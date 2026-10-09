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23 episodes
- "I was swimming in the pool at the Sunset Marquis Hotel. I was 22 years old... I jumped out of the pool and introduced myself. And when I met her, I'd never seen a more beautiful human being." – Harry Connick Jr. on meeting his wife, Jill
Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb is Presented by CVS. Shop your local CVS, right around the corner. Experience the full conversation on the "Joy 101 podcast with Hoda Kotb" wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information, please visit us at www.joy101.com/podcast
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- "I was swimming in the pool at the Sunset Marquis Hotel. I was 22 years old... I jumped out of the pool and introduced myself. And when I met her, I'd never seen a more beautiful human being." – Harry Connick Jr. on meeting his wife, Jill
Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb is Presented by CVS. Shop your local CVS, right around the corner. Experience the full conversation on the "Joy 101 podcast with Hoda Kotb" wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information, please visit us at www.joy101.com/podcast
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- "My Best Friend's Wedding was such a great thing to get because that was when romantic comedy was queen of Hollywood, and there I was with Queen herself, Julia Roberts… and being a Georgia girl, I think she was kind of rooting for me." -Carrie Preston
Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb is Presented by CVS. Shop your local CVS, right around the corner. Experience the full conversation on the "Joy 101 podcast with Hoda Kotb" wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information, please visit us at www.joy101.com/podcast
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- "Once he saw me, he was like, "she's my next Madonna." He just was such a champion for you and also your biggest critic... And he taught me what a hit song is." -Taylor Dayne on Clive Davis
Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb is Presented by CVS. Shop your local CVS, right around the corner. Experience the full conversation on the "Joy 101 podcast with Hoda Kotb" wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information, please visit us at www.joy101.com/podcast
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- “I love that there’s no place my kids can be in the apartment I can’t hear ’em. I love knowing where they are. I love hearing their feet. I just love it so much.” —Seth Meyers
Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb is Presented by CVS. Shop your local CVS, right around the corner. Experience the full conversation on the "Joy 101 podcast with Hoda Kotb" wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information, please visit us at www.joy101.com/podcast
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb
Joy is essential. And it's also elusive. You can't order it, borrow it, or simply hope it into life. But now, there's a new and exciting way to start your journey toward a more joyful existence: The Joy 101 Podcast with Hoda! Best known for her Emmy-winning work and co-anchoring Today, Hoda Kotb infuses her authenticity, curiosity, and warmth into conversations with the world’s most fascinating people. Entertainment legends, sport icons, wellness experts, and everyday folks will share how they find, allow, and experience joy. Hoda will offer her own tips and takes on seeking a more balanced, harmonious life. If you're craving inspiration, support, and useful tools to maximize your joy, tune in to these candid, uplifting, and moving on-air chats. Joy after a breakup, joy as an empty-nester, joy after loss, joy as a caretaker — Hoda's new podcast will speak to you. Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb, an iHeartPodcast.Podcast website
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Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb: Podcasts in Family