Houston Voter Podcast

League of Women Voters of Houston
  • TX Senate District 15, Conversations with Candidates Nov 2024
    In this episode, we hear from Joseph Trahan and Molly Cook, candidates for TX Senate District 15.
    14:53
  • Tax Assessor-Collector, Conversations with Candidates Nov 2024
    In today's episode, we sit down the with candidates for Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector, Steve Radack and Annette Ramirez. Listen now to hear more about why they're running and their vision for the office.
    25:16

About Houston Voter Podcast

EARLY VOTING: October 21 - November 1 ELECTION DAY: Tuesday, November 5 The Houston Voter Podcast is brought to you by the League of Women Voters of Houston. We provide non-partisan voting and election resources to make voting easier and more accessible to all eligible voters in Harris County! To access our Houston Voters Guide in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Chinese, please visit HoustonVotersGuide.org. Like what we're doing and want to support our mission? We would love to have you join as a member, volunteer, or contributor at lwvhouston.org.
