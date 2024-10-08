HTML All The Things - Web Development, Web Design, Small Business

Stop Using Divs for Everything! Master Semantic HTML, Custom Attributes, and Accessibility
In this episode of the HTML All The Things Podcast, Matt and Mike dive into why good HTML practices are essential for building better, more accessible, and maintainable websites. They kick things off by explaining the importance of semantic HTML for readability, SEO, and accessibility—covering useful tags like <header>, <footer>, and <article>.
Matt and Mike also discuss how developers can properly create and use custom attributes—like data-* attributes—to store extra information cleanly without relying on fragile class naming conventions. Finally, they emphasize HTML's critical role in accessibility, highlighting best practices such as using ARIA attributes appropriately and providing meaningful alt text for images.
To cap off the episode, the hosts share some lighthearted updates about their holiday plans and give a shout-out to this episode’s sponsor, Magic Mind.
Show Notes: https://www.htmlallthethings.com/podcasts/stop-using-divs-for-everything-master-semantic-html-custom-attributes-and-accessibility
Thanks to Magic Mind for sponsoring this episode, enjoy 20% off one-time purchases and subscription using our link and code (Link: https://magicmind.com/HTMLPOD20 Code: HTMLPOD20)
Thanks to Wix Studio for sponsoring this episode! Check out Wix Studio, the web platform tailored to designers, developers, and marketers via this link: https://www.wix.com/studio
58:48
Educating Devs That Get Hired w/ Thomas Chant
In this episode, Matt interviews Thomas Chant, an educator at Scrimba and creator of their Advanced JavaScript Course. Thomas shares insights from his journey as a TEFL teacher and web developer, highlighting his passion for teaching and technology. The discussion covers the role of educators in web development, leveraging social media for learning, and the evolving impact of AI on the industry. Thomas also provides tips for aspiring developers entering the job market and details Scrimba’s exciting annual event, JavaScriptmas. With the holiday season in full swing, JavaScriptmas has come once again to ring in some holiday cheer with coding challenges and cool prizes. Get involved and start learning some code by dominating challenges through December 24, 2024.
Show Notes: https://www.htmlallthethings.com/podcasts/educating-devs-that-get-hired-w-thomas-chant
JavaScriptmas 2024: https://scrimba.com/javascriptmas
10% off Scrimba discount (new accounts only, valid through 2024): https://scrimba.com/?via=htmlallthethings
1:33:23
Monorepos Unpacked: The Good, the Bad, and the Turbocharged
In this episode of the HTML All Things Podcast, Matt and Mike explore the concept of monorepos - what they are, why they have gained popularity in recent years, and how they compare to polyrepos. The discussion delves into the advantages of monorepos, such as simplified dependency management, improved code sharing and reusability, consistency across teams, and streamlined CI/CD processes. Mike shares personal experiences and insights on the challenges and solutions related to monorepos, particularly through their team's use of TurboRepo. The episode also covers the potential drawbacks, including scaling issues, overhead of tooling, access control challenges, and the risk of entanglement. Whether you're new to monorepos or considering implementing one, this episode provides valuable insights and practical tips.
Show Notes: https://www.htmlallthethings.com/podcasts/monorepos-unpacked-the-good-the-bad-and-the-turbocharged
Thanks to Wix Studio for sponsoring this episode! Check out Wix Studio, the web platform tailored to designers, developers, and marketers via this link: https://www.wix.com/studio
1:03:10
Can CSS Replace JavaScript? The Rise of Interactive Styling
CSS is typically reserved to just laying out pages, with any sort of interactivity or layout changes being left to JavaScript. As CSS matured, more features came out that gave it the ability to detect dynamic conditions on the page, create advanced animations, and apply advanced styling based on custom attributes. These advanced features give web designers the power of interactive design without the need for less-performant JavaScript. With JavaScript remaining one of the top choices for building web pages, should web developers be concerned with advanced CSS features both present and future? Or is offloading these tasks onto CSS concerning to the JavaScript community? In this episode, Matt and Mike discussed, debated, and analyzed interactive CSS, covering some features that Matt has been using and reading up on lately.
Show Notes: https://www.htmlallthethings.com/podcasts/can-css-replace-javascript-the-rise-of-interactive-styling
Sponsors:
Magic Mind Black Friday Deal!!! - 50% off until December 6, 2024 at our link: https://magicmind.com/htmlpodbf
Thanks to Magic Mind for sponsoring this episode, enjoy 20% off one-time purchases and subscription using our link and code (Link: https://magicmind.com/HTMLPOD20 Code: HTMLPOD20)
Thanks to Wix Studio for sponsoring this episode! Check out Wix Studio, the web platform tailored to designers, developers, and marketers via this link: https://www.wix.com/studio
59:51
Does AI Have Tech Bias? | AI All The Things
In this episode, Matt and Mike introduce a new episode type dedicated to exploring the rapidly evolving world of AI. As AI tools advance at lightning speed, staying informed is critical for developers navigating this transformative era.
This week, they dive into the evolution of AI-powered development tools, from simple autocompletes like Copilot and TabNine to full-scale IDE solutions like Cursor and Supermaven. They discuss the pros and cons of using these advanced tools for multifile code generation and manipulation, highlighting both the efficiencies and risks they bring.
The conversation then shifts to the rise of AI-driven full-stack application generators, such as Bolt.new, V0, and GitHub Spark. These tools can build entire applications from simple prompts but come with a notable downside: tech bias. Matt shares his experience building a podcast website and highlights how AI's reliance on popular frameworks can limit the adoption of emerging technologies.
Finally, the duo debates the future of AI in the development industry. Will AI replace developers in 1, 3, or even 10 years? Tune in to find out!
Show Notes: https://www.htmlallthethings.com/podcasts/does-ai-have-tech-bias-ai-all-the-things
Thanks to Wix Studio for sponsoring this episode! Check out Wix Studio, the web platform tailored to designers, developers, and marketers via this link: https://www.wix.com/studio
About HTML All The Things - Web Development, Web Design, Small Business
The adventures of Matt Lawrence and Mike Karan through the world of web development, web design, and small business management. As web development agency owners for the better part of a decade, they’ve worked with all sorts of technologies, through the rise of responsive web design, the revolution of serverless computing, and the popularity gain of many no-code tools for small business owners. They commonly discuss foundational web development technologies like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript - including popular frameworks and tools such as Tailwind CSS, Svelte, WordPress, Vue, and more.