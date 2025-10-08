Desperate to escape the Van Buren Manor, the team is forced to confront the very thing they came to fake: their first ever “real” ghost, and his dire warning of malevolent and powerful spirit called 'The Matriarch' whose reign of terror may only just be beginning. Written: Robbie HyneStarring: Billy Langdon as SEBASTIAN McCANNAlexandra Daniels as HARPER HAWKINSAnthony Keyvan as ISAAC GRAHAM Lilah Richcreek Estrada as PHOEBE DUNCANGuest Starring:Shelby Young as THE MATRIARCHRobbie Silverman as CARL BOWENAnthony Turpel as BRUNOCreated, Produced & Edited by: Robbie HyneProduced By: Patrick WestwaterIntro & Outro Music by: Noah JamesPodcast Artwork by: Brendan Haley (insta: @haleydoodledo)HAUNTED: THE VAN BUREN MANOR is an AUGUST YEAR ROUND production. For more information about this podcast and others (MOONBURN & (UN)LIKEMINDED), visit our website AugustYearRound.com and follow us on instagram @AugustYearRoundProd
19:46
19:46
Chapter One: "The Manor"
In our series premiere, the "Spirit Sleuths" team arrives at the desolate Van Buren Manor, hoping to spin ghost stories into viral content. But when their staged hauntings awaken something real, they're horrified to find themselves trapped inside the manor, at the mercy of dark forces with plans of their own. Written: Robbie HyneStarring: Billy Langdon as SEBASTIAN McCANNAlexandra Daniels as HARPER HAWKINSAnthony Keyvan as ISAAC GRAHAM Lilah Richcreek Estrada as PHOEBE DUNCANGuest Starring:Shelby Young as THE MATRIARCHRobbie Silverman as CARL BOWENAnthony Turpel as BRUNOAlex Quijano as BUTLER CHARLIELauren Shippen as THE OMINOUS WHISPERS
20:04
20:04
Trailer: Haunted
HAUNTED: THE VAN BUREN MANOR premieres Wednesday, October, 8th.Tone: HAUNTED is a supernatural satire fiction podcast. About: When their staged ghost hunter investigations lead them to the mysterious Van Buren Manor, the so-called "Spirit Sleuths" must confront their first real haunting. Trapped inside, their only hope of survival is to unravel a long-buried mystery and stop the manor's vengeful Matriarch from carrying out a dark plot a century in the making— one that may cut closer to home than they ever imagined.Starring: Billy Langdon, Alexandra Daniels, Lilah Richcreek Estrada & Anthony Keyvan
