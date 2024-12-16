Ep.012: Minnie Vans & Fast Food. Small Details, Big Difference.

In this episode, we explore the small yet powerful details that can transform your customer service game, like pointing with two fingers instead of one! Inspired by Disney's top-notch service approach, we'll share real stories and practical insights on how paying attention to little things and showing empathy can truly elevate the way you serve others.Whether you're dealing with unexpected challenges like water damage as a military family or deciding between a meal at McDonald's or Chick-fil-A, we explore how thoughtful gestures can make all the difference in creating a standout customer experience.We'll also chat about how empathy plays a huge role in all areas of life, from business to church, and how even a simple smile can turn someone's day around. Plus, we get into some cool details about Chick-fil-A's unique hiring practices and how they involve parents to help young staff thrive. It's all about adapting your approach to meet the needs of your guests and creating a warm, welcoming environment—whether it's in a restaurant or a church.And if you're into growth and learning, we've got you covered. We'll talk about techniques like "seven times, seven ways" to really lock in knowledge and skills, and how you can turn your daily commute into a valuable learning moment with podcasts and audiobooks.