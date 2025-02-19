From Challenges to Purpose: Clain Udy’s Autism Parenting Journey

In this episode of Inchstones, host Sarah Kernion speaks with Clain Udy, an autism dad and author, about his transformative parenting journey. Clain candidly shares how he moved from focusing on challenges to embracing his child’s unique strengths, reshaping his perspective on autism. He discusses the highs and lows of navigating an autism diagnosis, the importance of building a supportive environment, and the role of community in fostering acceptance and understanding. Clain’s insights offer encouragement and practical takeaways for parents of children with special needs, inspiring them to reframe challenges into opportunities for growth. Clain Udy is the Founder and President of First Ascent: Autism Career Development, a program dedicated to helping young adults on the autism spectrum find meaningful careers. He is also the author of Rebranding Autism: A Guide to Seeing Strength on the Spectrum, where he aims to reshape the way society perceives autism by shifting from a perspective of limitation and deficit to one of strength. Memorable Quotes: “When I stopped looking for what was ‘missing’ and started seeing my child’s strengths, everything changed.”“Autism isn’t something to ‘fix’—it’s something to understand, support, and celebrate.” Why Listen?This episode is a must-listen for parents, caregivers, and advocates seeking hope, perspective, and practical advice on raising a child with autism. Clain’s journey is a powerful reminder that small shifts in mindset can lead to profound changes in parenting. Connect with Clain and the First Ascent Program @ https://autismcareerdevelopment.com/