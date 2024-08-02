There’s a world out there, but there’s a county right here with so much to discover! The Hello Hillsborough podcast dives into all things Hillsborough County. J...

Hilary and Tyler talk with Chely, a librarian with Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (HCPLC). They discuss how HCPLC can help ease back-to-school anxiety, support kids with different learning styles, and how to make library outings a family activity! Plus, find out why librarians are some of the most helpful resources you can have as a Hillsborough County resident.

Hilary and Tyler speak with Katja from Hillsborough Fire Rescue's Office of Emergency Management. Katja clears up misconceptions about hurricane season and breaks down the important distinction between flood zones and evacuation zones. Plus, find out about the dangers of storm surge and what you need to know to stay safe when storms approach.

Hilary and Tyler speak with Brian, a registered dietician from Hillsborough County Aging Services. Brian shares which foods can support brain health and boost energy levels and how to balance holiday meals through the plate method. Plus, Brian chimes in on simple ways to stay active amid the holiday hustle and improve holistic health and longevity.

Tune in to hear Hilary and Tyler test their recycling knowledge and learn how to keep the holidays eco-friendly. Danny will also share what actually happens to your recyclables, how to properly recycle holiday items, and even a little bit of recycling ASMR!

Hilary and Tyler sit down with Alison from Conservation & Environmental Lands Management and Mikah from Parks & Recreation. They chat about the Hiking Spree, an annual challenge to hike at least eight nature trails, the opportunities to connect with nature right here in Hillsborough County, and how people of all ages and skill levels can get started.

About Hello Hillsborough

There’s a world out there, but there’s a county right here with so much to discover! The Hello Hillsborough podcast dives into all things Hillsborough County. Join hosts and County employees, Hilary and Tyler, as they say “hello” to the people who are passionate about our community. You’ll learn everything from hurricane prep and starting a new business, to information on our local events and activities. Whether you’re a lifelong resident or just planting roots, the Hello Hillsborough podcast is your guide to everything Hillsborough County has to offer!