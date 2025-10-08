High Stakes With Steve Rozenberg

In this week’s episode ofThe High Stakes Podcast with Steve Rozenberg,we sit down with Alex Osenenko
In this week’s episode of The High Stakes Podcast with Steve Rozenberg, we sit down with Alex Osenenko — a serial entrepreneur, systems builder, and co-founder of ArchIT, a specialized IT services firm helping design and construction companies grow without tech headaches.
Alex is also the founder of Catch Happy, a lifestyle brand celebrating outdoor life, resilience, and the revival of Main Street business — plus, he owns a premier fishing and outdoor retail shop in Napa, CA. 🎣
In this episode:
🔥 Sell Without Selling — How content can bring customers to you.
⚙️ Building systems that drive business growth and freedom.
💡 The mindset behind resilience and long-term success.
This is a real conversation about business, life, and what it takes to thrive — on and off the clock.
Joe Davis shares powerful lessons from decades of leadership
🌟 Authentic Leadership & Human Connection 🌟
What truly matters in business and in life? Not the titles, not the slides, not the noise. It’s the moments when you bring your real self to the table—whether that’s showing vulnerability, pushing through challenges, or refusing to quit when things get tough.
Joe Davis shares powerful lessons from decades of leadership:
💡 Success isn’t just about the wins—it’s about the people you impact.
💡 Authenticity resonates more than perfection.
💡 In a world of AI and automation, human connection is the ultimate edge.
Don’t miss this inspiring conversation with Steve Rozenberg and Joe Davis. 🎙️
Steve Sits Down with Connor Doyle: A Marketer Living in Bali – Don’t Miss It!
🌍 Whatever business we’re in, we’re truly in the relationship business. 🤝
It’s all about connecting, conversating, and solving real problems.
In this week’s episode, Steve sits down with Connor Doyle, a marketer living in Bali who helps contractors level up their online presence. From law school to digital nomad, Connor’s journey is one you don’t want to miss.
This week, Steve sits down with Adam Charlton, Senior Direct Marketing Coach at REI Printmail
🚀 New Episode of High Stakes with Steve Rozenberg 🎙️
This week, Steve sits down with Adam Charlton, Senior Direct Marketing Coach at REI Printmail.
From conferences to powerful conversations, this connection sparked ideas on data-driven direct mail, AI-powered targeting, and the art of creating campaigns that actually work.
📬 Why does direct mail still matter in 2025?
🤝 How to know your ideal customer avatar
📈 Tracking KPIs that boost ROI
💡 The psychology of colors, fonts & timing in marketing
📊 Real-world results from investors & contractors
Whether you’re in real estate, contracting, or any business that needs leads, this episode is packed with insights you can use today.
Adam McCombes shares his journey of sacrifice, faith, and transformation.
🔥 From selling RVs 80+ hours a week to building million-dollar sales teams — Adam McCombes shares his journey of sacrifice, faith, and transformation.
➡️ Tune in to hear how he went from burnout at a dealership to thriving in marketing and sales, helping businesses scale with real impact.
