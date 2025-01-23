Powered by RND
Hey White Women

Daniella Mestyanek Young
  • Episode 22 | Treat Yourself
    This conversation explores the themes of adulthood, personal choices, loyalty, community, and the complexities of societal structures. The speakers discuss the importance of treating oneself, the challenges of loyalty in organizations, the individuality within the military, and the role of nonprofits in addressing societal issues. They also delve into the impact of capitalism on community, the pursuit of growth in business, and the power dynamics involving women. The conversation emphasizes the need for community engagement and the dangers of oversimplifying complex issues. In this conversation, Rebecca and Daniella explore various themes surrounding identity, credibility, cultural awareness, and the complexities of navigating societal expectations. They discuss their experiences with internet engagement, the challenges of establishing credibility in their fields, and the intersections of military and cult experiences. The conversation also delves into cultural perceptions of beauty, particularly in relation to hair, and the evolution of parenting styles. They reflect on the ethics of punishment, the fear of losing privilege, and the importance of breaking down systemic barriers to create meaningful change. Connect with Rebecca at: The White Woman Whisperer Website   The White Woman Whisperer Patreon   The White Woman Whisperer TikTok   Connect with Daniella at: You can read all about that story in my book, Uncultured-- buy signed copies here. https://bit.ly/SignedUncultured For more info on me: Patreon: https://bit.ly/YTPLanding Cult book Clubs (Advanced AND Memoirs) Annual Membership: https://bit.ly/YTPLanding Get an autographed copy of my book, Uncultured: https://bit.ly/SignedUncultured Get my book, Uncultured, from Bookshop.org: https://bit.ly/4g1Ufw8 Daniella’s Tiktok: https://bit.ly/3V6GK6k / KnittingCultLady Instagram:  https://bit.ly/4ePAOFK / daniellamyoung_  Unamerican video book (on Patreon): https://bit.ly/YTVideoBook Secret Practice video book (on Patreon): https://bit.ly/3ZswGY8 Takeaways Treating oneself is an important aspect of adulthood. Loyalty can lead to moral compromises in organizations. The military consists of individuals with their own lives and values. Community support is crucial for addressing addiction. Convenience often comes at the cost of community. The pursuit of growth in business can be detrimental. Nonprofits can perpetuate problems rather than solve them. Women can hold powerful positions but may also perpetuate harmful systems. Definitions of cults and organizations can be manipulated. Community engagement is essential for meaningful change. Engaging with internet strangers requires self-awareness and strategy. Credibility is often questioned based on societal biases. Military experiences can provide unique insights into cult dynamics. Cultural awareness plays a significant role in understanding beauty standards. Navigating identity involves recognizing the complexities of family dynamics. Parenting is evolving towards mutual respect and understanding. The ethics of punishment raise questions about societal values. Historical injustices must be acknowledged to foster growth. Fear of losing privilege can hinder open discussions about race. Breaking down systems is essential for creating lasting change. Chapters 00:00 The Joy of Adult Treats 06:18 Cultural Narratives and Identity 12:11 The Individual vs. the Organization 18:25 The Complexity of Problems and Solutions 24:09 The Value of Slower Living 29:45 The Cult of Entrepreneurship 36:01 The Dangers of Personal Transformation Spaces 41:19 The Challenge of Defining Cults 49:06 The Value of Personal Experience 58:15 Understanding Compliments Across Cultures 01:04:30 Parenting and the Evolution of Relationships 01:12:27 Confronting Historical Racism and Personal Accountability 01:18:37 The Shifting Power Dynamics in Society 01:24:37 Resisting Capitalism and Embracing Change Produced by Haley Phillips
    1:26:26
  • Episode 21 | Cult Baby Musical Concept
    In this conversation, Rebecca and Daniella explore the intersection of creativity, personal identity, and societal structures. They discuss the emotional connections formed through creative projects, the development of Daniella's musical 'Uncultured', and the themes of gender and power dynamics within it. The conversation also delves into the importance of representation in casting, the influence of cultural music, and the complexities of societal hierarchies. They reflect on personal journeys of identity and community, the value placed on certain roles in society, and the challenges of finding solutions to systemic issues. In this conversation, Daniella and Rebecca explore the themes of comfort, trauma, empowerment, and the role of community in addressing societal issues. They discuss the impact of trauma on perception, the importance of empowerment and community action, and the complexities of the military's role in society. The conversation also delves into the dilemmas of lying, cultural coercion, and the journey of anti-racism, emphasizing the need for listening and understanding in these discussions. Connect with Rebecca at: The White Woman Whisperer Website   The White Woman Whisperer Patreon   The White Woman Whisperer TikTok   Connect with Daniella at: You can read all about that story in my book, Uncultured-- buy signed copies here. https://bit.ly/SignedUncultured For more info on me: Patreon: https://bit.ly/YTPLanding Cult book Clubs (Advanced AND Memoirs) Annual Membership: https://bit.ly/YTPLanding Get an autographed copy of my book, Uncultured: https://bit.ly/SignedUncultured Get my book, Uncultured, from Bookshop.org: https://bit.ly/4g1Ufw8 Daniella’s Tiktok: https://bit.ly/3V6GK6k / KnittingCultLady Instagram:  https://bit.ly/4ePAOFK / daniellamyoung_  Unamerican video book (on Patreon): https://bit.ly/YTVideoBook Secret Practice video book (on Patreon): https://bit.ly/3ZswGY8 Takeaways Creative projects can evoke strong emotional connections. Writing can be a form of procrastination for other tasks. Musicals can address complex themes like gender and power. Casting should reflect diversity and inclusivity. Cultural influences shape artistic expression. Hierarchical structures impact personal and societal dynamics. Community support is vital for personal growth and healing. The Olympics symbolize societal values and priorities. Solutions to societal issues are often complex and individualized. Art can be a powerful medium for social commentary. If AA lost the stranglehold on the conversation, we could find solutions. The thought-terminating cliché prevents personal examination. 'Could have been worse' is a form of attitude control. We don't have to replicate harmful systems. Using privilege for good can empower communities. Lying is not beneficial for mental health. Cultural coercion affects how we interact with each other. Humanizing the military is essential for understanding its role. The journey of anti-racism requires listening to marginalized voices. Community action can lead to significant change. Chapters 00:00 Creative Projects and Emotional Value 03:45 The Birth of a Musical: Uncultured 06:44 Exploring Themes of Gender and Power 10:03 Casting and Representation in Theatre 12:54 Cultural Influences and Music 15:38 Hierarchy and Control in Society 18:49 Reflections on Value and Morality 22:37 The Olympics and Military Funding 25:09 Dehumanization and Labor 28:04 Hair Color and White Supremacy 31:39 The Journey of Awareness 36:09 Seeking Solutions vs. Accepting Answers 39:51 Comfort with Chaos 44:15 Community and Individual Action 52:38 The White Women Patrol: A New Approach to Community Safety 55:08 Military Hierarchies and Personal Accountability 57:23 The Dangers of Weaponized Lying 01:01:54 Cultural Coercion and the Burden of Truth 01:08:43 The Role of White Women in Social Change 01:12:08 Navigating Anti-Racism and Internalized White Supremacy Produced by Haley Phillips
    1:20:27
  • Episode 20 | Deconstructing Phrases and Idioms
    In this conversation, Daniella and Rebecca explore the complexities of race, privilege, and the language we use to discuss these topics. They delve into the implications of comfort and consent in conversations about race, the military's perspective on colorblindness, and the concept of privilege through the lens of games like Monopoly. The discussion also touches on neurodiversity, particularly hyperlexia, and the importance of community in social change. They emphasize the need for liberation through language, the role of women in activism, and the dynamics of secrecy and control in cult-like environments. The conversation concludes with reflections on apocalypse skills and the future of activism. Connect with Rebecca at: The White Woman Whisperer Website   The White Woman Whisperer Patreon   The White Woman Whisperer TikTok   Connect with Daniella at: You can read all about that story in my book, Uncultured-- buy signed copies here. https://bit.ly/SignedUncultured For more info on me: Patreon: https://bit.ly/YTPLanding Cult book Clubs (Advanced AND Memoirs) Annual Membership: https://bit.ly/YTPLanding Get an autographed copy of my book, Uncultured: https://bit.ly/SignedUncultured Get my book, Uncultured, from Bookshop.org: https://bit.ly/4g1Ufw8 Daniella’s Tiktok: https://bit.ly/3V6GK6k / KnittingCultLady Instagram:  https://bit.ly/4ePAOFK / daniellamyoung_  Unamerican video book (on Patreon): https://bit.ly/YTVideoBook Secret Practice video book (on Patreon): https://bit.ly/3ZswGY8 Takeaways Race is a construct that has real consequences in our lives. Comfort and consent are often conflated with safety, but discomfort can lead to growth. The military's colorblind ideology ignores the realities of race. Privilege can be understood through the metaphor of playing Monopoly. Language is a tool for liberation, while labels can be limiting. Community is essential for social change and resilience. Secrecy can be weaponized to maintain control and cover up toxic behaviors. Women have historically played crucial roles in social movements and change. Understanding neurodiversity can enhance our approach to communication and learning. We must value our apocalypse skills and prepare for community building in times of crisis. Chapters 00:00 Navigating Race and Privilege in Society 12:38 The Complexity of Definitions and Solutions 28:35 Accessibility in Literature and Education 36:22 The Impact of Language on Identity 44:30 Secrets, Comfort, and Societal Norms 51:39 Violent Validations and Cognitive Conflict 58:26 Underestimating Women and Historical Context Produced by Haley Phillips    
    1:12:14
  • Episode 19 | Wicked takes on Wicked
    In this conversation, the speakers explore the themes of race, identity, and representation through the lens of the musical Wicked. They discuss the implications of casting choices, the critique of whiteness, and the importance of diverse narratives in art and media. The conversation emphasizes the need for allyship and understanding different perspectives, particularly in the context of black womanhood and the complexities of marginalization. Ultimately, they advocate for the power of art to challenge norms and foster connection across different identities. Connect with Rebecca at: The White Woman Whisperer Website   The White Woman Whisperer Patreon   The White Woman Whisperer TikTok   Connect with Daniella at: You can read all about that story in my book, Uncultured-- buy signed copies here. https://bit.ly/SignedUncultured For more info on me: Patreon: https://bit.ly/YTPLanding Cult book Clubs (Advanced AND Memoirs) Annual Membership: https://bit.ly/YTPLanding Get an autographed copy of my book, Uncultured: https://bit.ly/SignedUncultured Get my book, Uncultured, from Bookshop.org: https://bit.ly/4g1Ufw8 Daniella’s Tiktok: https://bit.ly/3V6GK6k / KnittingCultLady Instagram:  https://bit.ly/4ePAOFK / daniellamyoung_  Unamerican video book (on Patreon): https://bit.ly/YTVideoBook Secret Practice video book (on Patreon): https://bit.ly/3ZswGY8 Takeaways Color is a significant aspect of resistance. Wicked serves as a critique of whiteness. All forms of oppression often relate back to anti-blackness. Only a black woman can provide a black woman's perspective. Art should evoke discomfort and provoke thought. Diverse narratives enrich storytelling and understanding. Representation matters in media and art. The importance of allyship in addressing systemic issues. Art can bridge gaps between different identities. Change in storytelling can lead to greater understanding. Chapters 00:00 The Color of Resistance 04:00 Wicked: A Critique of Whiteness 07:05 The Role of Black Women in Art 09:58 Cultural Perspectives and Representation 13:09 The Complexity of Allyship 16:06 The Impact of Media on Young Audiences 19:03 The Choices Behind Storytelling 22:05 Capitalism and Children's Literature 28:17 The Impact of Literature and Perspective 33:06 Understanding Identity and Credibility 38:35 The Complexity of Cults and Race 42:58 Navigating Conversations on Race and Gender 50:14 Empowerment Through Authenticity and Community 55:35 The Power of Community and Support 57:35 Exploring Identity and Representation in Storytelling 01:02:52 Art, Emotion, and the Role of the Author 01:06:35 The Impact of Whiteness in Literature and Film 01:11:08 Embracing Diverse Narratives and Perspectives  
    1:15:39
  • Episode 18 | Black Privilege?
    In this conversation, the speakers explore the complexities of privilege, race, and social justice. They discuss how children perceive privilege, the importance of redefining terms like 'white privilege', and the role of community in addressing racism. The conversation also touches on the intersection of feminism and race, the challenges of critiquing public figures, and the need for nuanced discussions about identity and accountability. Ultimately, the speakers emphasize the importance of listening, learning, and taking action in the fight for social justice. Connect with Rebecca at: The White Woman Whisperer Website   The White Woman Whisperer Patreon   The White Woman Whisperer TikTok   Connect with Daniella at: You can read all about that story in my book, Uncultured-- buy signed copies here. https://bit.ly/SignedUncultured For more info on me: Patreon: https://bit.ly/YTPLanding Cult book Clubs (Advanced AND Memoirs) Annual Membership: https://bit.ly/YTPLanding Get an autographed copy of my book, Uncultured: https://bit.ly/SignedUncultured Get my book, Uncultured, from Bookshop.org: https://bit.ly/4g1Ufw8 Daniella’s Tiktok: https://bit.ly/3V6GK6k / KnittingCultLady Instagram:  https://bit.ly/4ePAOFK / daniellamyoung_  Unamerican video book (on Patreon): https://bit.ly/YTVideoBook Secret Practice video book (on Patreon): https://bit.ly/3ZswGY8 Takeaways Children have a unique understanding of privilege. Redefining white privilege can lead to more productive conversations. Race impacts everyday experiences in profound ways. Community support is crucial in addressing racism. White women have a unique role in social justice movements. Critiquing public figures requires nuance and understanding. Historical context is essential in discussions about race. Listening and learning are vital components of social justice work. Fear often hinders open conversations about race. Accountability and change are necessary for progress.  Chapters 00:00 Understanding Privilege Through a Child's Eyes 03:28 Redefining Privilege: From White Privilege to Unearned Advantage 06:38 Consequences of Ignorance: The Impact of White Privilege 09:33 The Burden of Consideration: Navigating Life with Privilege 12:35 Community Bonds: Us vs. Them Dynamics 15:20 The Role of Hatred in Building Community 18:28 Manipulation and Community: The Cult Dynamics of Connection 24:59 Navigating the Complexities of Fan Culture 30:35 Deconstructing Celebrity Influence and Accountability 36:27 The Emotional Landscape of Whiteness 42:19 Challenging Hierarchies and Embracing Community 49:29 Understanding Historical Contexts and Personal Responsibility 55:45 The Power of Individual Action in Social Justice 01:01:16 Utilizing White Privilege for Advocacy 01:04:58 Understanding the Nuances of Racism and Privilege 01:10:39 Building a New Worldview: Conversations and Growth Produced by Haley Phillips
    1:17:01

About Hey White Women

In this conversation, Daniella Mestyanek Young and Rebecca discuss their experiences with cults and the realization that white supremacy is a cult. They explore the stages of leaving a cult and the process of deconstructing white supremacy. They also discuss the concept of white privilege and the need for white people to deprogram from the myth of white supremacy. They highlight the importance of understanding and acknowledging racism and the role of white people in dismantling white supremacy. They also touch on the parallels between cult dynamics and societal systems. The conversation explores the importance of recognizing and dismantling white supremacy within oneself and society. It emphasizes the need for white women to actively engage in anti-racism work and challenge their own biases.
