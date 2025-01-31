Powered by RND
Troy Sandidge
Want the blueprint to growing and scaling your business faster? The iDigress Podcast simplifies how to maximize your business' growth potential giving you the s...
Business

Available Episodes

5 of 129
  • 129. Can't Sell? Marketing Stinks? Use This Cheat Code: Sell Up ↑ Market Down ↓ Convert More →
    Brutal truth: most businesses can’t sell up and can’t market down.Many struggle to position themselves in a way that earns the attention of high-value buyers while simultaneously failing to resonate with the people who actually influence buying decisions. Your messaging isn’t just about what you say, but who hears it. If you’re not speaking in outcomes and business impact, executives won’t listen. If your marketing doesn’t focus on relevance and usability, frontline users won’t advocate for you.In this episode, we break down how to:• Sell Up & Market Down by aligning your messaging to decision-makers, mid-level managers, and frontline users.• Balance the Power of Three: Attraction, Activation, and Advocacy to drive conversions.• Tailor Communication for Impact: Speak to THE ONE x 1,000,000² with a strategic, layered approach that wins buy-in across all levels.To win, you don’t just need better marketing, more sales leads, and higher conversions...+ You need marketing that moves through the entire decision-making chain.+ You need sales strategies that influence every decision-maker in the room.+ You need conversion tactics that turn interest into action at every stage of the funnel.Bonus: Go check out my newsletter for additional value outside of this episode on converting more!  Beyond The Episode Gems:• Subscribe To My New Weekly LinkedIn Newsletter: Strategize. Market. Grow.• Buy My Book, Strategize Up For The Blueprint To Scale Your Business: StrategizeUpBook.com• Discover All Podcasts On The HubSpot Podcast Network•  Try GetResponse For FREE On Me To Monetize Your Content: GetResopnse Content Monetization Plan#####Support The Podcast & Connect With Troy: • Rate & Review iDigress: iDigress.fm/Reviews•  Follow Troy's LinkedIn @FindTroy• Need Growth Strategy, A Keynote Speaker, Or Want To Sponsor The Podcast? Go To FindTroy.com•  Follow Troy's Instagram @FindTroy•  Subscribe to Troy's YouTube Channel
    --------  
    26:38
  • 128. Slow Down To Scale Up: Why Fast Marketing Fails, Patience Is Profitable… And Wait, TikTok Rose From the Dead?
    The internet moves fast, but does that mean your marketing should? In today’s world of instant gratification, the pressure to react quickly and chase trends can lead to shallow strategies, unrealistic expectations, short-lived success, and unsustainable results. But it’s not just about marketing—it’s about leadership, too. If executives don’t give marketing, strategy, or people the time to grow, they’ll never see real results. What if the real key to sustainable growth is slowing down, embracing patience, letting things breathe, and giving people, ideas, and strategies the space to actually develop?In this episode, we unpack:• Why speed can sabotage your long-term marketing success.• The danger of forcing speed over strategy in decision-making, team-building, and brand positioning.• The underrated power of stillness and strategic patience in business.• Why executives often demand immediate marketing results—yet fail to invest the time needed for real impact.• How rushing to “be first” often results in noise, not impact.• The thought leadership trap: it's not about "telling" —it’s about engaging, guiding, and building real influence.• How a lack of patience in leadership leads to high turnover, rushed marketing, and ineffective campaigns.• Oh, and… TikTok went down, panic ensued, and then it came back. What does that tell us about digital hysteria?If you’ve ever felt pressured to constantly do more in marketing, this is your reminder that real influence and business longevity come from thoughtful action—not just rapid reaction. Tune in and learn why slowing down might be the fastest way to scale up.Beyond The Episode Gems:• Subscribe To My New Weekly LinkedIn Newsletter: Strategize. Market. Grow.• Buy My Book, Strategize Up For The Blueprint To Scale Your Business: StrategizeUpBook.com• Discover All Podcasts On The HubSpot Podcast Network•  Try GetResponse For FREE On Me To Monetize Your Content: GetResopnse Content Monetization Plan#####Support The Podcast & Connect With Troy: • Rate & Review iDigress: iDigress.fm/Reviews•  Follow Troy's LinkedIn @FindTroy• Need Growth Strategy, A Keynote Speaker, Or Want To Sponsor The Podcast? Go To FindTroy.com•  Follow Troy's Instagram @FindTroy•  Subscribe to Troy's YouTube Channel
    --------  
    35:49
  • 127. Your Calendar Is The Scorecard Of Your Priorities: How To Pivot, Thrive, & Win In 2025!
    Is your calendar positioning you to thrive, or is it an endless wasteland of undone tasks and busy work? Let’s not bring that energy into 2025! Explore what your calendar reveals about you, your priorities, and your goals—and how to align it with a vision for success.This episode will break down:• Why your calendar is the ultimate scorecard of your time and priorities.• How to identify what to eliminate, delegate, or outsource to regain focus.• Lessons from 2020 that can guide your strategy during today’s challenges.• Practical tips to navigate the chaos of 2025 with clarity and purpose.• The importance of adding more humanity and flexibility into your marketing and communication strategies.By the end of this episode, you’ll feel empowered to make smarter decisions, elevate your productivity, and approach 2025 with a more human-centered, impactful approach to your business and life. Ready to thrive? Let’s dive in!Beyond The Episode Gems:• Buy Troy's Book, Strategize Up That Is Referenced In This Episode: StrategizeUpBook.com• Discover All Podcasts On The HubSpot Podcast Network#####Help People Affected By California Wildfires:•  California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund: The California Fire Foundation works with local fire agencies and community-based organizations to provide ongoing and long-term support to communities affected by wildfires.• World Central Kitchen: WCK is already on the ground in Southern California to aid first responders and evacuees, providing fresh meals to first responders and communities impacted.• Direct Relief: DF's California Fire Relief provides N-95 masks, medicine, and resources to healthcare agencies and first responders in areas affected by wildfires.#####Support The Podcast & Connect With Troy: • Rate & Review iDigress: iDigress.fm/Reviews•  Follow Troy's LinkedIn @FindTroy• Need Growth Strategy, A Keynote Speaker, Or Want To Sponsor The Podcast? Go To FindTroy.com•  Follow Troy's Instagram @FindTroy•  Subscribe to Troy's YouTube Channel
    --------  
    29:00
  • 126. New Year, New Growth: The 6-4-3 Formula To Grow, Position, & Communicate Your Business Mightily In 2025!
    Ready to transform your business for 2025? In this episode, discover the 6-4-3 Formula—a simple yet powerful framework that blends strategy, clarity, and action to help you grow, position, and communicate your business like never before. If you're tired of spinning your wheels, this is the game-changing episode you need to kickstart the New Year with purpose and results!This episode pulls from Troy's book Strategize Up as a starting point and expands in additional frameworks, tactics, and principles to help you elevate your business in every way possible this coming year.What You'll Learn:The 6 Core Principles To Grow Your Business:• Clarity, leverage, optimization, vision, value, and execution—what they mean and how to implement them.4 Key Strategies To Position Your Business:• Credibility, authority, social proof, and creating the perception of high value to stand out in your industry.The 3 Essentials To Communicate Effectively:• Using emotion, action, and the right content type to connect with your audience and drive engagement.Why Quantity vs. Quality Doesn’t Matter:• Learn why value is the real differentiator and how to deliver it consistently.How To Build Advocacy & Elevation:Turn your audience into buyers, advocates, and elevators who amplify your brand’s message.Why Listen:This episode goes beyond theory, giving you practical steps to align your vision, messaging, and strategy in 2025 breaking down complex ideas into actionable takeaways, sharing insights from years of experience helping businesses scale sustainably. So if  you're serious about making 2025 your breakthrough year, tune in now to learn how to apply the 6-4-3 Formula to your business!Start your New Year strong—press play and level up! Beyond The Episode Gems:• Grow Your Business Faster Using HubSpot's CRM Platform• Buy Troy's Book, Strategize Up That Is Referenced In This Episode: StrategizeUpBook.com• Discover All Podcasts On The HubSpot Podcast Network#####Support The Podcast & Connect With Troy: • Rate & Review iDigress: iDigress.fm/Reviews•  Follow Troy's LinkedIn @FindTroy• Need Growth Strategy, A Keynote Speaker, Or Want To Sponsor The Podcast? Go To FindTroy.com•  Follow Troy's Instagram @FindTroy•  Subscribe to Troy's YouTube Channel
    --------  
    30:04
  • 125. Chasing YOUR Million: What's Next? The Sacrifice Behind Success & Why Reaching Milestones Do NOT Mean You’re Done!
    What’s your million?A million anything can be impressive—or insignificant—depending on the context.A million breaths keep us alive for a little over a month.A million stars is barely a fraction of our galaxy.Elon Musk's net worth is $400 billion which is 400 thousand millions.A million can mean everything or nothing, depending on how you look at it.For me, surpassing one million downloads felt impossible—until it wasn’t.In this episode, I dive into what chasing your million really means:• The parallel between success and sacrifice: are we willing to endure what it takes to achieve the big goals we dream about?• Why consistency matters more than perfection—starting and showing up creates more opportunities for success than stopping or never starting at all.• How what feels small today can snowball into something vast if you just keep going.The truth is, whatever your million represents—whether it’s a business, a dream, or a vision—it’s going to demand something from you. Success always runs parallel with suffering, discomfort, and hard choices. The question is: are you willing to do the work and make the sacrifices to get there?A million downloads didn’t happen because I planned it perfectly—it happened because I started. I kept going. I stayed in motion.If you’re chasing your own version of a million, remember this: starting matters. Staying consistent matters. It puts you in the game and gives you a shot at something bigger than you ever thought possible.What’s your million?And are you willing to chase it?Press play. Let’s talk about it.Beyond The Episode Gems:• Grow Your Business Faster Using HubSpot's CRM Platform• Use The Same Recording Platform I Use For My Podcast, Try Riverside.fm For Free• Buy Troy's Book, Strategize Up That Is Referenced In This Episode: StrategizeUpBook.com• Discover All Podcasts On The HubSpot Podcast Network#####Support The Podcast & Connect With Troy: • Rate & Review iDigress: iDigress.fm/Reviews•  Follow Troy's LinkedIn @FindTroy• Need Growth Strategy, A Keynote Speaker, Or Want To Sponsor The Podcast? Go To FindTroy.com•  Follow Troy's Instagram @FindTroy•  Subscribe to Troy's YouTube Channel
    --------  
    52:20

About iDigress with Troy Sandidge

Want the blueprint to growing and scaling your business faster? The iDigress Podcast simplifies how to maximize your business' growth potential giving you the strategies, systems, and solutions necessary to increase sustainable profitability and scalable revenue. Learn the marketing frameworks, sales tactics, business insights, mindset shifts, and proven methodologies host Troy Sandidge, aka the Strategy Hacker®, uses to launch 35+ brands and generate over $175 Million in revenue for clients worldwide to achieve the business success you want in under 30 minutes! iDigress is a Webby-nominated podcast on the HubSpot Podcast Network.
