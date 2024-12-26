#188: 5 Steps to Be Financially Responsible in 2025
Ready to set yourself up for financial success in 2025? In this episode, Allison shares her best tips for getting your money right as we head into the new year. You'll learn how to:Look back at your money moves from 2024 to see what's working and what's not.Set up a budget that fits your life and goals for 2025.Clear out any debt from holiday spending quickly.Build or top up your emergency fund for peace of mind.Set clear and doable money goals for the year.This chat is perfect if you're feeling swamped by your finances after the holidays or just want a fresh start financially in the new year.Plus, don't miss out on Allison's free live class, Budgeting for Peace of Mind, How to Take Control of Your Money in 2025.
20:15
#187: Frugal Doesn’t Mean Boring: Tips for Budgeting with Balance
In this episode, Allison Baggerly sits down with Jen Smith and Jill Sirianni to chat about their new book, Buy What You Love Without Going Broke, and what frugal living really means. Spoiler: it's not about feeling deprived! They break down how being frugal can actually be fun and fulfilling, sharing how financial limits can spark creativity.If you want to learn how to enjoy life while staying on top of your finances, then this episode is for you!Get the book: Buy What You Love Without Going Broke
37:54
#186: Fastest Way To Pay Off Credit Card Debt
Are you stuck in the cycle of credit card debt? This episode is all about tackling one of the most overwhelming financial challenges: credit card debt and how to escape it despite high-interest rates.You'll walk away with practical strategies, including steps to pay off debt faster, ways to lower your interest rates, and tips to avoid falling back into the debt trap.If you're ready to break free from debt and reclaim your financial freedom, this episode is for you!Check out the Budget My Paycheck Spreadsheet.
20:36
#185: How To Start Thinking Rich with Dr. Brad Klontz and Adrian Brambila
In this episode, I'm joined by TikTok star Adrian Brambila and wealth psychologist Dr. Brad Klontz, co-authors of Start Thinking Rich. We discuss how to shift from spending like a millionaire to building real wealth. Adrian shares his journey from van life to earning $1.7 million, while Dr. Brad explains how your money mindset can impact your financial success.What You'll Learn:The difference between spending money and building wealthHow to shift from a "poor" mindset to a "rich" mindsetPractical tips for investing and growing your wealthHow to teach your kids positive money habitsYou'll walk away with actionable steps to change your relationship with money, start investing, and teach your kids smart financial habits—no matter where you are on your financial journey.Resources Mentioned:Start Thinking Rich by Adrian Brambila & Dr. Brad Klontz: StartThinkingRich.com/Allison
38:22
Special Thanksgiving Message
In this brief episode, Allison offers a heartfelt message of encouragement to stay the course on your financial journey. Happy Thanksgiving!
The Inspired Budget Podcast helps women live their best life and reach their money goals. Join Allison Baggerly for inspiring conversations to help you learn more about budgeting, saving money, paying off debt, and investing for your future. You’ll be hearing not only from Allison, but others along the way that have a story and voice to share.