2 A Reality Check from the Full Moon in Capricorn Plus Imagination with Saturn in Pisces and Reflection with Mercury in Cancer

Kelly talks about the astrology highlight of the week ahead. July begins with a grounded Full Moon in Capricorn. You might get a reality check or find the light of the Full Moon helps you see a situation or person exactly the way things really are. Explore the many layers of meaning to the Full Moon in Capricorn, including the input of Saturn in Pisces and Mercury in Cancer. Memory, mood and imagination might be highlighted. Kelly shares about the importance of putting energy into long term goals and dreams under this Full Moon in Capricorn, as well as how to tune into the special influence of Mercury in Cancer this week. You'll also hear a little about the longer trend of Saturn in Pisces, and it's links to imagination and creativity as well as systems for healing and supporting those that might be suffering.