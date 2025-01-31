128. Slow Down To Scale Up: Why Fast Marketing Fails, Patience Is Profitable… And Wait, TikTok Rose From the Dead?
The internet moves fast, but does that mean your marketing should? In today's world of instant gratification, the pressure to react quickly and chase trends can lead to shallow strategies, unrealistic expectations, short-lived success, and unsustainable results. But it's not just about marketing—it's about leadership, too. If executives don't give marketing, strategy, or people the time to grow, they'll never see real results. What if the real key to sustainable growth is slowing down, embracing patience, letting things breathe, and giving people, ideas, and strategies the space to actually develop?In this episode, we unpack:• Why speed can sabotage your long-term marketing success.• The danger of forcing speed over strategy in decision-making, team-building, and brand positioning.• The underrated power of stillness and strategic patience in business.• Why executives often demand immediate marketing results—yet fail to invest the time needed for real impact.• How rushing to "be first" often results in noise, not impact.• The thought leadership trap: it's not about "telling" —it's about engaging, guiding, and building real influence.• How a lack of patience in leadership leads to high turnover, rushed marketing, and ineffective campaigns.• Oh, and… TikTok went down, panic ensued, and then it came back. What does that tell us about digital hysteria?If you've ever felt pressured to constantly do more in marketing, this is your reminder that real influence and business longevity come from thoughtful action—not just rapid reaction. Tune in and learn why slowing down might be the fastest way to scale up.