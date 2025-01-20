Is My 18 Year Old Spoiled? Getting Rid Of The Bottle & Social Media
We open this week’s episode with a little parents guide to parent teacher meetings.School reports are arriving, realities are being brought to your attention and the dreaded parent teacher conferences are just around the corner. How will you navigate them? Listen in to find out. Question 1- School refusal is one of the most common problems facing parents worldwide. What do you do when they reach 18 though and the pattern is cemented? How do you emotionally cope with the toll of having to force them out of bed and out of the house every day. When the professionals have let you down what are your options? Is your child doomed to not embrace his/her life? How can you smash this habit? Question 2- The mom gaze haunts us all. Other moms making us feel bad about its mumming can stop us asking for help when we really need it. Honey You’re Ruining our Kid exists for this very reason. Zero judgement here. This week a mom gets in touch who is struggling to get her 3 year old to stop asking for the bottle. She’s ashamed that she can’t switch her kid to a zippy cup. Should she Feel this pang of shame or should she just do what suits her and makes her child feel happy and content? Question 3 will feature over on Patreon. So if you are thirsty for more why not head on over to Patreon for the extra juicy stuff. Thank you to everyone who is listening in, sharing our pod and who are getting in touch. We really appreciate it. www.patreon.com/irishmanabroad to access the full ad free episodewww.jigser.com/gigs to come and see Jarlath live!
What To Do With Kids That Refuse To Listen
Happy new year everyone. We hope 2025 is kind to all of you. Just like you we can’t believe we survived another Christmas with our families. With the children finally back at school it’s time to stick that kettle on, pop those feet up and get this podcast into your ears. Today's show is all about those kids that won't open their ears. Whether it results in throwing or tantrums or Mexican stand offs, the impact of a kid that won't listen to their parents can be life altering. In terms of the stress in your day, this one thing can change everything. Tina has some great strategies that will help you and our three questioners.Question 1 We all know the terrible threes are the new terrible twos. How do you get your three year old to calm down when they are mid stand off, when it has become a battle of the wills, you versus them. Is it even possible. This week we try and arm a very distressed mum with techniques to walk back a few of her kids newly acquired behaviours. Question 2- When behaviour moves from acting out to becoming an actual danger to themselves you need to get act fast and get help. It’s okay to ask for help. Some times there is nothing you can do. Sometimes there are bigger reasons for the behaviours. Seek out the supports available in your area in the knowledge that that is the best thing you can do for your kid right now. Question 3- The Patreon exclusive question looks at a case where the child will only listen to their father. This is causing Mom to question her appraoch to parenting. Tina takes a look at the major trigger points that are proving most difficult with this kid.Pop over to www.patreon.com/irishmababroad to hear it or go to www.jigser.com/gigs to come and see Jarlath's all new standup show in 2025.
Avoiding Christmas A Catastrophe - Fighting, Soiling & Moving Home
If you're feeling the Christmas frazzle or worried about what's coming from your kids this month, you're in the right place. Tina and I have some great questions and a little bit of a look back at our own childhoods in this one.Question 1- The expectation that our children need to be best friends is sometimes too much a burden of responsibility for them to bare. Most siblings argue from time to time. Most siblings long for time to themselves and fairness within the home. What do you do if one sibling has contempt for the other. If it has gotten out of hand and all you can see is now full-on sibling bullying. Is there any way back? Question 2- Moving country is such a huge task. Moving your family is even bigger. How do you ensure a smooth transition. It won’t be plain sailing but there are definitely techniques that will help it be less heartbreaking for the little ones you are having to uproot and resow. Question 3- Skid marks are always a sign of something else. Ranging from lazy wiping to chronic constipation. How do you puzzle out what is causing the soiling if your little one seems unaware as to why it’s happening? We would love to wish you all a very merry Christmas. Thank you for supporting our podcast. Emails will remain open over the Christmas holidays. If you need help, Tina be here. [email protected] Episode 8 will drop in January. Visit www.jigser.com/gigs to come see Jarlath live on tour. There are worse gifts to be found than comedy tickets.
Grief, Bedtime Backlash & Your Kid's Friends' Hygiene
We are back, Honey! You’re Ruining Our Kid drops every two weeks, which means there is only one more episode before Christmas. So if you need help getting your child ready for the Christmas madness that is approaching fast get in touch. Email [email protected]. Question 1- What do you do about head lice. Once the infestation starts how do you get it under control? Head lice is the secret we all feel we cannot share. A school will send your kid home if they notice you they have lice so why don’t we take it more seriously. I have some really easy ways of staying on top of the nasty buggers. It does mean you need to fall into a routine but trust me it will work. Question 2- Every parent fears bedtime. The idea of uninterrupted sleep becomes something you reminisce about. The feeling that it might someday return is something you cling onto when you find yourself in the misery of sleepless nights. How can you stop your kid coming into your room every night? Is it even possible to break this habit. When you genuinely worry that they are afraid is it easier to just let them sleep in with you rather than battling against the will of your kid. Question 3- How do we help our child navigate a death in the family when we ourselves are also consumed with grief. How do you teach them to cope and to remember. Leading with comfortable honesty is definitely something I have observed through the years. When they ask you difficult questions answer them as honestly as you can while respecting your own honestly comfort levels. Thank you so much for tuning into another episode of Honey You’re Ruining Our Kid. www.patreon.com/irishmanabroad If you are hungry for more why not pop over to Patreon and listen to the extra juicy stuff. Email us anytime at [email protected].
Potty Training, The Key To Conquering Fear In Kids & The Truth About Lies!
Surviving mid-term is not easy but if you're tuning in today, you did it. Jarlath and Tina look back on a crazy week of bringing a kid to work. Have play dates gotten out of hand and how do you explain the US election to your kids? Has it affected their relationship to the truth and women?Here's a break down of the episode's questions from the only expert on this show, Tina.Question 1- As you all know and as Jarlath loves to remind me I am indeed the queen of irrational fears. So when I get an email in about a kid who is struggling with an irrational fear I can definitely relate. This week it's a fears of swings! Like all irrational fears they feel very rational to the person going through it. I give some trusted and well practiced techniques on helping people live with them and hopefully move on from them. Question 2- Lies, why do our kids even bother trying to lie to us. I get emails about lying every single week. This week a mother of a 13 year old boy gets in touch desperate for some advice on how to best navigate the lies she is having thrown her way. Jarlath breaks down some of the language that can help get across the need for absolute truth with your teen. Question 3- Potty Training Difficulties (Available on Patreon)What do you do when your toilet training goes wrong. When your three year old has decided that life is easier in nappies and they are flat out refusing to ever use the potty. Is there hope? Can you get through to them that the nappies have to go. Every child is so different when it comes to toileting but I definitely have 2 strict rules that if you follow will lead to success. Visit www.patreon.com/irishmanabroad to gain access to this extra questions and discussion.Thank you for tuning in and supporting our show. We love making it. I hope to catch up on all the emails this week. If you are having a problem big or small please know you are not alone. Send your email over to [email protected] and I will do my best to help you out.
The first ever zero judgement parenting podcast from the team behind An Irishman Abroad. Join funny man Jarlath and child behaviouralist Tina Regan as they tackle the questions, the worries and the day-to-day hilarity that comes with modern parenting.
Jarlath collects anonymous questions from frazzled and exhausted parents, while Tina shares more than 20 years of experience working in early childhood intellectual, behavioural and social development. With genuine problems from real parents it’s anyone’s guess what the questions will be but the pair will gamely tackle anything that’s thrown their way. Expect all manner of queries including:
- "My young lad eats like a caveman and is mortifying me everywhere we go"
- "If I ask my kid to come off her iPad she acts like her world is caving in"
- "My toddler refuses to wear clothes”
- “My kid won’t poo at school”
- “My kid refuses to let me leave the house, what should I do?
No problem is too big or small. Tina promises to help parents help themselves, with zero judgement. Raising kids is so fecking hard we all need help to do it.