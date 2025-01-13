Rabbi David Wolpe, one of the most influential rabbis in the U.S., a brilliant and fascinating thinker, made headlines this year after stepping down from Harvard’s antisemitism advisory group, realizing their vital recommendations would go unheeded.In this conversation, he shares his thoughts and experiences—what is Jewish courage today? Where did he go wrong in believing antisemitism was his father’s generation’s problem? What did a conversation with a student and former IDF soldier reveal about the alarming campus climate? Why doesn’t he recommend every Jew attend Harvard, and how do the Gilmore Girls fit into all of this?
About Jewish Crossroads: Jewish Identity in Times of Crisis
Renowned Israeli journalist Tamar Ish Shalom will embark on a journey to engage with leaders and key figures in American Jewry to analyze how the war in Israel is reshaping American Jewish identity. Together, they will explore the challenges and opportunities facing American Jews and what the future holds for their relationship with Israel, especially against the backdrop of political developments in both the U.S. and Israel.