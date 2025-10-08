Chapter Two: "The Victim"

Desperate to escape the Van Buren Manor, the team is forced to confront the very thing they came to fake: their first ever “real” ghost, and his dire warning of malevolent and powerful spirit called 'The Matriarch' whose reign of terror may only just be beginning. Written: Robbie HyneStarring: Billy Langdon as SEBASTIAN McCANNAlexandra Daniels as HARPER HAWKINSAnthony Keyvan as ISAAC GRAHAM Lilah Richcreek Estrada as PHOEBE DUNCANGuest Starring:Shelby Young as THE MATRIARCHRobbie Silverman as CARL BOWENAnthony Turpel as BRUNOCreated, Produced & Edited by: Robbie HyneProduced By: Patrick WestwaterIntro & Outro Music by: Noah JamesPodcast Artwork by: Brendan Haley (insta: @haleydoodledo)HAUNTED: THE VAN BUREN MANOR is an AUGUST YEAR ROUND production. For more information about this podcast and others (MOONBURN & (UN)LIKEMINDED), visit our website AugustYearRound.com and follow us on instagram @AugustYearRoundProd