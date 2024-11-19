Kenny Conversation with Mike Davis: The Story Behind Dirty Mo Media & Why He Left The Dale Jr. Download

On this week’s Kenny Conversation, Herm sits down with Mike Davis, President and Executive Producer of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media.The concept of Dirty Mo Media started when Mike wanted to come off the road full-time as Dale’s brand manager to start a family. Kelley and Dale agreed and with the additional time in the office at JR Motorsports, Mike followed through on an idea to utilize his love of podcasting and media to serve Dale Jr.’s massive JR Nation fanbase. Thus, Dirty Mo Media and the Dale Jr. Download were born. Dale would make appearances on the show from time to time, but it wasn’t until his concussions in 2016 and subsequent downtime for recovery when Dale became a regular voice on the podcast. Dale loved it so much, the next year he took over as the main host of the Dale Jr. Download.For many of its guest – and its host, the Dale Jr. Download has become a therapy session of sorts. It offers a chance to confront old grudges, come to terms with pent-up feelings, and laugh about the good ole days. Since then, Dirty Mo Media has expanded immensely and was recently named to Awful Announcing’s “Sports Podcasting Powerhouse” list.The guys also touch on why Mike left the Dale Jr. Download as a co-host, why Jimmy Spencer punched Kurt Busch back in 2003 while Mike was Spencer’s PR rep, and more!