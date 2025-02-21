HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH YALL. This week the girls are first and foremost, YAPPING, but also celebrating their blackest black history. From Lady D’jango to Black Kissin’ Kate Barlow, the girls get into it ALL. Talley thinks she’s “normal,” Mel was somehow sheltered and unsheltered, AND WHY ARE THE BABIES WATCHING PIMPS UP H*S DOWN?!?!
--------
59:07
Episode 134: RENUZIT
HIYYYYEEEEEEEEE!!!!! We back y’all! We missed y’all so much (even though y’all been cussing us out!) This week, the girls are in LOVE y’all. From first loves to lovey dovey movies, the girls get into it all. Mel lives with a boy (That Boy™) now, Talley be “my man my man my man” and DON'T KNOCK THE SPACE HEATER UNTIL YOU TRY IT!
--------
1:42:29
Episode 133: GET YOUR ICE CREAM
WE DONE MADE IT THROUGH THE YEAR Y’ALL!! This week, the girls are unpacking and manifesting for 2025! From yappin’ to coveting, the girls get into it all! Talley stays in her proverbial lane, Mel gets the proverbial ice cream, and WE’LL SEE Y’ALL IN 2025 LOVE Y’ALL DEEP!
--------
55:25
Episode 132: Nekkid Messicans
Edited to “GIVE OUR REGARDS TO BROADWAY B*TCH! This week the gworls are talking MUSICALS! From Sweeny to Chicago, the girls are giving a five-six-seven-eight!!! Talley can’t give her cooch*e away, Mel makes jokes with GenZ nurses during cooch*e surgery, and ANNE HATHAWAY YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS B*TCH!
--------
1:01:00
Episode 131: The Absence of Normality
HIIIIYYYYYYEEEE!!!!! This week, the girls are going back, back, back into time! (to 2019.) The dolls are reminiscing, remembering, and rejoicing about where they are now. From old baes to new ways, the girls discuss it all! Talley got called “mad ugly,” (???), Mel eats grilled cheese with ketchup (???), and ARE WE GETTING DUMBER?!
Join our patreon here: www.patreon.com/jokesonyoupodcast