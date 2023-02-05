Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Human Monsters in the App
Listen to Human Monsters in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
Human Monsters

Human Monsters

Podcast Human Monsters
Podcast Human Monsters

Human Monsters

Morgan Rector & Glassbox Media
add
These people specialize in the unthinkable. More
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary
These people specialize in the unthinkable. More

Available Episodes

5 of 224
  • The Abduction of Jaycee Lee Dugard
    Some people are born to be creeps. Phillip Garrido worked at it. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/humanmonsters today to get 10% off your first month.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    4:15:35
  • The Broadmoor Hall of Fame Part 2
    The halls ring with laughter...for all the wrong reasons. Be sure to take care of your own mental health: This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/humanmonsters today to get 10% off your first month.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    2:47:28
  • Broadmoor: Hospital For The Criminally Insane
    Now, this is hard time. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/humanmonsters today to get 10% off your first month.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    1:23:12
  • Trifecta of Iniquity: Tarmara Samsonova, Jochen Kroll and Allan Legere
    These people are fucked. That's all there is to it. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/11/2023
    1:20:49
  • Victim Impact Statement: Invisible Tears podcast's Jane Borosskiki
    Jane opens up about the impact her experience had on her and what it's been like as a crime victim in the public eye. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/7/2023
    1:17:28

More True Crime podcasts

About Human Monsters

These people specialize in the unthinkable.
Podcast website

Listen to Human Monsters, King B.'s Raw Fusion and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Human Monsters

Human Monsters

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Human Monsters: Podcasts in Family