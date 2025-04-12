Powered by RND
Home Studio Pro

Podcast Home Studio Pro
Colin Cross
Home Studio Pro is a podcast dedicated to helping you create a professional sounding music from your home studio.
  • The TRUTH about getting GREAT Recordings at Home | 001
    Welcome to the first ever episode of the Home Studio Pro Podcast where we're helping YOU create professional sounding music from your home studio. We're kicking off this podcast with what I believe to be the 10 absolute truths of getting great recordings in your home studio. These are the principles I live by when it comes to making professional-sounding music from home — and they might just change the way you think about your own studio setup, gear, and creative process. --------------------------------------------------------------- 🎤 Use my Sweetwater Link: https://sweetwater.sjv.io/R5d6Ya ‼️Download my FREE 6-step Checklist to a PRO Mix: https://www.thebandguide.com/promixchecklist --------------------------------------------------------------- Headphones I LOVE: 🎧 Beyerdynamic DT770: https://sweetwater.sjv.io/AWQJgj
    --------  
    41:15

About Home Studio Pro

