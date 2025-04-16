Help! My Dog: The Podcast. Dog Behaviour & Training Strategies that Work!

Ep 70 THIS Is Why Your Dog Training Hasn’t Worked & The Christmas of Nightmares

Why hasn’t the training you’ve done in the past worked for your dog? Is your dog still barking and lunging? Pulling on lead? Jumping at your guests? Stealing your socks? Are they still anxious, over-excited, crazy and a complete handful? The answer is simpler than you think! In this episode, we’ll be breaking down why this happens, how your dog actually learns and what you should be doing instead. Plus, we’ve got a special invite for you to join us in an exciting, free challenge to help your dog with their struggles once and for all.Once you’ve finished listening, just go here to reserve your spot for the challenge: https://www.helpmydog.com/thrivein2025................Whether your dog is unpredictable with other dogs or predictably bad…Whether it looks like freezing, barking, lunging or running away…Whether you are just starting out on your dog-owning journey or your dog has been labelled as having a “behaviour problem”…… this episode is for you and is going to give you huge insights!Want to join the Help! My Dog Online HUB? Here's the link: www.helpmydog.com/hubDr Tom is a world-renowned veterinarian, behaviourist and dog trainer and director of the Behavet behaviour clinic (rated Excellent on Trustpilot), which sees over 400 pet behaviour consultations each and every month no matter where you are in the world. In 2023, he started Help! My Dog, an online dog behaviour learning platform to help even more owners all over the world and show that dog behaviour transformation is not only possible but it's FUN, with the right know-how!Make sure to subscribe/follow the podcast for the free weekly episodes!Useful Links:Follow Help! My Dog on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/helpmydogofficial/Schedule a Consultation with Behavet: https://www.beha.vet/Follow Behavet on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/behavet