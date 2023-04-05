I'm Literally Screaming with Spencewuah

Join Spencewuah and a rotating cast of guest hosts in this brand new Vodcast that gives a candid and unfiltered glimpse into their crazy lives and the time we’r... More
YOU NEED TO START LYING Ft. Lauren Ashley Beck | Spencewuah | I'M LITERALLY SCREAMING EP 32
This week, Lauren Ashley Beck joins Spencer on the show for a wild episode that WILL make you a sudoku expert after listening. Topics range from Lauren helping set Spencer up with Yung Gravy, why Halloween is superior to Coachella, Kelly Clarkson obsessions, and competing in the ultimate test of how well they know reality shows (hint: Lauren KNOWS reality shows).
Spencewuah: IG / TikTokLauren: IG / TikTok
5/18/2023
35:08
THE WRISTS ARE LIMP Ft. Alex Renee | Spencewuah | I'M LITERALLY SCREAMING EP 31
Alex Renee is in the studio this week and we are blessed with another chaotic episode that ranges from debating if July or August Leos are superior to Spencer talking like a bro. The duo discuss Alex's stunning new eyeshadow palette, why being horny is NOT a bad thing, being whores for reality TV, why raccoons are so hateable, and so much more!
Spencewuah: IG / TikTokAlex: IG / TikTok
5/11/2023
38:33
BURN HER (FIGURATIVELY) Ft. Morgan Absher | Spencewuah | I'M LITERALLY SCREAMING EP 30
This week, Morgan Absher joins Spencer on the show for an episode full of hot takes and AITA storytimes. They talk horse girl positivity, why Spencer wants the superpower to conjure small animals in nature, how they would dress as grandmas to trick people during the Purge, unpack the story of a woman getting disinvited from a wedding because her daughter's bedspread looked like the bride's dress, and so much more!
Spencewuah: IG / TikTokMorgan: IG / Two Hot Takes Pod TikTok
5/4/2023
1:10:41
WHAT IF IT DOESN’T SHAKE?? Ft. Eric Sedeño | Spencewuah | I'M LITERALLY SCREAMING EP 29
This week, Spencer is joined by special guest Eric Sedeño for a wild episode covering the heights of the Kardashians, who would survive in the wild between Spencer and Eric, if Spencer thinks Mario is actually hotter than Luigi, Eric's new podcast about feeling gay and afraid, and so much more!
Spencewuah: IG / TikTokEric: IG / TikTok
4/27/2023
59:11
MOM DON'T LISTEN TO THIS ONE Ft. Audrey Stewart | Spencewuah | I'M LITERALLY SCREAMING EP 28
This week, Audrey Stewart joins Spencer on the show for an iconic episode that covers everything from hooking up with someone at the altar of your friend's wedding, bottoming in a car, American Girl Doll's teeth, and so much more!
Spencewuah: IG / TikTokAudrey: IG / TikTok
