Send us a textHave you ever wondered when the Christmas season truly begins? Join us for a Christmas-filled conversation as we share our holiday traditions. Through these stories, we explore the joy, nostalgia, and family traditions that define this special time of year, and we discuss the ongoing debate about when to start holiday celebrations while respecting Thanksgiving.Additionally, we highlight meaningful community initiatives that make a difference. Brady shares his work with Vineyard Family Services, specifically their "Operation Green Wave" and "Backpack Buddies" programs, which support families in need. We showcase how organizations work together through food drives and packing parties and emphasize the importance of support systems like the First Responder Children's Foundation. Discover how businesses and local communities can unite to foster giving, brightening the holiday season for everyone.
34:05
Ep.015: Abundance Over Scarcity
Send us a textThis episode shares personal stories to highlight the impact of shifting perspectives. We explore how adopting an abundance mindset over a scarcity mindset fosters creativity and opens new opportunities. We also discuss the challenges of transitions and societal pressures, often amplified by social media.Listeners will learn about the dynamics of leadership, emphasizing trust and collaboration within teams. Brady reflects on his 20-year business journey, showcasing how an abundance mentality enhances team interactions and promotes growth. We touch on the unique challenges of family-run businesses and the importance of building trust in both professional and personal relationships.The episode underscores the value of creating an environment where every voice is heard. Brady stresses the need for open dialogue in leadership meetings and the role of self-awareness in collaboration. By focusing on unity and understanding, we demonstrate how an abundance mindset can alleviate future fears and prioritize empathy, leading to a more productive and harmonious approach to leadership and life.
35:19
Ep.014: Be Happy On Purpose
Send us a textWhat if choosing happiness was entirely within your control? Imagine turning a frustrating wait at a Starbucks drive-thru into a highlight of your day thanks to a cheerful barista. In our latest episode, we discuss being "happy on purpose" and how small, intentional acts of positivity can uplift our lives and workplaces.We delve into the importance of emotional awareness, especially during life's unpredictable moments. By embracing gratitude and making conscious choices in our responses, we can transform our interactions. Simple gestures, like a friendly greeting or actively listening to someone’s concerns, can create a positive culture and support those around us.Customer service presents a unique backdrop for discussing empathy. Inspired by companies like Disney, we explore strategies to enhance experiences even when immediate solutions are unavailable. Through stories of kindness, such as a rain-soaked day with a Disney guide or the wise advice of a Starbucks barista, we demonstrate the power of choosing positivity.
36:28
Ep.013: Hope is Not a Good Strategy
Send us a textAre you unknowingly hindering your business by relying on hope instead of strategy? In this thought-provoking discussion, we examine the balance between these two forces for both personal and professional growth. We challenge the belief that hope alone can lead to success, drawing inspiration from renowned business figures like Peter Drucker. We highlight the importance of strategic planning, supported by a strong company culture, and explore how data-driven decisions in digital marketing can enhance results. Through transformative stories, we demonstrate how strategic changes have reduced costs, strengthened unity across departments, and improved customer experiences.
35:31
Ep.012: Minnie Vans & Fast Food. Small Details, Big Difference.
Send us a textIn this episode, we explore the small yet powerful details that can transform your customer service game, like pointing with two fingers instead of one! Inspired by Disney’s top-notch service approach, we’ll share real stories and practical insights on how paying attention to little things and showing empathy can truly elevate the way you serve others.Whether you're dealing with unexpected challenges like water damage as a military family or deciding between a meal at McDonald's or Chick-fil-A, we explore how thoughtful gestures can make all the difference in creating a standout customer experience.We’ll also chat about how empathy plays a huge role in all areas of life, from business to church, and how even a simple smile can turn someone's day around. Plus, we get into some cool details about Chick-fil-A’s unique hiring practices and how they involve parents to help young staff thrive. It’s all about adapting your approach to meet the needs of your guests and creating a warm, welcoming environment—whether it’s in a restaurant or a church.And if you’re into growth and learning, we’ve got you covered. We’ll talk about techniques like "seven times, seven ways" to really lock in knowledge and skills, and how you can turn your daily commute into a valuable learning moment with podcasts and audiobooks.
A podcast that aims to empower individuals in various aspects of their lives, including business, church, school, and personal growth. The goal is to inspire listeners to make a positive impact on those around them, helping them reach their full potential and strive towards greatness. The show features practical tips, real-life stories, and insightful conversations with experts in their fields, all geared toward lifting others up and creating a world where everyone can thrive.The hosts, Benji and Brady Wilson, are accomplished entrepreneurs in the business world. Their mission is to empower listeners in every aspect of their lives, from business to personal growth. They seek to inspire others to make a positive impact on the world by sharing their own life experiences and having conversations with other successful guests. Together, they explore living a Higher Up life!