Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to How to Be Awesome at Your Job in the App
Listen to How to Be Awesome at Your Job in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
How to Be Awesome at Your Job

How to Be Awesome at Your Job

Podcast How to Be Awesome at Your Job
Podcast How to Be Awesome at Your Job

How to Be Awesome at Your Job

Pete Mockaitis
add
Get more fun, wins, meaning, and money from your job! This show helps grow your skills and impact at any job that requires thinking and collaborating. Each week... More
BusinessEducation
Get more fun, wins, meaning, and money from your job! This show helps grow your skills and impact at any job that requires thinking and collaborating. Each week... More

Available Episodes

5 of 861
  • 862: How to Create and Choose Better Solutions with Sheena Iyengar
    Sheena Iyengar reveals the secret to how the world’s best thinkers come up with their biggest ideas–and how you can do it too. — YOU’LL LEARN — 1) How the world’s best ideas come to be 2) How to identify what the actual problem is 3) Where emotions fit into the creative process Subscribe or visit AwesomeAtYourJob.com/ep862 for clickable versions of the links below. — ABOUT SHEENA — Sheena S. Iyengar is the S.T. Lee Professor of Business at the Columbia Business School. She is one of the world’s experts on choice and innovation.In 2010, her book, The Art of Choosing, was ranked by the Financial Times, McKinsey, and Amazon as one of the Best Business Books of the Year. Her recorded TED Talks have received a collective 7 million views and she regularly appears in top tier media such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, The New Yorker, The Economist, Bloomberg Businessweek, CNBC, CNN, BBC, and NPR.She regularly appears on the Thinkers50 list of the Most Influential Business Thinkers. In 2012, she was recognized by Poets and Quants as one of the Best Business School Professors for her work merging academia with practice.Iyengar holds a dual degree from the University of Pennsylvania, with a BS in Economics from the Wharton School and a BA in psychology from the College of Arts and Sciences. She received her PhD from Stanford University.In her personal life, as a blind woman, Iyengar intuitively used Think Bigger to find her calling and strives to inspire others to do the same.• Book: Think Bigger: How to Innovate• LinkedIn: Sheena Iyengar• Website: Columbia Business School— RESOURCES MENTIONED IN THE SHOW — • Book: Self-Reliance by Ralph Waldo Emerson• Book: The Prophet (A Borzoi Book) by Kahlil Gibran— THANK YOU SPONSORS! — • AutomateYourBusywork.com. Check out the book that helps you Automate Your Busywork. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/4/2023
    41:34
  • 861: Helping Others Feel Heard, Valued, and Understood through Active Listening with Heather Younger
    Heather Younger shares the simple steps anyone can take to help others feel heard and valued. — YOU’LL LEARN — 1) Why others feel like we aren't listening—even when we are 2) The wrong and right way to paraphrase what you heard 3) How to keep your patience when things get heated Subscribe or visit AwesomeAtYourJob.com/ep861 for clickable versions of the links below. — ABOUT HEATHER — Heather R. Younger is the founder and CEO of Employee Fanatix. She is an international keynote speaker, host of the “Leadership with Heart” podcast, and a workplace culture, employee engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion consultant. Heather has a law degree from the University of Colorado Boulder. She is the best-selling author of The 7 Intuitive Laws of Employee Loyalty and The Art of Caring Leadership.• Book: The Art of Active Listening: How People at Work Feel Heard, Valued, and Understood • LinkedIn: Heather Younger — RESOURCES MENTIONED IN THE SHOW — • Book: Developing the Leader Within You by John Maxwell — THANK YOU SPONSORS! — • BetterHelp. Invest in yourself with online therapy. Get 10% off your first month at BetterHelp.com/awesome. • Storyworth. Give the moms in your life something super special this Mother’s Day with $10 off at StoryWorth.com/awesome See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    28:42
  • 860: The Science of Compelling Body Language with Richard Newman
    Richard Newman reveals insights on the small–but impactful–shifts anyone can make to become a more powerful communicator. — YOU’LL LEARN — 1) How to maximize your impact with two hand gestures. 2) The key to looking like a charismatic leader. 3) The most important question to ask before any presentation. Subscribe or visit AwesomeAtYourJob.com/ep860 for clickable versions of the links below. — ABOUT RICHARD — Richard is the Founder of Body Talk. Over the past 22 years his team have trained over 120,000 business leaders around the world, to improve their communication and impact, including one client who gained over $1 Billion in new business in just one year, using the strategies that Richard teaches. • Research: “Non-Verbal Presence: How Changing Your Behaviour Can Increase Your Ratings for Persuasion, Leadership and Confidence” by Richard Newman, Adrian Furnham, Laura Weis, Marcus Gee, Roxana Cardos, Alixe Lay, Alistair McClelland • Book: Lift Your Impact: Transform Your Mindset, Influence, and Future to Elevate Your Work, Team, and Life (website) • Book: You Were Born to Speak • Website: UKBodyTalk.com — RESOURCES MENTIONED IN THE SHOW — • Software: Mentimeter.com • Book: Peoplewatching: The Desmond Morris Guide to Body Language by Desmond Morris • Book: Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins • Book: Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within by David Goggins See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/27/2023
    58:30
  • 859: How to Be a Leader–Instead of a Boss with Todd Dewett
    Todd Dewett shares how to harness you and your team’s true power. — YOU’LL LEARN — 1) Why and how to collaborate–not dictate. 2) Why you should go for candor over. 3) The low-cost way to optimize your team. Subscribe or visit AwesomeAtYourJob.com/ep859 for clickable versions of the links below. — ABOUT TODD — Dr. Todd Dewett is a globally recognized leadership educator, author, and speaker. After working with Andersen Consulting and Ernst & Young, he completed his PhD at Texas A&M University in Organizational Behavior as well as a prestigious postdoctoral fellowship. He was an award-winning professor at Wright State University for ten years, teaching leadership-related courses to MBA students and publishing research. His activities grew to encompass speaking, training, consulting, and eventually online educational courses. To date, Todd has delivered over 1,000 speeches around the world (including several TEDx talks) and created a library of courses enjoyed by millions of professionals. His clients include Microsoft, IBM, GE, Pepsi, ExxonMobil, Boeing, MD Anderson, State Farm, and hundreds more. • Book: Dancing with Monsters: A Tale About Leadership, Success, and Overcoming Fears • LinkedIn: Todd Dewett • Website: DrDewett.com — RESOURCES MENTIONED IN THE SHOW — • Book: Please Understand Me: Character and Temperament by David Keirsey and Marilyn Bates • Book: Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson and Kenneth Blanchard — THANK YOU SPONSORS! — • HelloFresh: Get 50% off and free shipping on your first box of America’s #1 Meal Kit HelloFresh.com/awesome50. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/24/2023
    23:17
  • 858: Managing Small Stresses Before They Create Big Problems with Rob Cross
    Rob Cross explains the dangers of microstress and provides practical solutions to build your resilience. — YOU’LL LEARN — 1) Why microstress is a much larger problem than we think. 2) Three types of microstress to watch out for. 3) Three solutions for when someone’s causing microstress. Subscribe or visit AwesomeAtYourJob.com/ep858 for clickable versions of the links below. — ABOUT ROB — Rob Cross is the Edward A. Madden Professor of Global Leadership at Babson College and the cofounder and director of the Connected Commons, a consortium of more than 150 leading organizations. He has studied the underlying networks of relationships within effective organizations and the collaborative practices of high performers for more than twenty years. Working with over 300 organizations and reaching thousands of leaders from the front line to the C-suite, he has identified specific ways to cultivate vibrant, effective networks at all levels of an organization and any career stage. He is the author of Beyond Collaboration Overload: How to Work Smarter, Get Ahead, and Restore Your Well-Being and coauthor of THE MICROSTRESS EFFECT: How Little Things Pile Up and Become Big Problems—and What to do about it with Karen Dillon. • Book: The Microstress Effect: How Little Things Pile Up and Create Big Problems--and What to Do about It • Book: Beyond Collaboration Overload: How to Work Smarter, Get Ahead, and Restore Your Well-Being • Website: RobCross.org • Website: Connected Commons — RESOURCES MENTIONED IN THE SHOW — • Book: Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World by Vivek Murthy — THANK YOU SPONSORS! — • Storyworth. Give the moms in your life something super special this Mother’s Day with $10 off at StoryWorth.com/awesome See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/20/2023
    43:42

More Business podcasts

About How to Be Awesome at Your Job

Get more fun, wins, meaning, and money from your job! This show helps grow your skills and impact at any job that requires thinking and collaborating. Each week, Pete interviews thought-leaders and results-getters to discover specific, actionable insights that boost work performance. Their stories and advice sharpen the universal skills to flourish at work. Boost your time/energy management, leadership, confidence, career opportunities, and fulfillment—while still getting home earlier. The show has 20,000,000 downloads and mentions in The New York Times, Forbes, and Linkedin Learning. Try starting with episode 0: START HERE and listener favorite episodes we put at the beginning numbered: A, B, C, D, E, and F. (Subscribe and/or sort Old to New to find these starter episodes.) Welcome!

Podcast website

Listen to How to Be Awesome at Your Job, Fox Business Hourly Report and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

How to Be Awesome at Your Job

How to Be Awesome at Your Job

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

How to Be Awesome at Your Job: Podcasts in Family