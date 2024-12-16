Get Closer to the People: The Foundation for Sustaining a Fragile Nation
The results of the November U.S. election, and recent research, show that a significant number of Americans believe that the “system” is broken and needs to be fixed, or upended. A majority of Americans also live paycheck to paycheck. This economic squeeze – a high cost of living without good jobs and wages to match – is happening in a time of rapid cultural and demographic change. A political environment like this provides rich material for demagogues to weaponize fear and anger into outrage and power. To fight back against such misguided actors, the leaders we need at this moment can’t continue to sell the status quo, but must genuinely respond to the needs and fears of the population on both sides of the divide. Of course, the US is not the first country to face rising authoritarianism, political violence, and weaponized fear of others.Roberto Patiño is a political activist and mediator from Venezuela, a country that transitioned from democratic to authoritarian rule when he was young. Twenty percent of the country’s population – almost 8 million people – have left since 2014 amidst economic collapse, government repression, and gang violence. Patiño worked in impoverished Venezuelan communities for many years, feeding hungry children and providing alternatives to violence. However, as a pro-democracy activist, he left Venezuela to avoid arrest and other forms of persecution. Now in New York, he continues to work to bring democracy back to Venezuela, having founded several non-profits, including Mi Convive and the think tank Institute 2100. Avila Kilmurray is a peacebuilder and activist from Northern Ireland. Like Episode 2 guest Monica McWilliams, she was a founding member of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition. Originally from Dublin, Kilmurray moved to Northern Ireland in 1975 to work on poverty alleviation and women’s rights. For twenty years she served as the director of the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, building bridges and supporting community initiatives for Catholics and Protestants. She continues to consult on peacebuilding and human rights in Northern Ireland and around the world. In the final episode of our mini-series, Patiño and Kilmurray share hard-won insights on how to bridge divides and fight for democracy in a fractured country—lessons that are incredibly pertinent for Americans in this challenging time.Music in this episode by Gavin Luke, Wendel Scherer, Arden Forest, and Blue Dot Sessions.
How Do We Get Through This? is hosted by Tim Phillips, Founder and CEO of Beyond Conflict. It's produced and edited by Andrea Muraskin, with additional editing by Ashley Milne-Tyte. We have production support from Jasmine Ramsey and marketing support from Summer Heidish.
55:34
Great Hatred and Little Room: Building Peace in Northern Ireland
“The armchair warriors sit back with their violence of the tongue that leads to the violence of the gun, or the assaults on the streets, or the tearing down of your own community and your businesses. And that can be prevented.” – Monica McWilliamsThe Northern Ireland conflict, known by many as the “Troubles,” lasted three decades. Close to four thousand people were killed, and more than 50 thousand were wounded by political violence in a nation of less than 2 million. The Protestant, or Unionist, community held the majority of power and privileges in Northern Ireland and was strongly allied with the British government. On the other side, the Catholic community faced discrimination in housing, education, and employment. While many Catholics pursued equality through a nonviolent civil rights movement, a violent backlash by Unionist leaders and the British government precipitated a guerilla war, fought by paramilitaries on both sides. Our guests on this episode are two courageous individuals who challenged their own communities to make peace. Monica McWilliams is the Co-Founder of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition, a women’s political party that bridged the divide in her country. As a negotiator in the peace talks, McWilliams faced misogyny and anti-Catholic bias. She’s since served as an elected representative in Northern Ireland’s government and as Chief Commissioner for Human Rights, and she continues to work on social justice and peacebuilding in Northern Ireland and around the world. Mike Nesbitt is the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party and the current Minister of Health for Northern Ireland. He covered the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and its aftermath as a broadcast journalist.McWilliams and Nesbitt came of age in a deeply segregated society where politics were personal and violence was intimate. Like Americans today, our guests and their communities had to navigate living together in an atmosphere of deep mistrust. We can learn from their mistakes and their successes in rebuilding trust and constructive communication. Music in this episode by Gavin Luke, John and the Land of Plenty, August Wilhelmsson, Blue Dot Sessions, Jon Algar, and Martin Landh.
50:34
How South Africa Avoided Civil War and Built a Democracy
“Everybody in the world, including ourselves, thought it was insurmountable.” - Roelf MeyerJust over 30 years ago, South Africa was at a tipping point. Nelson Mandela and his party, the African National Congress, were in tense negotiations with the ruling National Party to bring an end to the brutal Apartheid system. In 1994, the two sides emerged with a new constitution that established equal rights for all citizens, black and white, and the country held its first democratic election. But that transformation was not easy. South Africa came close to civil war multiple times during those negotiations. Extremists on both sides carried out bombings, assassinations, and large scale attacks. In the four years between Mandela’s release from prison and the first democratic elections, more than 20,000 people – men, women, and children – died in the violence. Our guests this episode sat across that negotiating table from one another. Mohammed Bhabha was a leading activist in the ANC freedom struggle. During Apartheid, he was a lawyer who defended ANC members, and he went on to serve in parliament under Mandela. Roelf Meyer served in parliament and held top positions in the Apartheid government. Though they started as enemies, the hard-won trust they built helped shape the future of their country. While South Africa isn’t perfect, Roelf and Mohammed bring powerful lessons that Americans can apply to find common ground, re-humanize the “other” and safeguard democracy. Music by Blue Dot Sessions, Erik Lindgren, Gavin Luke, Martin Landh, Hampus Naeselius
Democracy and rule of law are under threat in a way we haven’t seen in decades or perhaps centuries, and anger, fear, and division run deep. But if we look around the world, we as Americans can learn from countries that faced their own bitter divisions and came out on the other side with their democracies intact and strengthened based on shared values.
On How Do We Get Through This?, a podcast mini-series, we speak with leaders who were key to shaping their countries’ futures at times when everything was at stake. In our first episode, we speak with Roelf Meyer and Mohammed Bhabha, two leaders who helped bring an end to Apartheid and establish a multiracial democracy in South Africa. In episode two, we learn from Monica McWilliams and Mike Nesbitt—a Protestant and a Catholic who negotiated an end to decades of war in Northern Ireland. In our third episode, we host activists Roberto Patiño and Avila Kilmurray, who share hard-won insights on bridging divides and fighting for democracy in fractured countries.
We hope the lessons they learned when all hope seemed lost, when continued violence seemed inevitable, will help Americans navigate this moment and apply these lessons as we work to keep our country whole and build a more inclusive democracy and nation.