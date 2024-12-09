#44 – Markus Haas on ethOS and building a crypto-native device

This is my conversation with Markus Haas, the CEO of Freedom Factory and cocreator of the dGEN1.Timestamps:(00:00:00) - intro(00:00:28) - ethOS origin story(00:07:54) - the vision and values(00:09:56) - the need for an alternative to iOS and Android(00:15:30) - sponsor: Splits(00:16:14) - building on GrapheneOS(00:28:32) - dGEN1, an everyday carry device(00:37:05) - what's next for ethOS?(00:43:02) - the company, funding, profitability(00:49:00) - outroLinks:- Markus on X: https://x.com/mhaas_eth- ethOS on X: https://x.com/EthereumPhone- GrapheneOS: https://grapheneos.org/- Freedom Factory website: https://www.freedomfactory.io/Thank you to our sponsor for making this podcast possible:- Splits: https://splits.orgInto the Bytecode:- Sina Habibian on X: https://twitter.com/sinahab- Sina Habibian on Farcaster - https://warpcast.com/sinahab- Into the Bytecode: https://intothebytecode.comDisclaimer: this podcast is for informational purposes only. It is not financial advice nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The host and guests may hold positions in the projects discussed.