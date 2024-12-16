HI FI WAY: The Making of You Am I

Episode 1: You think You Am I are going to be big?

You Am I were leaders on the Australian new music scene in the early 1990s. In the aftermath of grunge, they were revered and touted as the next big thing. With Hi Fi Way - the flash of brilliance that was their second album - they got there. An ARIA #1, it's been acclaimed as one of the best Australian albums ever. The band was on a roll, but they often felt close to being out of control. Their frontman was keeping his mental health struggles well hidden. Hi Fi Way had pointers to what he'd been through, if you knew where to look. Richard Kingsmill starts the journey to uncover what made this band tick and how they came to create such an extraordinary record in spite of the odds. You Am I music used courtesy of rooArt/Sony Music Entertainment Australia. Episode 2 - coming Jan 17 Episode 3 - coming Feb 17