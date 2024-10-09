Chief Communications Officer Mike Morgan and County Engineer Marcus Jones discuss the Burn Ban that is in effect for Henderson County, they update the debris removal process and share other programs and events that are coming up this week in the County.
--------
16:20
February 10 Mike & Marcus Monday Morning Update
In today's episode of the Mike & Marcus Monday Morning Update, Chief Communications Officer Mike Morgan and County Engineer Marcus Jones discuss the importance of non-residents and non-essential workers staying out of the Bat Cave/Gerton area and update residents on the latest on debris pickup including how to register for the Private Property Debris Removal program.
--------
13:00
February 3, 2025, Mike & Marcus Monday Morning Update
Chief Communicatons Officer Mike Morgan and County Engineer Marcus Jones are back with another Monday Morning Update. Mike & Marcus discuss weekly events, the Private Property Debris Removal program and updates all things debris removal in the County.
--------
8:05
January 27 Mike & Marcus Monday Morning Update
In our first episode of the Mike & Marcus Monday Morning Update, Chief Communications Officer Mike Morgan and County Engineer Marcus Jones, update residents on Hurricane Helene Recovery efforts. This episode they highlight the Agriculture Recovery Center on January 28, Free Legal Clinic on February 1 and update the debris removal process.
--------
10:11
2024 Year in Review
In our final Henderson County Conversations Podcast episode of 2024, Chief Communications Officer Mike Morgan is joined by Public Safety Director Jimmy Brissie and Assistant County Manager Christopher Todd for our Year in Review. Mike and Jimmy discuss the response and recovery from Hurricane Helene that hit Henderson County, then Mike and Chris discuss other events that shaped Henderson County in 2024.