails it takes to keep people asleep and then wake them up.
Want to Learn About Dr. Zach Antonov?
Check out his book: https://www.amazon.com/Watch-You-Sleep-Anesthesia-Restaurants-ebook/dp/B0B1362GGP?ref_=ast_author_mpb
7/18/2023
1:07:22
Accurate Medical TV Shows with Medical TV Consultant Dr. Oren Gottfried
Neurosurgeon and TV Consultant, Dr. Oren Gottfried, joins the Glaucomfleckens to talk about the insane hours of the neurosurgeon, how he got into become a TV consultant for medical shows, and plays a game of knowing which scenario matches with which TV shows.
Want to Learn About Dr. Oren Gottfried?
Instagram: @orengottfried
Website: https://orengottfried.com/
We’re gonna let you in on a little secret… sometimes working in medicine can be REALLY funny. There’s no way around it, when weird stuff happens to any of us - oftentimes what happens next can get even weirder. Each week on Knock Knock, Hi! – join Will and Kristin Flanary (aka Dr. Glaucomflecken and Lady Glaucomflecken) as they seek out the world’s weirdest, most shocking, and unexpectedly hilarious medical stories from doctors, nurses, friends, and those celebs who just “played one on TV.” Where else can you hear firsthand just what happens when chopsticks get stuck in your sinuses? Or, ahem, worse…