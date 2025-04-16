Help! My Dog: The Podcast. Dog Behaviour & Training Strategies that Work!

Ep 72 Fixing That On-Lead, Off-Lead Split Personality & He’s Never Done That Before…
Does your dog behave one way on lead and a totally different way off lead? This is a super common behaviour, and in this episode, we’ll be diving into why this happens and what you can do about it. We’re getting really practical and giving you clever ways to blur the lines between “on lead” and “off lead” so your dog starts to make the same awesome choices, no matter the set up. Whether your dog dashes off the second the lead is unclipped, is constantly testing the limits of their longline or completely forgets you exist once freedom hits, this episode has you covered. Get ready for three powerful games to completely change your dog walks, leash or no leash!................Whether your dog is unpredictable with other dogs or predictably bad…Whether it looks like freezing, barking, lunging or running away…Whether you are just starting out on your dog-owning journey or your dog has been labelled as having a “behaviour problem”…… this episode is for you and is going to give you huge insights!Want to join the Help! My Dog Online HUB? Here's the link: www.helpmydog.com/hubDr Tom is a world-renowned veterinarian, behaviourist and dog trainer and director of the Behavet behaviour clinic (rated Excellent on Trustpilot), which sees over 400 pet behaviour consultations each and every month no matter where you are in the world. In 2023, he started Help! My Dog, an online dog behaviour learning platform to help even more owners all over the world and show that dog behaviour transformation is not only possible but it's FUN, with the right know-how!Make sure to subscribe/follow the podcast for the free weekly episodes!Useful Links:Follow Help! My Dog on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/helpmydogofficial/Schedule a Consultation with Behavet: https://www.beha.vet/Follow Behavet on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/behavet
--------
18:32
Ep 71 When Walks Go Flat, Dealing with The Pancake Dog & Mitten Games
Have you ever been on a walk where your dog decides to stop dead in their tracks, refusing to move? They might also lie down and flatten themselves on the ground making it even harder to move them on without dragging them across the pavement (or sidewalk for the Americans). We call this “pancaking”! In this episode, you’ll be introduced to the “pancake dog”. We’ll talk about why they do it and what you can do about it (without having to drag them along behind you!). We’ll be sharing some top tips and strategies for those dogs that just seem to freeze at the sight of another dog, person or other trigger, the ones that flatten at the thought of a walk or those that can’t seem to make it out the door or back home without becoming a pancake!................Whether your dog is unpredictable with other dogs or predictably bad…Whether it looks like freezing, barking, lunging or running away…Whether you are just starting out on your dog-owning journey or your dog has been labelled as having a “behaviour problem”…… this episode is for you and is going to give you huge insights!Want to join the Help! My Dog Online HUB? Here's the link: www.helpmydog.com/hubDr Tom is a world-renowned veterinarian, behaviourist and dog trainer and director of the Behavet behaviour clinic (rated Excellent on Trustpilot), which sees over 400 pet behaviour consultations each and every month no matter where you are in the world. In 2023, he started Help! My Dog, an online dog behaviour learning platform to help even more owners all over the world and show that dog behaviour transformation is not only possible but it's FUN, with the right know-how!Make sure to subscribe/follow the podcast for the free weekly episodes!Useful Links:Follow Help! My Dog on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/helpmydogofficial/Schedule a Consultation with Behavet: https://www.beha.vet/Follow Behavet on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/behavet
--------
22:04
Ep 70 THIS Is Why Your Dog Training Hasn’t Worked & The Christmas of Nightmares
Why hasn’t the training you’ve done in the past worked for your dog? Is your dog still barking and lunging? Pulling on lead? Jumping at your guests? Stealing your socks? Are they still anxious, over-excited, crazy and a complete handful? The answer is simpler than you think! In this episode, we’ll be breaking down why this happens, how your dog actually learns and what you should be doing instead. Plus, we’ve got a special invite for you to join us in an exciting, free challenge to help your dog with their struggles once and for all.Once you’ve finished listening, just go here to reserve your spot for the challenge: https://www.helpmydog.com/thrivein2025................Whether your dog is unpredictable with other dogs or predictably bad…Whether it looks like freezing, barking, lunging or running away…Whether you are just starting out on your dog-owning journey or your dog has been labelled as having a “behaviour problem”…… this episode is for you and is going to give you huge insights!Want to join the Help! My Dog Online HUB? Here's the link: www.helpmydog.com/hubDr Tom is a world-renowned veterinarian, behaviourist and dog trainer and director of the Behavet behaviour clinic (rated Excellent on Trustpilot), which sees over 400 pet behaviour consultations each and every month no matter where you are in the world. In 2023, he started Help! My Dog, an online dog behaviour learning platform to help even more owners all over the world and show that dog behaviour transformation is not only possible but it's FUN, with the right know-how!Make sure to subscribe/follow the podcast for the free weekly episodes!Useful Links:Follow Help! My Dog on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/helpmydogofficial/Schedule a Consultation with Behavet: https://www.beha.vet/Follow Behavet on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/behavet
--------
14:28
Ep 69 Can Boundaries Actually Solve Your Dog’s Struggles at Home? & Stinky Socks
If you have dogs zooming around the house, jumping on guests, launching off at every sound or creating chaos with your other dogs, you might be amazed to hear that something as simple as their bed could be your ticket to a calmer home! In this episode, we’re diving into the magic of boundaries – what they are, why they matter and how they can transform life with your dog (or dogs!). From multi-dog household struggles, visitors, doorbells and more, boundaries taught the right way can be a game-changer. We’ll also chat about a common question: Are our dogs allowed on the sofa? Plus, we’ll share a hilarious cringe story and unpack how to get to the bottom of a problem to solve more than just the symptoms.And if you want to learn more about teaching your dog boundaries, we have a special invitation just for our wonderful podcast listeners to join the Help! My Dog Hub! All you have to do is go to: https://www.helpmydog.com/hub................Whether your dog is unpredictable with other dogs or predictably bad…Whether it looks like freezing, barking, lunging or running away…Whether you are just starting out on your dog-owning journey or your dog has been labelled as having a “behaviour problem”…… this episode is for you and is going to give you huge insights!Want to join the Help! My Dog Online HUB? Here's the link: www.helpmydog.com/hubDr Tom is a world-renowned veterinarian, behaviourist and dog trainer and director of the Behavet behaviour clinic (rated Excellent on Trustpilot), which sees over 400 pet behaviour consultations each and every month no matter where you are in the world. In 2023, he started Help! My Dog, an online dog behaviour learning platform to help even more owners all over the world and show that dog behaviour transformation is not only possible but it's FUN, with the right know-how!Make sure to subscribe/follow the podcast for the free weekly episodes!Useful Links:Follow Help! My Dog on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/helpmydogofficial/Schedule a Consultation with Behavet: https://www.beha.vet/Follow Behavet on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/behavet
--------
18:29
Ep 68 The Two Biggest Dog Training Mistakes (Part 2 of 2) & A Hat-Trick
Ever feel like your dog is glued to you 24/7 – following you everywhere (even the toilet!), demanding attention or struggling when you leave? It turns out that this could be due to another dog training mistake we might be making! In Part 2 of our special double feature, we’re breaking down why so many dogs have a hard time settling and staying calm when we’re not interacting with them. We’ll be learning why a “small” expectation can result in struggles with action prompting, separation anxiety and separation in the house, causing trouble when you just want to spend some time with your partner or visitors! And of course, we’ll be giving you some strategies to help your dog learn that sometimes, you’re their business, but other times, it’s ok to be on their own.................Whether your dog is unpredictable with other dogs or predictably bad…Whether it looks like freezing, barking, lunging or running away…Whether you are just starting out on your dog-owning journey or your dog has been labelled as having a “behaviour problem”…… this episode is for you and is going to give you huge insights!Want to join the Help! My Dog Online HUB? Here's the link: www.helpmydog.com/hubDr Tom is a world-renowned veterinarian, behaviourist and dog trainer and director of the Behavet behaviour clinic (rated Excellent on Trustpilot), which sees over 400 pet behaviour consultations each and every month no matter where you are in the world. In 2023, he started Help! My Dog, an online dog behaviour learning platform to help even more owners all over the world and show that dog behaviour transformation is not only possible but it's FUN, with the right know-how!Make sure to subscribe/follow the podcast for the free weekly episodes!Useful Links:Follow Help! My Dog on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/helpmydogofficial/Schedule a Consultation with Behavet: https://www.beha.vet/Follow Behavet on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/behavet
About Help! My Dog: The Podcast. Dog Behaviour & Training Strategies that Work!
The Brand New podcast from vet, behaviourist and trainer, Dr Tom Mitchell! We'll be covering all things dog behaviour to unlock the life you dream of with your dog, transforming behaviour struggles and levelling up your relationship with your dog. If you get excited about learning about dog behaviour and want the practical, effective (and fun) strategies that we know transform struggles from barking to reactivity to separation anxiety to simply not listening, welcome home!