Binge Empire - The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time coverage continues with Episode 3! Join Kyle, Dave and Luke along with Paul for his Season 3 debut as they discuss the adventures in the Aiel Waste, the strategy for Tanchico and more politics in the White Tower.
More BingetownTV Content!
Check Out Our Podcast on Youtube!
Check Out Our Youtube Entertainment Channel!
Join the BingetownTV Community Discord (FREE)
Follow us on Socials!
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/bingetowntv/
Twitter/X - https://twitter.com/bingetowntvpod
TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bingetowntv?_t=8gdE279ReTm&_r=1
Support the Pod!
Patreon- www.patreon.com/bingetowntv
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:53:54
The Wheel of Time - Season 3 Episode 2 Breakdown
The Wheel of Time coverage continues with Episode 2! Join Kyle, Dave and Luke as they discuss all of our new characters, intrigue at the White Tower, dreams, homecomings, and much, much more.
More BingetownTV Content!
Check Out Our Podcast on Youtube!
Check Out Our Youtube Entertainment Channel!
Join the BingetownTV Community Discord (FREE)
Follow us on Socials!
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/bingetowntv/
Twitter/X - https://twitter.com/bingetowntvpod
TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bingetowntv?_t=8gdE279ReTm&_r=1
Support the Pod!
Patreon- www.patreon.com/bingetowntv
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:21:43
The Wheel of Time - Season 3 Episode 1 Breakdown
The Wheel of Time coverage makes its debut on our new Binge Empire podcast feed! Kyle, Dave and Luke recap their fandom and breakdown the Season 3 premier of Amazon's epic The Wheel of Time.
More BingetownTV Content!
Check Out Our Podcast on Youtube!
Check Out Our Youtube Entertainment Channel!
Join the BingetownTV Community Discord (FREE)
Follow us on Socials!
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/bingetowntv/
Twitter/X - https://twitter.com/bingetowntvpod
TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bingetowntv?_t=8gdE279ReTm&_r=1
Support the Pod!
Patreon- www.patreon.com/bingetowntv
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:41:35
The Wheel of Time - Season 2 Episode 8 (FINALE) Breakdown
The Wheel of Time has finally turned enough to spit out Season 2 and the Bingetown crew is BACK covering each step of the way. Join Luke, Dave, Paul, and Kyle as they discuss everything that happened in the 8th and FINAL episode of the latest season, "What Was Meant To Be."
Want to talk more WOT with us? Join our discord where we talk WOT and all things TV/Movie!
Discord Link: https://discord.gg/8aN2jz5FMN
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:43:17
The Wheel of Time - Season 2 Episode 7 Breakdown
The Wheel of Time has finally turned enough to spit out Season 2 and the Bingetown crew is BACK covering it each step of the way. Join Luke, Dave, Paul, and Kyle as they discuss everything that happened in the 7th episode of this latest season, "Daes Dae'mar". Want to talk more WOT with us? Join our discord where we talk WOT and all things TV/Movies!
Discord Link: https://discord.gg/frP9E5Dc
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices