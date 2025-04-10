Juan’s life was marked by violence and gang-banging, leading him to prison as a teenager with no hope for the future.
But in the darkest place, Jesus encountered him.
In surrender, Juan found not only redemption but also a beautiful love story written by God Himself—a wife divinely chosen for him. Dali and Juan share their journey as a testament to the power of transformation, faith, and a love that defies all odds. Prison couldn't break them.
Don’t miss this incredible story of restoration, second chances, and the kind of love story only God can write!
Available on Apple+Spotify+Youtube
Contact Juan and Dali: [email protected]
Connect with their homeless ministry in FL: https://showerup.org/tampabay/
-------------------------------------
Ways to Support the Podcast & Ministry of CD+Melody
🤝 Partner and donate via their website: https://cdandmelody.com/donate
💰CashApp https://cash.app/$CDMelodyFabien
💸 Venmo https://account.venmo.com/u/Melody-Fabien
🤝Connect 🤝with CD+Melody
CD’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cdfabien
Melody’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/melodyfabien/
Hanging with the Fabiens on IG: https://www.instagram.com/hangingwiththefabiens/
Website: https://cdandmelody.com/
Speaker Invite: https://cdandmelody.com/speaking-invite
Upcoming Events: https://cdandmelody.com/new-events
Do you need Life, Ministry, Premarital, or Marriage Coaching?
Get Coaching with CD + Melody
https://cdandmelody.com/coaching-with-cd-melody