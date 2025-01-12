Learning how to be a better option than the bear. If men can’t listen to women, LGBTQ+, minorities, or anyone with a different perspective, then maybe they can listen to another man’s journey to become a better listener by having a conversation with these people and maybe meet some intriguing people along the way. This podcast is meant for everyone who wanders in with an open mind, from skeptics looking to better understand their fellow citizens, to the mildly curious looking for personal growth, all the way through die-hard feminists and activists; anyone who wants to work together towards understanding and making the world a better place.
Social media - BlueSky, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook - Ifmencantlistento
Email - [email protected]