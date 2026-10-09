Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
2 episodes
- Welcome to Is She Game! On this first episode, Coach Jackie is joined by the one and only Billie Jean King--tennis pioneer, women's sports advocate, and famed lesbian. The two show some love to BJK's most recent book, See It to Be It: Eleven Champions Leading Women's Sports Today, and Billie Jean demonstrates her surprising knowledge of queer and sports terminology. Plus: the rules of the pod, what's up in women's sports this week, and Jackie dishes on something that's technically not sports, but it's sports to her: Dancing With The Stars!
Check out the Women’s Super League table here
See Atlanta City FC’s logo and colors here
Watch Clara Luvanga’s winning goal for the Washington Spirit here
Read more about the USWNT v. Spain matchup here
Read more about the China Open story here
Learn about Texas A&M volleyball’s Kyndal Stowers and her new program record here
Help Suzanne White, aka MomChats, support Blood Cancer United’s Dare to Dream Project Fundraiser by donating here
Read about Natalie Nakase’s scary collapse here
Catch up on the Golden State Valkyries v. Las Vegas Aces semifinal series here
Catch up on the Atlanta Dream v. New York Liberty semifinal series here
Read more about Billie Jean King’s legacy here
CREDITS:
From Higher Ground Audio:
Head of Higher Ground Audio: Dan Fierman
Deputy Head of Higher Ground Audio: Mukta Mohan
Lead Producer: Misha Jones
Higher Ground Audio Executive Producer: Natalie Rinn
Head of Production: Andrew Eapen
Managing Producer: Tiffany Hammond
Social Media Support: Nolan Rosenberg-Russell
Head of Social: Paris Mackey
Marketing: Inside Projects, Maggie Taylor
From Run-A-Muck Media:
Host and Executive Producer: Jackie Johnston
Executive Producer: Eliza Mills
Video Producer: Megan Patsel
Producer: Hannah Ceisler
Producer: Martha Fearnley
Run-A-Muck Head of Social: Chantel Houston
CEO, Run-A-Muck Media: Pam Drucker-Mann
Special thanks to: Kimberly Diaz, Amanda Seda, Mike Pushkin, Eva Koureta, and the team at Clean Cuts
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Coach Jackie J has a podcast! Is She Game? is a hub for the ever-expanding, culture-shaping worlds of women’s sports and pop culture. Expect guests, games, news, takes, and a whole lot of laughs. Watch this space!
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Society & Culture podcasts
- This American LifeArts, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- CriminalDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Sword and ScaleBusiness, Documentary, Entrepreneurship, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Dr. John Delony ShowHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Freakonomics RadioDocumentary, Society & Culture
- The Oprah PodcastSociety & Culture
- Stuff You Should KnowSociety & Culture
- The Ezra Klein ShowGovernment, News, Society & Culture
- Next Question with Katie CouricDocumentary, Entertainment News, Health & Wellness, News, Society & Culture
- Brooke and Connor Make A PodcastComedy, Leisure, Relationships, Society & Culture
Trending Society & Culture podcasts
- The Gray Area with Sean IllingNews, Philosophy, Politics, Society & Culture
- Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel LindsaySociety & Culture
- The Wirecutter ShowEducation, Home & Garden, Leisure, Society & Culture, Tutorials
- Joy 101 with Hoda KotbSociety & Culture
- American HysteriaHistory, Society & Culture
- The Lila Rose ShowSociety & Culture
- It's Me, TinxSociety & Culture
- So SupernaturalSociety & Culture
- Freakonomics RadioDocumentary, Society & Culture
- Cleared Hot - Powered By BRCCSociety & Culture
- Keeping It Real: Conversations with Jillian MichaelsEducation, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Stay TranquiloSociety & Culture
- Talk Easy with Sam FragosoFilm Interviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Code SwitchSociety & Culture
- The Documentary PodcastDocumentary, Society & Culture
- People I (Mostly) AdmireSociety & Culture
- Dalton Fischer PodcastDocumentary, Education, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Andrew Klavan ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Life HaxEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Cults to ConsciousnessSociety & Culture
About Is She Game?
"Is She Game?" is a hub for the ever-expanding, culture-shaping world of women’s sports – building community by serving fans and creating new ones.Each week, host Coach Jackie J breaks down this week’s news in sports and culture, hangs out with a special guest, and sets you up with moments to look forward to in the week to come.Jackie is the People’s Coach: teaching you all about women’s sports, so YOU TOO can have the time of your life as a fan of whatever sport catches your eye!From the WNBA to the rec rugby league your mom just joined, she has her finger on the pulse of sports worldwide. She can’t wait to turn you into a women’s sports fan. We love women’s sports!Podcast website
Listen to Is She Game?, This American Life and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Is She Game?
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.