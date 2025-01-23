At This Moment with Jim Jefferies & Amos Gill

ATM: Episode 5 - The Village People Want to Sue Us
At this moment... Jim and Amos received a cease and desist letter from the wife of Victor Willis (lead singer of Village People) regarding their comments on the song YMCA. This is their formal apology to Victor and Village People for completely misrepresenting the meaning behind the song. SOCIALS: Jim Jefferies Website: https://www.jimjefferies.com IG: https://www.instagram.com/jimjefferies FB: https://www.facebook.com/JimJefferies Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimjefferies Amos Gill IG: @abitofamosgill FB: https://www.facebook.com/AmosGillComedy/ Theme Song: "Rein It In Cowboy" by the Doohickeys
This week on ATM Jim and Amos break down Trump's claim that DEI and dwarves were behind the DC plane crash. They also discuss Bianca Censori's Grammy attire, America owning UGGs, baseball v cricket, and Idris Elba's solution on how to stop stabbings in the UK. SOCIALS: Jim Jefferies Website: https://www.jimjefferies.com IG: https://www.instagram.com/jimjefferies FB: https://www.facebook.com/JimJefferies Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimjefferies Amos Gill IG: @abitofamosgill FB: https://www.facebook.com/AmosGillComedy/ Theme Song: "Rein It In Cowboy" by the Doohickeys
On this week's episode of ATM Jim and Amos riff on what it must be like to find one of the Oppenheimer baseball cards as well as what would happen if they bought Canada or Greenland. SOCIALS: Jim Jefferies Website: https://www.jimjefferies.com IG: https://www.instagram.com/jimjefferies FB: https://www.facebook.com/JimJefferies Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimjefferies Amos Gill IG: @abitofamosgill FB: https://www.facebook.com/AmosGillComedy/ Theme Song: "Rein It In Cowboy" by the Doohickeys
--------
1:07:16
ATM: Episode 2 - Inauguration, Bonnie Blue and Starbucks
On this episode of ATM, Jim and Amos discuss the many eccentricities of Donald Trump's inauguration. They also fawn over Bonnie Blue's new record and pitch counter-ads against Starbucks after they make it mandatory to buy something if you use their restroom. We posted this one early so this series could remain topical. The plan is to release every Tuesday and record as close to Tuesday as possible. SOCIALS: Jim Jefferies Website: https://www.jimjefferies.com IG: https://www.instagram.com/jimjefferies FB: https://www.facebook.com/JimJefferies Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimjefferies Amos Gill IG: @abitofamosgill FB: https://www.facebook.com/AmosGillComedy/ Theme Song: "Rein It In Cowboy" by the Doohickeys
--------
1:18:28
ATM: Episode 1 - Fires
We evacuated the LA fires and started a podcast. Please enjoy the very first episode of At This Moment (ATM) with Jim Jefferies & Amos Gill At This Moment (ATM) with Jim Jefferies & Amos Gill SOCIALS: Jim Jefferies Website: https://www.jimjefferies.com IG: https://www.instagram.com/jimjefferies FB: https://www.facebook.com/JimJefferies Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimjefferies Amos Gill IG: @abitofamosgill FB: https://www.facebook.com/AmosGillComedy/ Theme Song: "Rein It In Cowboy" by the Doohickeys