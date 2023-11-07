Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsThe Jenkins & Jonez Podcast
Listen to The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast in the App
Listen to The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast

Podcast The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast
iHeartPodcasts and The Volume
Longtime friends Jenkins and Jonez have cultivated a passionate fanbase due to their irreverent takes on social media. On The Jenkins and Jonez Podcast, the duo...
More
SportsBasketballComedy

Available Episodes

5 of 601
  • Jenkins and Jonez - We Are Pro Flag Planting
    The guys discuss rivalry week in college football, and the orcas are back wearing salmon hats again #volumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    59:25
  • Jenkins and Jonez - Bomani Jones On Drake’s Lawsuits + Kendrick’s Banner Year
    The guys are joined by Bomani Jones to discuss Drake suing Kendrick Lamar and UMG #volumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:31:21
  • Jenkins and Jonez - ‘GNX’ Album Review
    The guys react to Kendrick Lamar's album "GNX", Othani's 3rd MVP, and the Commanders losing to the Cowboys #volumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:18:51
  • Jenkins and Jonez - Pinky-Gate Continued
    The guys continue to debate how much their pinkies are worth, and discuss Jay Leno possibily being jumped by the mob, and the drama surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers #volumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    53:21
  • Jenkins and Jonez - Cowboys Can’t Even Win With Their Stadium
    The guys laugh at the Dallas Cowboys once again as they get smashed on their home field by the Houston Texans, and debate how much money their left pinkies are worth #volumeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:00:52

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast

Longtime friends Jenkins and Jonez have cultivated a passionate fanbase due to their irreverent takes on social media. On The Jenkins and Jonez Podcast, the duo bring the banter of NBA Twitter straight to your ears.
Podcast website

Listen to The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast, Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Jenkins & Jonez Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:15:30 AM