HI FI WAY: The Making of You Am I

Richard Kingsmill
HI FI WAY: The Making of You Am I is a three-part podcast series by Richard Kingsmill. It offers a revealing insight into the much loved Sydney band via their second album.
  Episode 1: You think You Am I are going to be big?
    You Am I were leaders on the Australian new music scene in the early 1990s. In the aftermath of grunge, they were revered and touted as the next big thing. With Hi Fi Way - the flash of brilliance that was their second album - they got there. An ARIA #1, it's been acclaimed as one of the best Australian albums ever. The band was on a roll, but they often felt close to being out of control. Their frontman was keeping his mental health struggles well hidden. Hi Fi Way had pointers to what he'd been through, if you knew where to look. Richard Kingsmill starts the journey to uncover what made this band tick and how they came to create such an extraordinary record in spite of the odds. You Am I music used courtesy of rooArt/Sony Music Entertainment Australia. Episode 2 - coming Jan 17 Episode 3 - coming Feb 17
    41:26
  HI FI WAY: The Making of You Am I - Trailer
    Episode One will drop Tuesday December 17 You Am I music used courtesy of rooArt/Sony Music Entertainment Australia
    1:20

About HI FI WAY: The Making of You Am I

HI FI WAY: The Making of You Am I is a three-part podcast series by Richard Kingsmill. It offers a revealing insight into the much loved Sydney band via their second album. Hi Fi Way was a bolt of lightning, created from adrenalin and gut instinct. Hailed as one of Australia's greatest albums, it also contained glimpses of a hidden story - a story of a frontman who was often "not comfortable in the skin he was in". The process behind You Am I's brilliance on this album happened so quickly it went largely unseen. The anxiety that accompanied that brilliance has gone largely unexplained.
