Episode 134: RENUZIT

HIYYYYEEEEEEEEE!!!!! We back y’all! We missed y’all so much (even though y’all been cussing us out!) This week, the girls are in LOVE y’all. From first loves to lovey dovey movies, the girls get into it all. Mel lives with a boy (That Boy™) now, Talley be “my man my man my man” and DON'T KNOCK THE SPACE HEATER UNTIL YOU TRY IT!