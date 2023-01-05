862: How to Create and Choose Better Solutions with Sheena Iyengar

Sheena Iyengar reveals the secret to how the world's best thinkers come up with their biggest ideas–and how you can do it too. — YOU'LL LEARN — 1) How the world's best ideas come to be 2) How to identify what the actual problem is 3) Where emotions fit into the creative process Subscribe or visit AwesomeAtYourJob.com/ep862 for clickable versions of the links below. — ABOUT SHEENA — Sheena S. Iyengar is the S.T. Lee Professor of Business at the Columbia Business School. She is one of the world's experts on choice and innovation.In 2010, her book, The Art of Choosing, was ranked by the Financial Times, McKinsey, and Amazon as one of the Best Business Books of the Year. Her recorded TED Talks have received a collective 7 million views and she regularly appears in top tier media such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, The New Yorker, The Economist, Bloomberg Businessweek, CNBC, CNN, BBC, and NPR.She regularly appears on the Thinkers50 list of the Most Influential Business Thinkers. In 2012, she was recognized by Poets and Quants as one of the Best Business School Professors for her work merging academia with practice.Iyengar holds a dual degree from the University of Pennsylvania, with a BS in Economics from the Wharton School and a BA in psychology from the College of Arts and Sciences. She received her PhD from Stanford University.In her personal life, as a blind woman, Iyengar intuitively used Think Bigger to find her calling and strives to inspire others to do the same.• Book: Think Bigger: How to Innovate• LinkedIn: Sheena Iyengar• Website: Columbia Business School— RESOURCES MENTIONED IN THE SHOW — • Book: Self-Reliance by Ralph Waldo Emerson• Book: The Prophet (A Borzoi Book) by Kahlil Gibran