Hearthbound | An Untelling of the Odyssey
Hearthbound | An Untelling of the Odyssey
Stray Lungs
Fiction
Science Fiction
3 of 3
Episode 2: Trinacria
Odessa meets a one-eyed shepherd...Content Warnings - mild swearing.
--------
20:24
Episode 1: Telemachus
Odessa is not alone...Content Warnings - mild swearing. Stay in touch with us on hearthboundpod.com.
--------
25:36
Trailer: "I'm Nobody"
Hearthbound arrives June 3, 2025.Stay in touch with us at hearthboundpod.com.
--------
2:31
About Hearthbound | An Untelling of the Odyssey
Hearthbound is a queer musical audio drama podcast set across a post-apocalyptic Great Basin. It's a love story, a road trip, and a ballad for ecological restoration.
Fiction
Science Fiction
