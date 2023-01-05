859: How to Be a Leader–Instead of a Boss with Todd Dewett
Dr. Todd Dewett is a globally recognized leadership educator, author, and speaker. After working with Andersen Consulting and Ernst & Young, he completed his PhD at Texas A&M University in Organizational Behavior as well as a prestigious postdoctoral fellowship. He was an award-winning professor at Wright State University for ten years, teaching leadership-related courses to MBA students and publishing research. His activities grew to encompass speaking, training, consulting, and eventually online educational courses. To date, Todd has delivered over 1,000 speeches around the world (including several TEDx talks) and created a library of courses enjoyed by millions of professionals. His clients include Microsoft, IBM, GE, Pepsi, ExxonMobil, Boeing, MD Anderson, State Farm, and hundreds more. • Book: Dancing with Monsters: A Tale About Leadership, Success, and Overcoming Fears • LinkedIn: Todd Dewett • Website: DrDewett.com — RESOURCES MENTIONED IN THE SHOW — • Book: Please Understand Me: Character and Temperament by David Keirsey and Marilyn Bates • Book: Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson and Kenneth Blanchard