Turkey Bowl Recap, NASCAR Retirement Rants, and Electrifying Family Tales
The Kennys recap their dirt racing weekend at the Turkey Bowl in Springfield, MO, and dive into hot topics in NASCAR. From Tony Stewart’s big news about becoming a dad to Kevin Harvick’s bold take on why retired drivers should stay retired—and the latest updates on the NASCAR lawsuit—this episode has it all!
Plus, don’t miss Kenny Wallace’s story about his Mom getting electrocuted and the time Ken Schrader literally falling asleep at the wheel!
--------
1:22:27
Kenny Conversation with Mike Davis: The Story Behind Dirty Mo Media & Why He Left The Dale Jr. Download
On this week’s Kenny Conversation, Herm sits down with Mike Davis, President and Executive Producer of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media.The concept of Dirty Mo Media started when Mike wanted to come off the road full-time as Dale’s brand manager to start a family. Kelley and Dale agreed and with the additional time in the office at JR Motorsports, Mike followed through on an idea to utilize his love of podcasting and media to serve Dale Jr.’s massive JR Nation fanbase. Thus, Dirty Mo Media and the Dale Jr. Download were born. Dale would make appearances on the show from time to time, but it wasn’t until his concussions in 2016 and subsequent downtime for recovery when Dale became a regular voice on the podcast. Dale loved it so much, the next year he took over as the main host of the Dale Jr. Download.For many of its guest – and its host, the Dale Jr. Download has become a therapy session of sorts. It offers a chance to confront old grudges, come to terms with pent-up feelings, and laugh about the good ole days. Since then, Dirty Mo Media has expanded immensely and was recently named to Awful Announcing’s “Sports Podcasting Powerhouse” list.The guys also touch on why Mike left the Dale Jr. Download as a co-host, why Jimmy Spencer punched Kurt Busch back in 2003 while Mike was Spencer’s PR rep, and more!
--------
1:33:33
NASCAR’s Champions, WoO World Finals, & An A$$-Chewing From Mike Helton
The first episode of Herm & Schrader is here! Join hosts Kenny Wallace and Kenny Schrader as they bring you laughter, heartfelt moments, and all the stories you’ve been waiting for. From the latest NASCAR news and dirt racing updates to personal stories only these two can tell, this episode has it all.Catch their full recap of Championship Weekend, including Joey Logano’s third championship win, Justin Allgaier’s hard-fought Xfinity Series title, and all the controversies fans are buzzing about. Switching gears from NASCAR, they dive into the action at the Dirt Racing World Finals and reflect on Bobby Allison’s legacy and the grit it takes to race at the highest levels. They also explore what it takes to move between different racing series, highlighting the camaraderie in motorsports and the importance of following NASCAR’s rules.Plus, it wouldn’t be Herm & Schrader without reliving some classic moments, like Schrader’s wild motorcycle trip to Las Vegas! Wrapping up with a thoughtful tribute to veterans and advice on embracing change, this episode is sure to make you laugh—and hit you in the feels.
--------
1:32:13
Herm & Schrader: Coming Nov. 13!
Epically historic. Occasionally irreverent. Always hilarious. Never – and we mean never – giving a single solitary damn about anything but racing, having fun and telling stories, some even true. What else would you expect from a show with Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader? First episode drops Wednesday, Nov. 13!
Epically historic. Occasionally irreverent. Always hilarious. Never – and we mean never – giving a single solitary damn about anything but racing, drinking beer and telling stories, some even true. What else would you expect from a show with Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader, the charismatic, fan-favorite, midwestern buddies who are still gettin’ it done on racetracks near you. On this show, Wallace and Schrader chime in on current events, rehash old stories from their NASCAR careers and engage in conversations that have always been private … until now. Be forewarned – the two Kennys play by nobody’s rules. They say what they want. They do what they do. They are what they are.