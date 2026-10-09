THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Coach Jackie J has a podcast! Is She Game? is a hub for the ever-expanding, culture-shaping worlds of women’s sports and pop culture. Expect guests, games, news, takes, and a whole lot of laughs. Watch this space! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

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Welcome to Is She Game! On this first episode, Coach Jackie is joined by the one and only Billie Jean King--tennis pioneer, women's sports advocate, and famed lesbian. The two show some love to BJK's most recent book, See It to Be It: Eleven Champions Leading Women's Sports Today, and Billie Jean demonstrates her surprising knowledge of queer and sports terminology. Plus: the rules of the pod, what's up in women's sports this week, and Jackie dishes on something that's technically not sports, but it's sports to her: Dancing With The Stars! Check out the Women’s Super League table here See Atlanta City FC’s logo and colors here Watch Clara Luvanga’s winning goal for the Washington Spirit here Read more about the USWNT v. Spain matchup here Read more about the China Open story here Learn about Texas A&M volleyball’s Kyndal Stowers and her new program record here Help Suzanne White, aka MomChats, support Blood Cancer United’s Dare to Dream Project Fundraiser by donating here Read about Natalie Nakase’s scary collapse here Catch up on the Golden State Valkyries v. Las Vegas Aces semifinal series here Catch up on the Atlanta Dream v. New York Liberty semifinal series here Read more about Billie Jean King’s legacy here CREDITS: From Higher Ground Audio: Head of Higher Ground Audio: Dan Fierman Deputy Head of Higher Ground Audio: Mukta Mohan Lead Producer: Misha Jones Higher Ground Audio Executive Producer: Natalie Rinn Head of Production: Andrew Eapen Managing Producer: Tiffany Hammond Social Media Support: Nolan Rosenberg-Russell Head of Social: Paris Mackey Marketing: Inside Projects, Maggie Taylor From Run-A-Muck Media: Host and Executive Producer: Jackie Johnston Executive Producer: Eliza Mills Video Producer: Megan Patsel Producer: Hannah Ceisler Producer: Martha Fearnley Run-A-Muck Head of Social: Chantel Houston CEO, Run-A-Muck Media: Pam Drucker-Mann Special thanks to: Kimberly Diaz, Amanda Seda, Mike Pushkin, Eva Koureta, and the team at Clean Cuts See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Is She Game?

About Is She Game?

About Is She Game?