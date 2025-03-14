On today’s show, we take a trip down memory lane with some tour toilet war flashbacks—because of course, that’s where we’re starting. Yanko gives us the inside scoop on a dinner outing at Thee Parkside in SF (was it good? Was it terrible? Who knows?). We break down our weekend run with Chain, and then Brond soft-launches her new doom project, Mother Selene—big things happening there. And finally, we dig into the mailbag, where we get some love from the listeners, answer your questions, and bask in the warm embrace of the Just Friends community
Just Friends Podcast: The Juice – A show about music, punk, rock, indie, emo, food, and whatever else we feel like talking about. Some days it’s deep, some days it’s nonsense—but it’s always The Juice. Hosted by Just Friends, with a rotating cast of characters and absolutely no plan