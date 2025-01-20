What To Do With Kids That Refuse To Listen

Happy new year everyone. We hope 2025 is kind to all of you. Just like you we can’t believe we survived another Christmas with our families. With the children finally back at school it’s time to stick that kettle on, pop those feet up and get this podcast into your ears. Today's show is all about those kids that won't open their ears. Whether it results in throwing or tantrums or Mexican stand offs, the impact of a kid that won't listen to their parents can be life altering. In terms of the stress in your day, this one thing can change everything. Tina has some great strategies that will help you and our three questioners.Question 1 We all know the terrible threes are the new terrible twos. How do you get your three year old to calm down when they are mid stand off, when it has become a battle of the wills, you versus them. Is it even possible. This week we try and arm a very distressed mum with techniques to walk back a few of her kids newly acquired behaviours. Question 2- When behaviour moves from acting out to becoming an actual danger to themselves you need to get act fast and get help. It’s okay to ask for help. Some times there is nothing you can do. Sometimes there are bigger reasons for the behaviours. Seek out the supports available in your area in the knowledge that that is the best thing you can do for your kid right now. Question 3- The Patreon exclusive question looks at a case where the child will only listen to their father. This is causing Mom to question her appraoch to parenting. Tina takes a look at the major trigger points that are proving most difficult with this kid.Pop over to www.patreon.com/irishmababroad to hear it or go to www.jigser.com/gigs to come and see Jarlath's all new standup show in 2025.