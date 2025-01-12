Episode 4 - Nicole Davenport of the podcast "Great in the sack: when misogyny leads to mayhem"

If men can't listen to women, maybe they can listen to a man listening to Nicole Davenport of the podcast "Great in the sack: when misogyny leads to mayhem". Nicole's podcast approaches the inaction in solving misogyny and femocide by bearing witness through storytelling to the way the world uses women and girls as expendable objects. We dive into the mechanisms of insecurity, incel culture, and lifting each other up instead of tearing our perceived competition down, and how the competition itself originates in downward manipulation. You can find Nicole's podcast in all of the major podcast distributors and on social media: Instagram - @great_in_the_sack_podcast - https://www.instagram.com/great_in_the_sack_podcast/ TikTok - @greatinthesackpodcast - https://www.tiktok.com/@greatinthesackpodcast Bluesky - https://bsky.app/profile/greatinthesackpod.bsky.social