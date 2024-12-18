Powered by RND
City of Aurora, IL
Join the City of Aurora's Chief Management Officer, Alex Alexandrou, for dedicated, in-depth updates on everything impacting Illinois' second-largest city.
  Episode 2: 2025 Budget Roundtable
    Welcome to the second episode of Inside 44 with Alex Alexandrou, Chief Management Officer for the City of Aurora, Illinois! In this episode, Alex is joined by Aurora's Chief Financial Officer and City Treasurer, Chris Minick, for a roundtable discussion on the 2025 City Budget! Both Alexandrou and Minick detail the process of forming the budget, recap 2025 Budget highlights, and explain the most rewarding part of helping to put the budget together each year!
    52:48
  Episode 1: Developing Aurora From The Ground Up
    Welcome to the inaugural episode of Inside 44 with Alex Alexandrou, Chief Management Officer for the City of Aurora, Illinois! In this episode, Alex details the keys to development in Aurora. With exciting projects taking place, including the new Residences at Eastbank apartment complex and the Hollywood Casino Aurora, Alex provides insight into how each project came to fruition.  Later in the program, Alex describes the secret to getting deals done in Illinois' second largest city. He also reveals some of the deals that he was most proud of helping to put together!
    35:59

Inside 44 with Alex Alexandrou

Join the City of Aurora's Chief Management Officer, Alex Alexandrou, for dedicated, in-depth updates on everything impacting Illinois' second-largest city. From community events to City Council developments and everything in between, A.A. (as he's affectionately called) will provide an inside look into day-to-day operations at City Hall. His knowledge of local government and the City of Aurora is unparalleled, with over 30 years of experience in the industry. If you love Aurora, or have a passion for the inner workings of local government, this podcast is for you!
