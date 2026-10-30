Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
Informed Pregnancy Podcast
Independent Podcast Network | Informed Pregnancy
Latest episode
524 episodes
- Board certified psychiatrist Dr. Kirsten Thompson specializes in women and reproductive mental health. She returns to the podcast to discuss postpartum psychosis including who's at risk, genetic components, what families should watch for, and what treatment looks like.
Connect with the guest:
@drpsychinthecity
remedypsychiatry.com
Grow with us on IP+! Informed Pregnancy Media presents two all new intimate short-form video series following Garrett and HeHe's real-time pregnancy journeys as they prepare for an empowered birth and postpartum experience. Each episode features weekly updates with personal photos and videos to help bring these raw stories to life, a visually dynamic guide through each mother's emotional and physical experiences.
Watch Growing with Garrett
Watch Growing with HeHe
Keep up with Dr. Berlin and Informed Pregnancy Media online!
informedpregnancy.com
@doctorberlin
Youtube
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Military spouse and stay-at-home mom Mackenzie Hyduke discusses her three pregnancy and birth experiences including learning to advocate for yourself, building your village, and learning adaptability when very little in life stays put.
Connect with the guest:
@mackenziehyduke
Grow with us on IP+! Informed Pregnancy Media presents two all new intimate short-form video series following Garrett and HeHe's real-time pregnancy journeys as they prepare for an empowered birth and postpartum experience. Each episode features weekly updates with personal photos and videos to help bring these raw stories to life, a visually dynamic guide through each mother's emotional and physical experiences.
Watch Growing with Garrett
Watch Growing with HeHe
Keep up with Dr. Berlin and Informed Pregnancy Media online!
informedpregnancy.com
@doctorberlin
Youtube
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- After witnessing her first births while shadowing an obstetrician, Dr. Estefania Magallanes came away thinking she may not want to have children at all. She joins the podcast to discuss her path to caring for pregnant patients, babies, and families as a chiropractor in Los Angeles.
Connect with the guest:
@chirokismet_
Dr. Magallanes at Berlin Wellness Group
Grow with us on IP+! Informed Pregnancy Media presents two all new intimate short-form video series following Garrett and HeHe's real-time pregnancy journeys as they prepare for an empowered birth and postpartum experience. Each episode features weekly updates with personal photos and videos to help bring these raw stories to life, a visually dynamic guide through each mother's emotional and physical experiences.
Watch Growing with Garrett
Watch Growing with HeHe
Keep up with Dr. Berlin and Informed Pregnancy Media online!
informedpregnancy.com
@doctorberlin
Youtube
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- After her own experience with hypermesis gravidarum, clinical professor and leading researcher Marlena Fejzo discusses her own pregnancies and how she built on her own background in genetics and women's studies to find out what causes the condition and how it may be prevented.
Connect with the guest:
LinkedIn
hyperemesis.org
Grow with us on IP+! Informed Pregnancy Media presents two all new intimate short-form video series following Garrett and HeHe's real-time pregnancy journeys as they prepare for an empowered birth and postpartum experience. Each episode features weekly updates with personal photos and videos to help bring these raw stories to life, a visually dynamic guide through each mother's emotional and physical experiences.
Watch Growing with Garrett
Watch Growing with HeHe
Keep up with Dr. Berlin and Informed Pregnancy Media online!
informedpregnancy.com
@doctorberlin
Youtube
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Kea-Sophie Stack had a clear vision for an unmedicated hospital birth. After preparing with hypnobirthing, essential oils, meditation and more, she returns to discuss how the birth of her first baby at 41 actually turned out.
Connect with the guest:
@kea_sophie_
keasophie.com
Grow with us on IP+! Informed Pregnancy Media presents two all new intimate short-form video series following Garrett and HeHe's real-time pregnancy journeys as they prepare for an empowered birth and postpartum experience. Each episode features weekly updates with personal photos and videos to help bring these raw stories to life, a visually dynamic guide through each mother's emotional and physical experiences.
Watch Growing with Garrett
Watch Growing with HeHe
Keep up with Dr. Berlin and Informed Pregnancy Media online!
informedpregnancy.com
@doctorberlin
Youtube
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Kids & Family podcasts
Trending Kids & Family podcasts
About Informed Pregnancy Podcast
Los Angeles-based prenatal focused chiropractor Dr. Elliot Berlin searches for unbiased information on the most pressing topics for growing families with interviews from pregnancy and parenting experts, celebrities, and new and expectant parents. Entertaining and informative, new episodes drop weekly every Thursday.Keep up with Dr. Berlin and Informed Pregnancy Media online!informedpregnancy.com@doctorberlinYoutubeLinkedInFacebookXPodcast website
Listen to Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Calm Parenting Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Informed Pregnancy Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.