It's finally time to address our professional relationships with mental health treatment in a clear, calm, and professional manner. It's time that practitioners start to better understand ourselves, our patients, and our parallel journeys to address mental health struggles in this highly unpredictable cultural climate. It's time a podcast trailer presented a plan to constructively explore professional development for psychiatric professionals. Perhaps, in the form of a polished audio trailer! We sure think so. Unfortunately, you'll have to look elsewhere.

In this debut episode of How to Be Patient, psychiatry residents Preston Roche and Margaret Duncan open up about their personal journeys into medicine and the challenges they've faced in connecting with patients—and themselves. From navigating early patient interactions to grappling with their own vulnerabilities, they explore the balance between authenticity and professionalism. With humor, candid storytelling, and a dash of introspection, this episode sets the stage for a season of thoughtful discussions on empathy, growth, and the art of being present in healthcare. Get ready for the tale of two doctors! Takeaways: Empathy is a Skill: You don't have to be born with it—learning how to connect with patients can happen over time and with practice. Authenticity Matters: Medicine isn't about pretending to be perfect; it's about finding a way to unify your personal identity with your professional role. Vulnerability is Strength: Struggles, failures, and even embarrassing moments can be powerful tools for connecting with others. Creativity Fuels Resilience: Exploring hobbies and personal interests, like Margaret's Bad Art Every Day project, can help you stay grounded during stressful times. Reflection Unlocks Growth: To truly understand and support patients, start by looking inward and understanding your own emotions and biases Sources Cited: Mikulincer M, Shaver PR. An attachment perspective on psychopathology. World Psychiatry. 2012 Feb;11(1):11-5. doi: 10.1016/j.wpsyc.2012.01.003. PMID: 22294997; PMCID: PMC3266769. Simpson JA, Steven Rholes W. Adult Attachment, Stress, and Romantic Relationships. Curr Opin Psychol. 2017 Feb;13:19-24. doi: 10.1016/j.copsyc.2016.04.006. PMID: 27135049; PMCID: PMC4845754. Cassidy J, Jones JD, Shaver PR. Contributions of attachment theory and research: a framework for future research, translation, and policy. Dev Psychopathol. 2013 Nov;25(4 Pt 2):1415-34. doi: 10.1017/S0954579413000692. PMID: 24342848; PMCID: PMC4085672.

In this episode Preston and Margaret dive into the science and personal experiences surrounding attachment theory. They discuss its origins, its modern-day interpretations, and how it shows up in everyday relationships. Takeaways: Attachment is Dynamic: Attachment theory isn't a fixed diagnosis—it's a lens to understand how people relate to others and themselves. Repair Builds Resilience: Healthy relationships are not conflict-free but can recover from disagreements and grow stronger. Pop Psych Oversimplifies: Modern discussions about attachment styles often miss the nuance and flexibility inherent in these frameworks. Therapy is Practice: Therapy can rewire attachment patterns by creating safe spaces for emotional repair and connection. Humor as a Shield: Humor can be a tool for connection but also a way to avoid vulnerability—knowing the difference matters.

— Series Premieres January 13 — You may have noticed a new trend lately. Everyone is loud and proud about their mental health struggles (and thank goodness)! For practitioners, this movement is as exciting as it is frustrating. As each mental health taboo falls by the wayside as it enters the cultural zeitgeist, a new aspect of our specialty thus emerges. One we just don't have enough hours in the day to keep track of, let alone engage with. From better understanding our patients' (and our own) relationships with their conditions in a changing world, it's more important than ever that we learn: HOW TO BE PATIENT! Each week, join Dr. Preston Roche (Psychiatry Resident & Digital Influencer) and Dr. Margaret Duncan (Psychiatrist & Content Creator) on their quest to better understand the patients we dedicate our lives to and the evolving paths they're bound to travel beyond the clinic. By engaging with stories and perspectives that challenge our shared understanding of a condition, we hope you'll similarly gain new perspectives as we look at our patients, and their mental health struggles, with further nuance and empathy. (And with Dr. Glaucomflecken producing, we've been mandated to include plenty of weird medical jokes too). Speaking of which, a key part of this is hearing YOUR stories! What's changed your understanding of patient care? Do you have an experience that shines new light on something we've discussed on-air?