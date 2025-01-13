Jewish Crossroads: Jewish Identity in Times of Crisis

Jewish Courage in the Face of Antisemitism

Rabbi David Wolpe, one of the most influential rabbis in the U.S., a brilliant and fascinating thinker, made headlines this year after stepping down from Harvard’s antisemitism advisory group, realizing their vital recommendations would go unheeded.In this conversation, he shares his thoughts and experiences—what is Jewish courage today? Where did he go wrong in believing antisemitism was his father’s generation’s problem? What did a conversation with a student and former IDF soldier reveal about the alarming campus climate? Why doesn’t he recommend every Jew attend Harvard, and how do the Gilmore Girls fit into all of this?