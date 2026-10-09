“I love that there’s no place my kids can be in the apartment I can’t hear ’em. I love knowing where they are. I love hearing their feet. I just love it so much.” —Seth Meyers Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb is Presented by CVS. Shop your local CVS, right around the corner. Experience the full conversation on the "Joy 101 podcast with Hoda Kotb" wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information, please visit us at www.joy101.com/podcast See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

"Once he saw me, he was like, "she's my next Madonna." He just was such a champion for you and also your biggest critic... And he taught me what a hit song is." -Taylor Dayne on Clive Davis Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb is Presented by CVS. Shop your local CVS, right around the corner. Experience the full conversation on the "Joy 101 podcast with Hoda Kotb" wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information, please visit us at www.joy101.com/podcast See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

"My Best Friend's Wedding was such a great thing to get because that was when romantic comedy was queen of Hollywood, and there I was with Queen herself, Julia Roberts… and being a Georgia girl, I think she was kind of rooting for me." -Carrie Preston Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb is Presented by CVS. Shop your local CVS, right around the corner. Experience the full conversation on the "Joy 101 podcast with Hoda Kotb" wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information, please visit us at www.joy101.com/podcast See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

"I was swimming in the pool at the Sunset Marquis Hotel. I was 22 years old... I jumped out of the pool and introduced myself. And when I met her, I'd never seen a more beautiful human being." – Harry Connick Jr. on meeting his wife, Jill Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb is Presented by CVS. Shop your local CVS, right around the corner. Experience the full conversation on the "Joy 101 podcast with Hoda Kotb" wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information, please visit us at www.joy101.com/podcast See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

"I was swimming in the pool at the Sunset Marquis Hotel. I was 22 years old... I jumped out of the pool and introduced myself. And when I met her, I'd never seen a more beautiful human being." – Harry Connick Jr. on meeting his wife, Jill Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb is Presented by CVS. Shop your local CVS, right around the corner. Experience the full conversation on the "Joy 101 podcast with Hoda Kotb" wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information, please visit us at www.joy101.com/podcast See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb

About Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb

About Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb