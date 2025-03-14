Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsMusicJust Friends Podcast: The Juice
Listen to Just Friends Podcast: The Juice in the App
Listen to Just Friends Podcast: The Juice in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Just Friends Podcast: The Juice

Podcast Just Friends Podcast: The Juice
Samuel Kless, Brianda Goyos Leon, Matthew Yankovich, Daniel DeRusso
Just Friends Podcast: The Juice – A show about music, punk, rock, indie, emo, food, and whatever else we feel like talking about. Some days it’s deep, some days...
Music

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • "Taters Tots for Dinner"
    On today’s show, we take a trip down memory lane with some tour toilet war flashbacks—because of course, that’s where we’re starting. Yanko gives us the inside scoop on a dinner outing at Thee Parkside in SF (was it good? Was it terrible? Who knows?). We break down our weekend run with Chain, and then Brond soft-launches her new doom project, Mother Selene—big things happening there. And finally, we dig into the mailbag, where we get some love from the listeners, answer your questions, and bask in the warm embrace of the Just Friends community
    --------  
    52:36

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Just Friends Podcast: The Juice

Just Friends Podcast: The Juice – A show about music, punk, rock, indie, emo, food, and whatever else we feel like talking about. Some days it’s deep, some days it’s nonsense—but it’s always The Juice. Hosted by Just Friends, with a rotating cast of characters and absolutely no plan
Podcast website

Listen to Just Friends Podcast: The Juice, A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/19/2025 - 5:00:18 PM