416: IDF will Remain on 5 Strategic Hills in S. Lebanon + US & Russian Officials Meet in Saudi Arabia + Top European Leaders Meet in Paris to Discuss Next Steps in Ukraine + Ukraine President Calls for 200k Soldier European Army + More
For review:1. : IDF will Remain on 5 Strategic Hills in S. Lebanon. The US authorized the IDF to remain in the five points, though it was not clear how long troops would stay there.2. Lebanon extend ban on flights from Iran. US advised Lebanon that Israel may shoot Iranian planes down. Israel asserts that Tehran was using civilian aircraft to smuggle cash to Beirut to arm the Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah.3. Unconfirmed reports say that Hamas has agreed to allow the Palestinian Authority to lead Gaza after a permanent ceasefire.4. US & Russian Officials Meet in Saudi Arabia. Senior American and Russian officials will hold talks on improving their ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine.5. Ukraine President Calls for 200k Soldier European Army.6. Top European Leaders Meet in Paris to Discuss Next Steps in Ukraine.6. US Indo-Pacific Combatant Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo say that Chinese military exercises around Taiwan are “not exercises; they are rehearsals” for forced reunification with the mainland.
415: US & Russian Officials to Meet in Saudi Arabia to Discuss Peace in Ukraine + Three Israeli Hostages Released after 498 Days in Captivity + Indonesia to Procure Bayraktar TB3 Drones + More
For review:1. Three Israeli Hostages Released after 498 Days in Captivity. In exchange for the three Hostages, Israel released 369 Palestinian detainees and security prisoners, including 36 terrorists serving life sentences for murder. 2. Per Washington Post report- President Donald Trump and PM Benjamin Netanyahu discussed US support for a potential Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites during the Israeli leader's visit to Washington D.C. last week.3. IDF strikes a prominent member of Unit 127- the Hezbollah formation in S. Lebanon responsible for aerial drone attack and surveillance flights over Israel.4. Lebanon arrests 25 for attack on UNIFIL Convoy that wounded two Peacekeepers. UNIFIL = UN Interim Force in Lebanon.5. From Politico: US & Russian Officials to Meet in Saudi Arabia to Discuss Peace in Ukraine. Representing the US are the National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Steve Witkoff, the president’s Middle East Envoy. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian government and the State Department didn’t respond to a request for comment.6. On Friday, US Secretary of Defense Hegseth visited Poland where he held talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, the country’s defense minister. Secretary Hegseth: "We see Poland as the model ally on the continent, willing to invest not just in their defense, but in our shared defense, and the defense of the continent.”7. Due to long lead times for Lockheed Martin-made M142 HIMARS, Estonia is considering other long-range fires options for a second tranche order. Rocketsan’s Khan, from Turkey; the Elbit Precise and Universal Launching System (PULS), out of Israel; and South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace-made K239 Chunmoo- are said to be in the running for selection. 8. Indonesia to Procure Bayraktar TB3 Drones. Turkish drone maker Baykar will supply Indonesia with 60 Bayraktar TB3 armed drones and nine Akinci surveillance drones, according to Indonesian firm Republikorp. 9. US Army to deploy the ATHENA - R (Army Theater level High Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne ISR- Radar) to South Korea for a four-month Operational Test and Evaluation. The ATHENA effort is in support of the US Army's High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program- that is also integrated on the Bombardier Global 6500 business jet.
414: Israel to Hamas - Ceasefire Continues if 3 Hostages Released Saturday + President Trump Speaks with Russian President - Directs Negotiations to End War + US Sec Def - No NATO Membership for Ukraine + More
For review:1. Israel to Hamas - Ceasefire Continues if 3 Hostages Released Saturday.2. IDF conducts airstrikes in Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah weapon stores, launchers, and facilities.3. Iran to unveil and new indigenous, cruise missile in March- with a reported range of 2000 kilometers. Quote from IRGC Rear Admiral Tangsiri: “We now have missiles that can be launched from the depths of the Iranian territory, eliminating the need for coastal launches.”4. Speaking at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels, the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says no NATO Membership for Ukraine. Secretary Hegseth: "the war between Ukraine and Russia must end", that Kyiv joining NATO is unrealistic and that the US will no longer prioritize European and Ukrainian security.5. President Trump Speaks with Russian President - Directs Negotiations to End War.6. US President Donald Trump wants to have nuclear arms talks with Russia and China. President Trump: “There’s no reason for us to be building brand new nuclear weapons, we already have so many,” Trump said. “You could destroy the world 50 times over, 100 times over. And here we are building new nuclear weapons, and they’re building nuclear weapons.” The US President continues: “One of the first meetings I want to have is with President Xi of China, President Putin of Russia. And I want to say, ‘Let’s cut our military budget in half.’ And we can do that. And I think we’ll be able to.”7. Japan to procure Boeing CH-47 Block II Chinooks. Beside the US, Japan will join Germany and the UK as operators of the latest Chinook variant.8. Two Naval Aviators in good condition after their EA-18G Growler crashes during an attempted landing at the NAS North Island (San Diego, CA).
413: Israel PM Warns Resumption of "Intense Fighting" in Gaza if Hostages Not Released on Saturday + Egypt to Present Plan for Gaza Reconstruction + Belgium Promises to Increase Defense Spending + Germany Selects PULS Rocket Artillery System + More
For review:1. US President Trump suggests that Israel end the ceasefire agreement with Hamas if all remaining Hostages are not freed by Saturday.2. Israel PM Warns Resumption of "Intense Fighting" in Gaza if Hostages Not Released on Saturday. In preparation, the IDF announced that it is “extensively” bolstering its forces in the Southern Command, and approving battle plans for the Gaza Strip in the event that the ceasefire-hostage deal with Hamas collapses.3. Egypt to Present Plan for Gaza Reconstruction. Egypt plans to “present a comprehensive vision for the reconstruction” of the Gaza Strip that ensures Palestinians remain on their land, the Egyptian foreign ministry says in a statement.4. Houthi Rebels in Yemen vow to launch attacks on Israel if fighting resumes in Gaza.5. Belgium Promises to Increase Defense Spending. The government of Prime Minister Bart De Wever plans to set the Belgian defense budget on track to reach current NATO spending targets by 2029 (2% GDP).6. Germany Selects PULS (Precise and Universal Launching System) Rocket Artillery System. For Germany, a key PULS feature is that it can fire rockets of various calibers, ranging from 122mm to 370mm, produced by different manufacturers. 7. Latest US Army update on the IVAS program. IVAS = Integrated Visual Augmentation System. Microsoft is seeking to transfer its entire IVAS contract over to Anduril (10-year - $22 billion contract).
412: IDF Withdraws from Netzarim Corridor IAW Ceasefire Deal + President Trump Reveals Conversations With Russian President About Ending War + EU Defense Spending in '24 Expected be 326 Billion Euros + More
For review:1. IDF Withdraws from Netzarim Corridor After 5th Hostage Release Cycle. According to the ceasefire deal, Israeli forces had to withdraw after the fifth swap was carried out.2. US President Donald Trump comments on the poor state of appearance of the three Israeli Hostages released on Saturday. President Trump: “They are in really bad shape, they have been treated brutally, horribly. Even the ones that came out earlier, they were in a little bit better shape, but mentally they were treated so badly. Who could take that? “You know, at some point, we’re gonna lose our patience.”3. IDF continues strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Israeli fighter jets carried out several airstrikes in Lebanon on Sunday evening, including against a tunnel between Lebanon and Syria used by Hezbollah to smuggle arms. Additionally, the Israeli Air Force targeted several Hezbollah sites in other areas of Lebanon, which included weapons and rocket launchers that “posed an immediate threat” to Israel.4. President Trump Reveals Conversations With Russian President Putin About Ending War in Ukraine. “I’d better not say,” said Trump when asked how many times the two leaders have spoken.5. European Union Defense Spending in 2024 Expected be 326 Billion Euros.6. US Secretary of Defense Hegseth pledges to prioritize cutting waster in the Department of Defense. Secretary Hegseth said that in addition to rooting out waste, fraud and abuse, the Pentagon needs to slash hierarchies and layers of bureaucracy that aren’t serving the military. That could also involve a reduction in the number of four-star generals and flag officers, he said. “We won World War II with seven four-star generals. Today we have 44. Do all of those directly contribute to warfighting success? Maybe they do. I don’t know, but it’s worth reviewing to make sure they do.”