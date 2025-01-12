Powered by RND
If men can’t listen to...

If men can’t listen to...
Learning how to be a better option than the bear. If men can’t listen to women, LGBTQ+, minorities, or anyone with a different perspective, then maybe they can...
Society & CultureEducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Episode 6, part 1/2 - Amber Mason - Evolving parenting with empathy
    If men can't listen to women, maybe they can listen to a man listening to Amber talk about parenting, masculinity, and femininity evolving through empathy.  The conversation wanders on many wonderful tangential journeys through psychology, history, learning being an infinite journey through life, dating, and solving disconnections in communication between genders. Links from the podcast: https://www.instagram.com/amber.overthinking/ https://www.instagram.com/fairplaylife https://www.instagram.com/gottmaninstitute https://developingchild.harvard.edu/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/The-Science-of-Resilience2.pdf Raising an Emotionally Intelligent Child: The Heart of Parenting: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0684838656?bestFormat=true
    --------  
    1:02:24
  • Episoide 5 - Zoe Larkey - Without shame
    If men can't listen to women, maybe they can listen to a man having a conversation with Zoe Larkey - a survivor advocate, founder of the It Will Pass project, and member of It's On Us.  We talk about reclaiming life, joy, and safety after an assault, the workings of Title IX, preventive college campus resources, and... avocados? You can find Zoe on Instagram @zoeraelarkey and @itwillpassproject and Zoe Larkey on LinkedIn Links and resources: https://itsonus.org/  https://endrapeoncampus.org/  https://www.nsvrc.org/  https://takebackthenight.org/
    --------  
    1:02:46
  • Episode 4 - Nicole Davenport of the podcast "Great in the sack: when misogyny leads to mayhem"
    If men can't listen to women, maybe they can listen to a man listening to Nicole Davenport of the podcast "Great in the sack: when misogyny leads to mayhem".  Nicole's podcast approaches the inaction in solving misogyny and femocide by bearing witness through storytelling to the way the world uses women and girls as expendable objects. We dive into the mechanisms of insecurity, incel culture, and lifting each other up instead of tearing our perceived competition down, and how the competition itself originates in downward manipulation. You can find Nicole's podcast in all of the major podcast distributors and on social media: Instagram - @great_in_the_sack_podcast - https://www.instagram.com/great_in_the_sack_podcast/ TikTok - @greatinthesackpodcast - https://www.tiktok.com/@greatinthesackpodcast Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/greatinthesackpod.bsky.social
    --------  
    40:38
  • Episode 3 - Speak up, don't speak over
    If men can't listen to women, maybe they can listen to a man listening to Colleen - also known as "The Abortionfluencer" on social media - discussing reproductive rights, when (and how) supportive men should step up, and when they should step back to center and amplify women's voices.  Plus, a deep dive into leftist and resistance collaboration, working around social media algorithms that are preferential to and programmed by the right-wing, and how to win the messaging war. Find Colleen on TikTok, Instagram, Mastadon, and Threads as @theabortionfluencer and on Bluesky as @abortionfluencer.bsky.social.
    --------  
    1:44:22
  • Episode 2 - In their authenticity
    If men can't listen to women, maybe men can listen to a man having a conversation with Brown about unconventional thinking, addressing intellectual dismissiveness, how we move forward not only as individuals but as a society, the book she's writing giving guidance on love and relationships, and many side-quest tangents.  Find her online at @brown19170 on most social media.
    --------  
    1:37:03

About If men can’t listen to...

Learning how to be a better option than the bear. If men can’t listen to women, LGBTQ+, minorities, or anyone with a different perspective, then maybe they can listen to another man’s journey to become a better listener by having a conversation with these people and maybe meet some intriguing people along the way. This podcast is meant for everyone who wanders in with an open mind, from skeptics looking to better understand their fellow citizens, to the mildly curious looking for personal growth, all the way through die-hard feminists and activists; anyone who wants to work together towards understanding and making the world a better place. Social media - BlueSky, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook - Ifmencantlistento Email - [email protected]
