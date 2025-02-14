Powered by RND
Hosted by Drs. Josh Turknett and Tommy Wood, Better Brain Fitness explores the frontiers of how to keep our brain fit and healthy, so that we can perform at our...
  • Can You Improve Your Brain's Processing Speed?
    To submit a question for us to answer on the podcast, go to brainjo.academy/question.   
    --------  
    31:14
  • Does a tremor raise your risk of dementia?
    To submit a question for us to answer on the podcast, go to brainjo.academy/question.   
    --------  
    21:33
  • Tommy's TV Adventure, and how is social media affecting our brain?
    Click here to check out the clip from Tommy's appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark! To submit a question for us to answer on the podcast, go to brainjo.academy/question.   
    --------  
    29:33
  • #64: Can Hypertension Meds Really Reduce Dementia Risk?
    To submit a question for us to answer on the podcast, go to brainjo.academy/question.   
    --------  
    20:24
  • #63: Can You Learn More By Napping???
    To submit a question for us to answer on the podcast, go to brainjo.academy/question.   
    --------  
    24:25

About Better Brain Fitness (a Brainjo Production)

Hosted by Drs. Josh Turknett and Tommy Wood, Better Brain Fitness explores the frontiers of how to keep our brain fit and healthy, so that we can perform at our best and do the things that we love for as long as possible.
