Fri-yay! Jacks & Yotes predictions, Paul Allen (Vikings), Andre Fields (USD), and Dom Izzo (NDSU)
John picks who will win Saturday's monster national semifinal games. Will it be both South Dakota teams? Coyotes TV analyst and alumnus Andre Fields on why USD has become an elite program, and Bison TV play-by-play voice Dom Izzo on why fans are nervous for SDSU in Fargo. But first, Paul Allen on what makes Kevin O'Connell special, why these Vikes are as good or better than 2009, why Minnesota will beat Seahawks, and why the Bears will upset the Lions (yeah, he said it).
--------
1:22:27
Nobody's Listening Anyway: Matt Zimmer on SDSU-NDSU, USD-MSU
Going deep on the Jacks, Yotes, Bison and Bobcats on the biggest week ever for football in South Dakota history. The "NLA" podcasts John & Matt have been doing for over 4 years morphs into Happy Hour every week starting NOW. Same yahoos, same laughs, same deep dives, same Harry Doyle open. No more cursing (f%#$ that!)
--------
1:05:03
3rd Round: Mike McFeely on NDSU-SDSU, FBS pursuits, plus Coyote Eric
John offers a toast to "Boring Bob" Nielson, USD's coach whose team is anything but boring. Veteran Fargo columnist Mike McFeely - NOT BORING - is bored with the FCS life for NDSU and is bummed the Bison weren't invited into the Mountain West, despite constant national championship contention and monster high-stakes history-defining playoff rivalry games like Saturday vs SDSU. He makes his case for the FBS life, plus previews Saturday's big game. Then, Coyote Eric on the life of a die-hard USD fan -- as he described it during and after one of the biggest wins ever in the DakotaDome.
--------
1:19:17
A 2nd Round: Ben Leber and John Stiegelmeier
John tackles the Vikings as a Super Bowl contender and no Mountain West for NDSU. Then, John orders a round for former Vikings linebacker and current commentator, Ben Leber. And, legendary SDSU head coach Emeritus John Stiegelmeier tells stories and weighs in on Jimmy Rogers, Saturday’s big game, the NDSU rivalry and a possible FBS future.
--------
1:14:38
The first round: Monday, December 16th
In the inaugural episode, John talks about the start of the new podcast. Then, he gets down to business. He goes over a few big topics (hmm... FCS football anyone?) and starts things off with a guest many in South Dakota will be familiar with listening to already! The one and only Kurtiss Riggs! Pull up a stool, it's Happy Hour.