What BART's biggest rebuilding project means for your ride

When it comes to rebuilding the backbone of BART, the upcoming track work in the heart of Oakland is the main event. Welcome to “Hidden Tracks: Stories from BART.” Years of planning have gone into the track replacement work that’s going to be happening on select weekends over the next three years in the core of the BART system. Organizers are calling this the most challenging and complex segment of BART’s revitalization plan that started in 2016, when District voters approved Measure RR. The measure provides $3.5 billion to replace aging track, traction power cables, and other vital equipment. This time on Hidden Tracks BART Project Manager Kevin Reeg talks about the challenges of this work and what will be accomplished and BART Operations Planner Hayley Toy shares more about how to navigate BART during all this work and the many efforts we’ve taken to reduce the impacts on riders from these shutdowns. Read the transcript here: https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2024/news20240620