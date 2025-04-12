The TRUTH about getting GREAT Recordings at Home | 001

Welcome to the first ever episode of the Home Studio Pro Podcast where we're helping YOU create professional sounding music from your home studio. We're kicking off this podcast with what I believe to be the 10 absolute truths of getting great recordings in your home studio. These are the principles I live by when it comes to making professional-sounding music from home — and they might just change the way you think about your own studio setup, gear, and creative process.