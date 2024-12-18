Episode 1: Developing Aurora From The Ground Up

Welcome to the inaugural episode of Inside 44 with Alex Alexandrou, Chief Management Officer for the City of Aurora, Illinois! In this episode, Alex details the keys to development in Aurora. With exciting projects taking place, including the new Residences at Eastbank apartment complex and the Hollywood Casino Aurora, Alex provides insight into how each project came to fruition. Later in the program, Alex describes the secret to getting deals done in Illinois' second largest city. He also reveals some of the deals that he was most proud of helping to put together!