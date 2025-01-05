Is This Real Life? With Mandy Slutsker

Episode 327 - 'A Woman on the Verge' with B (@petshopboy)

This week Mandy has B (@petshopboy), host of The B List podcast, on to chat all things Bravo. They discuss all the women who are on the verge this week - Dorit, Ubah, Britani, Bronwyn, and a woman who has completely lost it, Karen Huger. From RHOP to RHOBH and RHONY to RHOSLC, Mandy and B cover it all! Listen to The B List podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-b-list/id1493424449 Follow @petshopboy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/petshopboy/ Follow Mandy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mandyslutsker/