About Knock Knock, Hi! with the Glaucomfleckens

We’re gonna let you in on a little secret… sometimes working in medicine can be REALLY funny. There’s no way around it, when weird stuff happens to any of us - oftentimes what happens next can get even weirder. Each week on Knock Knock, Hi! – join Will and Kristin Flanary (aka Dr. Glaucomflecken and Lady Glaucomflecken) as they seek out the world’s weirdest, most shocking, and unexpectedly hilarious medical stories from doctors, nurses, friends, and those celebs who just “played one on TV.” Where else can you hear firsthand just what happens when chopsticks get stuck in your sinuses? Or, ahem, worse…