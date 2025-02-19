Finding Joy in the Journey: Kasi & Chuck Wicks on Raising an Autistic Child
Sarah Kernion sits down with her friend Kasi Wicks—sister of country star Jason Aldean—and her husband, country singer Chuck Wicks, for a deeply personal conversation about their journey raising Tucker, their son diagnosed with autism.
Together, they open up about the emotional highs and lows of parenting a neurodivergent child, the power of family support, and the mindset shifts that have helped them embrace the unexpected path.
They discuss what it means to celebrate *inchstones* instead of milestones, share advice for parents navigating a new diagnosis, and reflect on the beauty of seeing the world through Tucker’s eyes.
If you're looking for hope, resilience, and a reminder that joy is found in the smallest victories, this conversation is for you.
--------
39:16
The Language of Connection: How Speech Therapy Unlocks Potential with Lauren Lee, SLP
What if the way we connect with our children could change everything? In this episode of Inchstones, Sarah Kernion sits down with speech-language therapist Lauren Lee to explore the heart of communication—how it shapes lives, builds trust, and unlocks potential. Lauren shares her journey into speech therapy, the fears parents often face when considering AAC devices, and the game-changing role of play, environment, and collaboration in a child’s ability to communicate. Whether you're navigating speech challenges or simply want to better understand how we all connect, this conversation is a must-listen.
--------
23:03
From Challenges to Purpose: Clain Udy’s Autism Parenting Journey
In this episode of Inchstones, host Sarah Kernion speaks with Clain Udy, an autism dad and author, about his transformative parenting journey. Clain candidly shares how he moved from focusing on challenges to embracing his child’s unique strengths, reshaping his perspective on autism.
He discusses the highs and lows of navigating an autism diagnosis, the importance of building a supportive environment, and the role of community in fostering acceptance and understanding. Clain’s insights offer encouragement and practical takeaways for parents of children with special needs, inspiring them to reframe challenges into opportunities for growth.
Clain Udy is the Founder and President of First Ascent: Autism Career Development, a program dedicated to helping young adults on the autism spectrum find meaningful careers. He is also the author of Rebranding Autism: A Guide to Seeing Strength on the Spectrum, where he aims to reshape the way society perceives autism by shifting from a perspective of limitation and deficit to one of strength.
Memorable Quotes:
“When I stopped looking for what was ‘missing’ and started seeing my child’s strengths, everything changed.”“Autism isn’t something to ‘fix’—it’s something to understand, support, and celebrate.”
Why Listen?This episode is a must-listen for parents, caregivers, and advocates seeking hope, perspective, and practical advice on raising a child with autism. Clain’s journey is a powerful reminder that small shifts in mindset can lead to profound changes in parenting.
Connect with Clain and the First Ascent Program @ https://autismcareerdevelopment.com/
--------
32:39
Built-In Big Sis: A High School Babysitting Job That Became Family
For Lindsey Levitt, babysitting wasn’t just a gig—it was family. As a mother’s helper and trusted caregiver to Milly & Mack during her senior year in high school, she stepped into a world that taught her more than she ever expected. Caring for two children with non-speaking autism wasn’t just about routines and responsibilities—it was about patience, deep connection, and learning to communicate beyond words.
But Lindsey’s role didn’t stop there. She was also a built-in big sis to Sarah's oldest neurotypical daughter Morgan, giving advice, sharing laughs, and being a steady presence in her life. Now, after one semester at Penn State, she reflects on how that year shaped her—the challenges, the love, and the unexpected lessons that still stay with her.
More than a paycheck. More than a babysitter. This is what real caregiving looks like. #BuiltInBigSis #Neurodiversity #LessonsInLove
--------
14:53
Motherhood, Mayhem & Making a Brand: Amy Guzzi Spills All
In this episode, Sarah sits down with her dear and longtime friend, Amy Guzzi, for a raw and unfiltered chat about motherhood, ambition, and the art of reinvention. From their early days as sleep-deprived new moms to Amy’s evolution into a fashion powerhouse and founder of Llewellyn, they spill the tea on the highs, lows, and WTF moments along the way. They get real about comparison culture, social media pressures, and the unglamorous side of chasing dreams. Plus, Amy shares the no-BS mindset shifts that helped her juggle family, travel, and business—without totally losing her mind.
If you’ve ever felt like you're one meltdown away from losing it, this episode is your permission slip to embrace the chaos, take the damn risk, and find yourself in the process.
Hit play and get ready for some serious inspo (and maybe a laugh-cry moment or two).
Inchstones by Saturday's Story is hosted by neurodiversity advocate Sarah Kernion, a mom of three whose younger children, Milly (9) and Mack (7), have non-speaking autism. Sarah dives into real-life questions & topics about the autism spectrum, offering the valuable insights that fellow autism parents often seek.
Inspired by Kernion's trademarked term "Inchstones," the show celebrates the small yet significant milestones in the lives of children with autism and their families. Each episode features individuals impacted by autism, sharing their stories and perspectives to inspire parents and allow them to embrace their child's unique neurodiversity with greater appreciation and empathy.