Speedrunners push their limits to set records on the BART system
There's a new sport gaining popularity across the globe, transit speedrunning, and today we'll take a deep dive into what it takes to speedrun BART. On the latest edition of BART's podcast series “Hidden Tracks: Stories from BART” Chief Communications Officer Alicia Trost speaks with three guests who have set records speedrunning BART.
A speedrun is the total time it takes to travel through all 50 BART stations. It's a race against the clock to ride every BART line as fast as possible. Ameen DaCosta, Enzo Wu, and Adam, who runs the YouTube page, “Adam Does Not Exist” share their exploits and talk about what it could take to set an even faster record.
Read the transcript here: https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2024/news20241226
--------
38:55
How BART’s Art Program uplifts community, culture, and the economy
BART's innovative Art Program is making a huge difference in the transit experience of our riders. Since its inception in the 1960s, BART has prioritized bringing art and cultural experiences to stations. On our latest edition of “Hidden Tracks: Stories from BART,” BART Art Program Manager Jennifer Easton discusses the wide range of projects her one-woman department has undertaken – from murals and fashion shows to poetry contests and safety initiatives – and makes the case for the importance of weaving art and culture into the transit experience.
Read the transcript here: https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2024/news20241119
--------
29:43
Lessons from Switzerland could improve your ride on Bay Area transit
The accuracy of Swiss timing is well known across the globe. But it’s the precision, coordination, and prioritization of their transit system that has the potential to benefit riders here in the Bay Area. On the latest edition of our podcast series, “Hidden Tracks: Stories from BART.” Chris Filippi, speaks with BART Manager of Strategic and Policy Planning Hannah Lindelof, who was recently part of a study group that visited Switzerland. The trip allowed Lindelof to observe their integrated transit system in action. She’s now back and shares lessons learned about how the Bay Area can put the rider first and make public transit the most appealing option for more people.
Read the transcript here: https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2024/news20240827
--------
23:39
What BART's biggest rebuilding project means for your ride
When it comes to rebuilding the backbone of BART, the upcoming track work in the heart of Oakland is the main event. Welcome to “Hidden Tracks: Stories from BART.”
Years of planning have gone into the track replacement work that’s going to be happening on select weekends over the next three years in the core of the BART system. Organizers are calling this the most challenging and complex segment of BART’s revitalization plan that started in 2016, when District voters approved Measure RR. The measure provides $3.5 billion to replace aging track, traction power cables, and other vital equipment.
This time on Hidden Tracks BART Project Manager Kevin Reeg talks about the challenges of this work and what will be accomplished and BART Operations Planner Hayley Toy shares more about how to navigate BART during all this work and the many efforts we’ve taken to reduce the impacts on riders from these shutdowns.
Read the transcript here: https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2024/news20240620
--------
27:23
The future is now; the journey of the Fleet of the Future from blueprint to backbone of BART
BART’s base train schedule now consists of all new Fleet of the Future trains, a major milestone for a project that’s been more than a decade in the making. On our latest edition of “Hidden Tracks: Stories From BART,” Project Manager John Garnham reveals how fast the new cars speed along BART’s test track, explains why the process of building the outer shell is a bit like using a classic DIY toy and other insider nuggets.
Read the transcript: https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2024/news20240109
Welcome to BART's new podcast series "Hidden Tracks: Stories from BART." Our podcasts will give you an inside look at BART, the San Francisco Bay Area's rapid transit system that serves five Bay Area counties. This is your source for stories about the people who make the system work and our riders.