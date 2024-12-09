Powered by RND
Sina Habibian
Into the Bytecode is a podcast about building the future. Check out these links for more: - Twitter: twitter.com/sinahab - Website: intothebytecode.com - ...
  • #45 – Quintus Kilbourn on TEEs and Secure Hardware
    This is my conversation with Quintus Kilbourn, researcher at Flashbots and currently working on Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs).Timestamps:(00:00:00) - intro(00:01:06) - what is a TEE(00:12:23) - TEE use cases: one-shot transactions, autonomous AI agents(00:25:27) - unbreakable hardware enclaves(00:41:14) - physical hardware access as a threat vector(00:47:20) - sponsor: Splits(00:48:04) - defending against physical attacks(00:55:57) - resources focused on TEEs(01:10:25) - defending against supply chain attacks(01:19:34) - hardware imaging(01:28:48) - the roadmap(01:32:53) - outroLinks:- Quintus on X: https://x.com/0xQuintus- Flashbots: https://www.flashbots.net/- ZTEE: https://writings.flashbots.net/ZTEEThank you to our sponsor for making this podcast possible:- Splits: https://splits.orgInto the Bytecode:- Sina Habibian on X: https://twitter.com/sinahab- Sina Habibian on Farcaster - https://warpcast.com/sinahab- Into the Bytecode: https://intothebytecode.comDisclaimer: this podcast is for informational purposes only. It is not financial advice nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The host and guests may hold positions in the projects discussed.
    1:33:20
  • #44 – Markus Haas on ethOS and building a crypto-native device
    This is my conversation with Markus Haas, the CEO of Freedom Factory and cocreator of the dGEN1.Timestamps:(00:00:00) - intro(00:00:28) - ethOS origin story(00:07:54) - the vision and values(00:09:56) - the need for an alternative to iOS and Android(00:15:30) - sponsor: Splits(00:16:14) - building on GrapheneOS(00:28:32) - dGEN1, an everyday carry device(00:37:05) - what's next for ethOS?(00:43:02) - the company, funding, profitability(00:49:00) - outroLinks:- Markus on X: https://x.com/mhaas_eth- ethOS on X: https://x.com/EthereumPhone- GrapheneOS: https://grapheneos.org/- Freedom Factory website: https://www.freedomfactory.io/Thank you to our sponsor for making this podcast possible:- Splits: https://splits.orgInto the Bytecode:- Sina Habibian on X: https://twitter.com/sinahab- Sina Habibian on Farcaster - https://warpcast.com/sinahab- Into the Bytecode: https://intothebytecode.comDisclaimer: this podcast is for informational purposes only. It is not financial advice nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The host and guests may hold positions in the projects discussed.
    49:24
  • #43 – Uma Roy on Succinct, STARKs, and zkVM architecture
    This is my conversation with Uma Roy, cofounder and CEO of Succinct.Timestamps:(00:00:00) - intro(00:00:57) - origin story(00:02:19) - SP1 architecture(00:09:43) - STARKs, FRI, and hash-based cryptography(00:15:09) - recursion(00:21:12) - upgrading the proof system(00:33:11) - sponsor: Splits(00:33:54) - security in ZK systems(00:37:46) - converting optimistic rollups into zk rollups(00:43:39) - zkVM vs custom circuits(00:48:48) - ZK for scaling and interoperability(01:00:24) - the lifecycle of a proof(01:06:26) - hardware(01:10:57) - outroLinks- Uma on X: https://x.com/pumatheuma- Succinct on X: https://x.com/succinctlabsThank you to our sponsor for making this podcast possible:- Splits: https://splits.orgInto the Bytecode:- Sina Habibian on X: https://twitter.com/sinahab- Sina Habibian on Farcaster - https://warpcast.com/sinahab- Into the Bytecode: https://intothebytecode.comDisclaimer: this podcast is for informational purposes only. It is not financial advice nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The host and guests may hold positions in the projects discussed.
    1:11:21
  • #42 – Andrew Huang on Conduit and scaling onchain compute
    This is my conversation with Andrew Huang, the founder and CEO of Conduit.Timestamps:(00:00:00) - intro(00:00:42) - onchain and cloud compute(00:05:20) - parallel execution(00:09:08) - the application's perspective(00:16:14) - scaling the sequencer(00:26:52) - sponsor: Splits (00:27:36) - interoperability(00:33:11) - rollup economics(00:42:33) - moving from tech to crypto(00:47:43) - Georgios Konstantopoulos(00:52:02) - outroLinks:Andrew Huang: https://x.com/KAndrewHuangConduit: https://www.conduit.xyzConduit on X: https://x.com/conduitxyzThank you to our sponsor for making this podcast possible:Splits - https://splits.orgInto the Bytecode:- Sina Habibian on X: https://twitter.com/sinahab- Sina Habibian on Farcaster - https://warpcast.com/sinahab- Into the Bytecode: https://intothebytecode.comDisclaimer: this podcast is for informational purposes only. It is not financial advice nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The host and guests may hold positions in the projects discussed.
    52:26
  • #41 – Georgios Konstantopoulos on Reth, engineering management, and feedback loops
    This is my conversation with Georgios Konstantopoulos, General Partner and CTO at Paradigm.Timestamps:(00:00:00) - intro(00:00:47) - iterating on rollups(00:07:52) - Reth architecture(00:25:44) - sponsor: Splits(00:26:27) - feedback loops with performance, stability, extensibility(00:36:14) - feedback loops with the team(00:49:17) - writing for thinking(00:54:47) - the big vision(01:10:49) - outroLinks:Georgios Konstantopoulos on X - https://x.com/gakonstGeorgios Konstantopoulos on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/gakonsParadigm on X - https://x.com/paradigmTailscale Blog: The New Internet - https://tailscale.com/blog/new-internetThank you to our sponsor for making this podcast possible:Splits - https://splits.orgInto the Bytecode:Sina Habibian on X -  https://twitter.com/sinahabSina Habibian on Farcaster - https://warpcast.com/sinahabInto the Bytecode - https://intothebytecode.comDisclaimer: this podcast is for informational purposes only. It is not financial advice nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The host and guests may hold positions in the projects discussed.
    1:11:14

About Into the Bytecode

Into the Bytecode is a podcast about building the future. Check out these links for more: - Twitter: twitter.com/sinahab - Website: intothebytecode.com - Newsletter for updates: bytecode.substack.com
