Hearthbound | An Untelling of the Odyssey

Hearthbound arrives June 3, 2025.Stay in touch with us at hearthboundpod.com.

Odessa is not alone...Content Warnings - mild swearing. Stay in touch with us on hearthboundpod.com.

Hearthbound is a queer musical audio drama podcast set across a post-apocalyptic Great Basin. It’s a love story, a road trip, and a ballad for ecological restoration.

