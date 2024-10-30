In today's episode, we sit down the with candidates for Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector, Steve Radack and Annette Ramirez. Listen now to hear more about why they're running and their vision for the office.

EARLY VOTING: October 21 - November 1 ELECTION DAY: Tuesday, November 5