3rd Round: Mike McFeely on NDSU-SDSU, FBS pursuits, plus Coyote Eric

John offers a toast to "Boring Bob" Nielson, USD's coach whose team is anything but boring. Veteran Fargo columnist Mike McFeely - NOT BORING - is bored with the FCS life for NDSU and is bummed the Bison weren't invited into the Mountain West, despite constant national championship contention and monster high-stakes history-defining playoff rivalry games like Saturday vs SDSU. He makes his case for the FBS life, plus previews Saturday's big game. Then, Coyote Eric on the life of a die-hard USD fan -- as he described it during and after one of the biggest wins ever in the DakotaDome.