Los Angeles-based prenatal focused chiropractor Dr. Elliot Berlin searches for unbiased information on the most pressing topics for growing families with interv... More
Ep. 354 Madison Young: After Birth
After a difficult pregnancy with hyperemesis, business owner and new mother Madison Young is back to discuss all the twists and turns of her empowering birth story.
5/29/2023
44:10
Ep. 353 Madison Young: Before Birth
Renowned crystal shop owner Madison Young is 37 weeks pregnant with her first baby. In this episode, she shares about life as a small business owner, her experience with a medical scare, and her plans for upcoming birth.
5/25/2023
1:02:14
Ep. 352 Prenatal Memory with Dr. Akira Ikegawa and Yuko Igarashi
“Prenatal memories” refers to a child's recollections from the time that they were inside their mothers’ womb - and the memories can sometimes be from an even earlier time. In this fascinating episode, special guests Dr. Akira Ikegawa and Yuko Igarashi discuss Ikegawa's featured role in the documentary Prenatal Memories of Children and the study of early consciousness.
5/22/2023
41:09
Ep. 351 Katelyn Fusco: 'Happy Homebirth Fix'
Childbirth educator, home birth mother, and experienced home birth attendant Katelyn Fusco has seen birth from every angle (literally). She knows the impact that a birth experience can have on you, your baby, and your entrance into motherhood. Katelyn shares her wealth of knowledge about pregnancy and birth and gives us insight into her own experiences as well as the upcoming home birth plan for her third child.
5/18/2023
37:18
Ep. 350 Ciara Whaley: After Birth
Film costume designer and new mama Ciara Whaley is back with a new baby and a beautiful home birth story.
Los Angeles-based prenatal focused chiropractor Dr. Elliot Berlin searches for unbiased information on the most pressing topics for growing families with interviews from pregnancy and parenting experts, celebrities, and new and expectant parents. Entertaining and informative, new episodes drop weekly every Thursday.
