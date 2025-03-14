Just Friends Podcast: The Juice

"Taters Tots for Dinner"

On today’s show, we take a trip down memory lane with some tour toilet war flashbacks—because of course, that’s where we’re starting. Yanko gives us the inside scoop on a dinner outing at Thee Parkside in SF (was it good? Was it terrible? Who knows?). We break down our weekend run with Chain, and then Brond soft-launches her new doom project, Mother Selene—big things happening there. And finally, we dig into the mailbag, where we get some love from the listeners, answer your questions, and bask in the warm embrace of the Just Friends community