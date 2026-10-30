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Informed Pregnancy Podcast

Independent Podcast Network | Informed Pregnancy
Kids & FamilyParenting
Informed Pregnancy Podcast
Latest episode

524 episodes

  • Informed Pregnancy Podcast

    Ep. 525 Postpartum Psychosis with Dr. Kirsten Thompson

    10/29/2026 | 41 mins.
    Board certified psychiatrist Dr. Kirsten Thompson specializes in women and reproductive mental health. She returns to the podcast to discuss postpartum psychosis including who's at risk, genetic components, what families should watch for, and what treatment looks like.

    Connect with the guest:
    @drpsychinthecity
    remedypsychiatry.com

    Grow with us on ⁠IP+⁠! Informed Pregnancy Media presents two all new intimate short-form video series following Garrett and HeHe's real-time pregnancy journeys as they prepare for an empowered birth and postpartum experience. Each episode features weekly updates with personal photos and videos to help bring these raw stories to life, a visually dynamic guide through each mother's emotional and physical experiences.
    ⁠Watch Growing with Garrett⁠
    ⁠Watch Growing with HeHe⁠

    Keep up with Dr. Berlin and Informed Pregnancy Media online!
    ⁠⁠⁠informedpregnancy.com⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠@doctorberlin⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠X⁠⁠
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Informed Pregnancy Podcast

    Ep. 524 Adapting Through Three Births with Mackenzie Hyduke

    10/22/2026 | 47 mins.
    Military spouse and stay-at-home mom Mackenzie Hyduke discusses her three pregnancy and birth experiences including learning to advocate for yourself, building your village, and learning adaptability when very little in life stays put.

    Connect with the guest:
    @mackenziehyduke

    Grow with us on ⁠IP+⁠! Informed Pregnancy Media presents two all new intimate short-form video series following Garrett and HeHe's real-time pregnancy journeys as they prepare for an empowered birth and postpartum experience. Each episode features weekly updates with personal photos and videos to help bring these raw stories to life, a visually dynamic guide through each mother's emotional and physical experiences.
    ⁠Watch Growing with Garrett⁠
    ⁠Watch Growing with HeHe⁠

    Keep up with Dr. Berlin and Informed Pregnancy Media online!
    ⁠⁠⁠informedpregnancy.com⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠@doctorberlin⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠X⁠⁠
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Informed Pregnancy Podcast

    Ep. 523 Chiropractic Care for Mothers & Babies with Dr. Estefania Magallanes

    10/15/2026 | 29 mins.
    After witnessing her first births while shadowing an obstetrician, Dr. Estefania Magallanes came away thinking she may not want to have children at all. She joins the podcast to discuss her path to caring for pregnant patients, babies, and families as a chiropractor in Los Angeles.

    Connect with the guest:

    @chirokismet_

    Dr. Magallanes at Berlin Wellness Group

    Grow with us on ⁠IP+⁠! Informed Pregnancy Media presents two all new intimate short-form video series following Garrett and HeHe's real-time pregnancy journeys as they prepare for an empowered birth and postpartum experience. Each episode features weekly updates with personal photos and videos to help bring these raw stories to life, a visually dynamic guide through each mother's emotional and physical experiences.

    ⁠Watch Growing with Garrett⁠

    ⁠Watch Growing with HeHe⁠

    Keep up with Dr. Berlin and Informed Pregnancy Media online!

    ⁠⁠⁠informedpregnancy.com⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠@doctorberlin⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠X⁠⁠

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Informed Pregnancy Podcast

    Ep. 522 Hyperemesis Gravidarum with Marlena Fejzo

    10/08/2026 | 32 mins.
    After her own experience with hypermesis gravidarum, clinical professor and leading researcher Marlena Fejzo discusses her own pregnancies and how she built on her own background in genetics and women's studies to find out what causes the condition and how it may be prevented.

    Connect with the guest:

    LinkedIn

    hyperemesis.org

    Grow with us on ⁠IP+⁠! Informed Pregnancy Media presents two all new intimate short-form video series following Garrett and HeHe's real-time pregnancy journeys as they prepare for an empowered birth and postpartum experience. Each episode features weekly updates with personal photos and videos to help bring these raw stories to life, a visually dynamic guide through each mother's emotional and physical experiences.

    ⁠Watch Growing with Garrett⁠

    ⁠Watch Growing with HeHe⁠

    Keep up with Dr. Berlin and Informed Pregnancy Media online!

    ⁠⁠⁠informedpregnancy.com⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠@doctorberlin⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠X⁠⁠

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Informed Pregnancy Podcast

    Ep. 521 After Birth with Kea-Sophie Stack

    10/01/2026 | 34 mins.
    Kea-Sophie Stack had a clear vision for an unmedicated hospital birth. After preparing with hypnobirthing, essential oils, meditation and more, she returns to discuss how the birth of her first baby at 41 actually turned out.

    Connect with the guest:

    @kea_sophie_

    keasophie.com

    Grow with us on ⁠IP+⁠! Informed Pregnancy Media presents two all new intimate short-form video series following Garrett and HeHe's real-time pregnancy journeys as they prepare for an empowered birth and postpartum experience. Each episode features weekly updates with personal photos and videos to help bring these raw stories to life, a visually dynamic guide through each mother's emotional and physical experiences.

    ⁠Watch Growing with Garrett⁠

    ⁠Watch Growing with HeHe⁠

    Keep up with Dr. Berlin and Informed Pregnancy Media online!

    ⁠⁠⁠informedpregnancy.com⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠@doctorberlin⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠Youtube⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠LinkedIn⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠

    ⁠⁠⁠X⁠⁠

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Informed Pregnancy Podcast
Los Angeles-based prenatal focused chiropractor Dr. Elliot Berlin searches for unbiased information on the most pressing topics for growing families with interviews from pregnancy and parenting experts, celebrities, and new and expectant parents. Entertaining and informative, new episodes drop weekly every Thursday.Keep up with Dr. Berlin and Informed Pregnancy Media online!informedpregnancy.com@doctorberlinYoutubeLinkedInFacebookX
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyParenting

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