#188: 5 Steps to Be Financially Responsible in 2025

Ready to set yourself up for financial success in 2025? In this episode, Allison shares her best tips for getting your money right as we head into the new year. You'll learn how to:Look back at your money moves from 2024 to see what's working and what's not.Set up a budget that fits your life and goals for 2025.Clear out any debt from holiday spending quickly.Build or top up your emergency fund for peace of mind.Set clear and doable money goals for the year.This chat is perfect if you're feeling swamped by your finances after the holidays or just want a fresh start financially in the new year.Plus, don't miss out on Allison's free live class, Budgeting for Peace of Mind, How to Take Control of Your Money in 2025. Save your spot here.Save money on your electric bill with TriEagle Energy: https://trieagle.com/inspired You Might Like: Get the BRAND NEW FREE Goodbye Debt Tracker! Grab my FREE Budgeting Cheat Sheet. Follow Allison on Instagram! @inspiredbudget Check out Inspired Budget's blog. Take my FREE class on How to Budget to Build Wealth!