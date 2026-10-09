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Is She Game?

Higher Ground Network and Run A Muck
Society & CultureSports
Is She Game?
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • Is She Game?

    Billie Jean King Loves Women's Sports

    10/09/2026 | 51 mins.
    Welcome to Is She Game! On this first episode, Coach Jackie is joined by the one and only Billie Jean King--tennis pioneer, women's sports advocate, and famed lesbian. The two show some love to BJK's most recent book, See It to Be It: Eleven Champions Leading Women's Sports Today, and Billie Jean demonstrates her surprising knowledge of queer and sports terminology. Plus: the rules of the pod, what's up in women's sports this week, and Jackie dishes on something that's technically not sports, but it's sports to her: Dancing With The Stars!

    Check out the Women’s Super League table here
    See Atlanta City FC’s logo and colors here
    Watch Clara Luvanga’s winning goal for the Washington Spirit here
    Read more about the USWNT v. Spain matchup here
    Read more about the China Open story here
    Learn about Texas A&M volleyball’s Kyndal Stowers and her new program record here
    Help Suzanne White, aka MomChats, support Blood Cancer United’s Dare to Dream Project Fundraiser by donating here
    Read about Natalie Nakase’s scary collapse here
    Catch up on the Golden State Valkyries v. Las Vegas Aces semifinal series here
    Catch up on the Atlanta Dream v. New York Liberty semifinal series here
    Read more about Billie Jean King’s legacy here

    CREDITS:

    From Higher Ground Audio:

    Head of Higher Ground Audio: Dan Fierman
    Deputy Head of Higher Ground Audio: Mukta Mohan
    Lead Producer: Misha Jones
    Higher Ground Audio Executive Producer: Natalie Rinn
    Head of Production: Andrew Eapen
    Managing Producer: Tiffany Hammond
    Social Media Support: Nolan Rosenberg-Russell
    Head of Social: Paris Mackey
    Marketing: Inside Projects, Maggie Taylor

    From Run-A-Muck Media:

    Host and Executive Producer: Jackie Johnston
    Executive Producer: Eliza Mills
    Video Producer: Megan Patsel
    Producer: Hannah Ceisler
    Producer: Martha Fearnley
    Run-A-Muck Head of Social: Chantel Houston
    CEO, Run-A-Muck Media: Pam Drucker-Mann

    Special thanks to: Kimberly Diaz, Amanda Seda, Mike Pushkin, Eva Koureta, and the team at Clean Cuts

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Is She Game?

    Are YOU Game for Is She Game?

    09/29/2026 | 2 mins.
    THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Coach Jackie J has a podcast! Is She Game? is a hub for the ever-expanding, culture-shaping worlds of women’s sports and pop culture. Expect guests, games, news, takes, and a whole lot of laughs. Watch this space!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Is She Game?
"Is She Game?" is a hub for the ever-expanding, culture-shaping world of women’s sports – building community by serving fans and creating new ones.Each week, host Coach Jackie J breaks down this week’s news in sports and culture, hangs out with a special guest, and sets you up with moments to look forward to in the week to come.Jackie is the People’s Coach: teaching you all about women’s sports, so YOU TOO can have the time of your life as a fan of whatever sport catches your eye!From the WNBA to the rec rugby league your mom just joined, she has her finger on the pulse of sports worldwide. She can’t wait to turn you into a women’s sports fan. We love women’s sports!
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