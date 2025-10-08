High Stakes With Steve Rozenberg

In this week’s episode ofThe High Stakes Podcast with Steve Rozenberg,we sit down with Alex Osenenko

🎙️ New Episode Alert! In this week’s episode of The High Stakes Podcast with Steve Rozenberg, we sit down with Alex Osenenko — a serial entrepreneur, systems builder, and co-founder of ArchIT, a specialized IT services firm helping design and construction companies grow without tech headaches. Alex is also the founder of Catch Happy, a lifestyle brand celebrating outdoor life, resilience, and the revival of Main Street business — plus, he owns a premier fishing and outdoor retail shop in Napa, CA. 🎣 In this episode: 🔥 Sell Without Selling — How content can bring customers to you. ⚙️ Building systems that drive business growth and freedom. 💡 The mindset behind resilience and long-term success. This is a real conversation about business, life, and what it takes to thrive — on and off the clock. 📍 Tune in now on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts! 👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share if you got value from this episode. #Podcast #Entrepreneurship #BusinessGrowth #HighStakesPodcast #SteveRozenberg #AlexOsenenko #ContentMarketing #Leadership #SystemsThinking #CatchHappy