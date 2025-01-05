Is This Real Life? With Mandy Slutsker

Powered by RND
Is This Real Life? is a Bravo podcast that relates our favorite shows to our own lives and the world around us. Hosted by Mandy Slutsker.
  • Episode 329 - ‘Hot Gossip’ with Jodi (@jodigetinsta)
    No new housewives shows this week but Mandy’s friend Jodi (@jodigetinsta) joins the podcast to dish on all the latest Bravo gossip and make some predictions for 2025. Plus, hear Mandy’s thoughts on Southern Charm.  Follow Jodi on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jodigetinsta/ Follow Mandy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mandyslutsker/
    --------  
    1:28:30
  • Episode 328 - ‘M&M Hour: Queen Baby Karen’ with Melissa Reich
    M&M Hour is back! This week Mandy hosts Melissa Reich (@yourbishtherapist) on the podcast to discuss the Real Housewives of Potomac and its leading lady, Karen Huger. They also get into some PK & Dorit drama and the cast’s reaction to Bronwyn discussing infidelity in her marriage on the last episode of RHOSLC.  For all things @yourbishtherapist: https://linktr.ee/yourbishtherapist Follow @yourbishtherapist on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yourbishtherapist/ Follow Mandy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mandyslutsker/
    --------  
    1:12:19
  • Episode 327 - 'A Woman on the Verge' with B (@petshopboy)
    This week Mandy has B (@petshopboy), host of The B List podcast, on to chat all things Bravo. They discuss all the women who are on the verge this week - Dorit, Ubah, Britani, Bronwyn, and a woman who has completely lost it, Karen Huger. From RHOP to RHOBH and RHONY to RHOSLC, Mandy and B cover it all! Listen to The B List podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-b-list/id1493424449 Follow @petshopboy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/petshopboy/ Follow Mandy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mandyslutsker/
    --------  
    1:13:53
  • Episode 326 - ‘Oceanside Arguments and Villa Disputes’ with Lauren (@bravo_is_everything_)
    This week Mandy hosts the Lauren, the woman behind the IG account @bravo_is_everything_. Mandy and Lauren go through this week’s Real Housewives of New York, Real Housewives of Potomac, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before getting into more depth on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Southern Charm.  Follow Lauren on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bravo_is_everything_ Follow Mandy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mandyslutsker/
    --------  
    1:21:12
  • Episode 325 - 'The Comedy of Our Time' with Aliza Rosen
    This week Mandy hosts the CEO and founder of AYR Media, Aliza Rosen, on the podcast. Mandy and Aliza discuss this week’s Real Housewives of Potomac, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (she has great insight!) and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the comedy of our time. Plus, hear Mandy’s thoughts on the premiere of Southern Charm season 10!For all things AYR Media: https://www.ayr-media.comFollow Aliza on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ayr_media/Follow Mandy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mandyslutsker/
    --------  
    1:27:05

