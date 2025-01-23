At This Moment with Jim Jefferies & Amos Gill

ATM: Episode 2 - Inauguration, Bonnie Blue and Starbucks

On this episode of ATM, Jim and Amos discuss the many eccentricities of Donald Trump's inauguration. They also fawn over Bonnie Blue's new record and pitch counter-ads against Starbucks after they make it mandatory to buy something if you use their restroom. We posted this one early so this series could remain topical. The plan is to release every Tuesday and record as close to Tuesday as possible. SOCIALS: Jim Jefferies Website: https://www.jimjefferies.com IG: https://www.instagram.com/jimjefferies FB: https://www.facebook.com/JimJefferies Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimjefferies Amos Gill IG: @abitofamosgill FB: https://www.facebook.com/AmosGillComedy/ Theme Song: "Rein It In Cowboy" by the Doohickeys