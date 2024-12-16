Get Closer to the People: The Foundation for Sustaining a Fragile Nation

The results of the November U.S. election, and recent research, show that a significant number of Americans believe that the "system" is broken and needs to be fixed, or upended. A majority of Americans also live paycheck to paycheck. This economic squeeze – a high cost of living without good jobs and wages to match – is happening in a time of rapid cultural and demographic change. A political environment like this provides rich material for demagogues to weaponize fear and anger into outrage and power. To fight back against such misguided actors, the leaders we need at this moment can't continue to sell the status quo, but must genuinely respond to the needs and fears of the population on both sides of the divide. Of course, the US is not the first country to face rising authoritarianism, political violence, and weaponized fear of others.Roberto Patiño is a political activist and mediator from Venezuela, a country that transitioned from democratic to authoritarian rule when he was young. Twenty percent of the country's population – almost 8 million people – have left since 2014 amidst economic collapse, government repression, and gang violence. Patiño worked in impoverished Venezuelan communities for many years, feeding hungry children and providing alternatives to violence. However, as a pro-democracy activist, he left Venezuela to avoid arrest and other forms of persecution. Now in New York, he continues to work to bring democracy back to Venezuela, having founded several non-profits, including Mi Convive and the think tank Institute 2100. Avila Kilmurray is a peacebuilder and activist from Northern Ireland. Like Episode 2 guest Monica McWilliams, she was a founding member of the Northern Ireland Women's Coalition. Originally from Dublin, Kilmurray moved to Northern Ireland in 1975 to work on poverty alleviation and women's rights. For twenty years she served as the director of the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, building bridges and supporting community initiatives for Catholics and Protestants. She continues to consult on peacebuilding and human rights in Northern Ireland and around the world. In the final episode of our mini-series, Patiño and Kilmurray share hard-won insights on how to bridge divides and fight for democracy in a fractured country—lessons that are incredibly pertinent for Americans in this challenging time.