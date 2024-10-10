ETHAN KLEIN CUT THAT ARM OFF | Jeff FM | 155

Come on tour with us! https://www.jefffm.com/ Code JEFFW for 10% off (up to $20 off) tickets at SeatGeek! Go to https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/JEFF to download the PrizePicks app and use code JEFF to get $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup. Go to http://hims.com/jefffm to start your free online visit today. Go to http://openphone.com/jeff to get 20% off your first 6 months. ___________ Get Jeff's Barbershop Hair products https://www.jeffsbarbershop.com HAIR OIL AVAILBILE ON AMAZON!👇 https://www.amazon.com/Jeffs-Barbershop-Women-Fresh-Scent/dp/B0CNZHGZRM?ref_=ast_sto_dp SUBSCRIBE TO THE CLIPS CHANNEL NOW FOR FRESH CONTENT DAILY👇 https://www.youtube.com/@jeffclips/videos Join the Discord so you can become a caller https://discord.gg/KstfUrQSUq Get Early Access, Bonus Content, Deleted Scenes, BTS 👇 https://www.patreon.com/jeffwittek Follow my Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jeff Twitter https://www.twitter.com/jeffwittek ____ Outro by ZACH THE FRIGGIN SOUNDBITE GOD ! https://www.instagram.com/z_vinyl/ ____ Follow The Crew Cody Padrino https://www.instagram.com/codypadrino Ryan The Leader https://www.instagram.com/ryantheleader Daddy Steve https://www.instagram.com/daddysteve/ Produced By Kyle Barper https://www.instagram.com/Kylebarper Nick Williams https://www.instagram.com/precedentfailure/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices