The guys discuss rivalry week in college football, and the orcas are back wearing salmon hats again
59:25
Jenkins and Jonez - Bomani Jones On Drake’s Lawsuits + Kendrick’s Banner Year
The guys are joined by Bomani Jones to discuss Drake suing Kendrick Lamar and UMG
1:31:21
Jenkins and Jonez - ‘GNX’ Album Review
The guys react to Kendrick Lamar's album "GNX", Othani's 3rd MVP, and the Commanders losing to the Cowboys
1:18:51
Jenkins and Jonez - Pinky-Gate Continued
The guys continue to debate how much their pinkies are worth, and discuss Jay Leno possibily being jumped by the mob, and the drama surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers
53:21
Jenkins and Jonez - Cowboys Can’t Even Win With Their Stadium
The guys laugh at the Dallas Cowboys once again as they get smashed on their home field by the Houston Texans, and debate how much money their left pinkies are worth
Longtime friends Jenkins and Jonez have cultivated a passionate fanbase due to their irreverent takes on social media. On The Jenkins and Jonez Podcast, the duo bring the banter of NBA Twitter straight to your ears.