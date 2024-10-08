HTML All The Things - Web Development, Web Design, Small Business

Can CSS Replace JavaScript? The Rise of Interactive Styling

CSS is typically reserved to just laying out pages, with any sort of interactivity or layout changes being left to JavaScript. As CSS matured, more features came out that gave it the ability to detect dynamic conditions on the page, create advanced animations, and apply advanced styling based on custom attributes. These advanced features give web designers the power of interactive design without the need for less-performant JavaScript. With JavaScript remaining one of the top choices for building web pages, should web developers be concerned with advanced CSS features both present and future? Or is offloading these tasks onto CSS concerning to the JavaScript community? In this episode, Matt and Mike discussed, debated, and analyzed interactive CSS, covering some features that Matt has been using and reading up on lately. Show Notes: https://www.htmlallthethings.com/podcasts/can-css-replace-javascript-the-rise-of-interactive-styling Sponsors: Magic Mind Black Friday Deal!!! - 50% off until December 6, 2024 at our link: https://magicmind.com/htmlpodbf Thanks to Magic Mind for sponsoring this episode, enjoy 20% off one-time purchases and subscription using our link and code (Link: https://magicmind.com/HTMLPOD20 Code: HTMLPOD20) Thanks to Wix Studio for sponsoring this episode! Check out Wix Studio, the web platform tailored to designers, developers, and marketers via this link: https://www.wix.com/studio