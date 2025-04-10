Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityHanging with the Fabiens
Listen to Hanging with the Fabiens in the App
Listen to Hanging with the Fabiens in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Hanging with the Fabiens

Podcast Hanging with the Fabiens
CD and Melody Fabien
Join CD & Melody as they talk about all things faith, family, love, sex, and relationships while keeping it real, honest, and biblical. CDANDMELODY.COM
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • DISCIPLESHIP AND DATING AFTER 30+
    In Episode 6, CD & Melody sit down with two friends they love and have invested in—both single and one divorced—& we talk about all the things especially the realities of dating, discipleship, and faith after 30. Join the conversation with Elsi and Mike on  What is Discipleship?  What does godly dating look like after divorce?  Dating in your 20s is one thing—but what about your 30s and 40s? How do you wait well in a season of singleness? What does discipleship look like as an adult navigating real-life struggles? And how do we suffer well? Honest, raw, and full of wisdom, this conversation tackles the real questions singles are asking and the lessons learned along the way. ------------ We love you all!  Ps We recorded this last summer when we lived in FL before we moved to Nashville.  Share this Episode with a friend! If it's blessing you, leave a 5 Star Review! Let us know how these episodes are blessing you.  ----------------------------- CONNECT W CD+MELODY  https://cdandmelody.com/ COACHING Get Coaching with CD + Melody: https://cdandmelody.com/coaching-with-cd-melody BOOKING Invite the Fabiens: https://cdandmelody.com/our-story   SUPPORT THE PODCAST Show some love to the Fabiens, donate via their website: https://cdandmelody.com/donate Support the Podcast :) Via CashApp https://cash.app/$CDMelodyFabien   FOLLOW ON IG  CD Fabien: https://www.instagram.com/cdfabien Melody Fabien: https://www.instagram.com/melodyfabien Hanging with the Fabiens: https://www.instagram.com/hangingwiththefabiens --------- UPCOMING EVENTS: https://cdandmelody.com/new-events    #datingdiscipleship #hangingwiththefabiens  #datingadvice #godlydating #waitinguntilmarriage #suffering #sufferingwell #hope #single #godlymarriage
    --------  
    1:05:08
  • Forgiveness, Healing from the past and more...Q&A
    We’re answering YOUR questions—raw, real, and rooted in God’s truth! You asked, and we’re diving deep into the things that matter most: ✨ How do we truly forgive? ✨ What does healing from the past look like? ✨ If you’re engaged and already living together, how can you honor God now? ✨ What actually defines a marriage in God’s eyes? and MORE....   In Episode 5 of Hanging with the Fabiens we’re bringing biblical wisdom and honest conversation to help you navigate these real-life struggles. Get ready for truth, grace, and practical steps forward. Don’t miss it! We love you all!  Share this Episode with a friend! If it's blessing you, leave a 5 Star Review! Let us know how these episodes are blessing you.  ----------------------------- CONNECT W CD+MELODY  https://cdandmelody.com/ COACHING Get Coaching with CD + Melody: https://cdandmelody.com/coaching-with-cd-melody BOOKING Invite the Fabiens: https://cdandmelody.com/our-story FOLLOW ON IG  CD Fabien: https://www.instagram.com/cdfabien Melody Fabien: https://www.instagram.com/melodyfabien Hanging with the Fabiens: https://www.instagram.com/hangingwiththefabiens --------- SUPPORT THE PODCAST Show some love to the Fabiens, donate via their website: https://cdandmelody.com/donate Support the Podcast :) Via CashApp https://cash.app/$CDMelodyFabien  
    --------  
    56:07
  • ONE IN A MILLION: Our Love Story Pt 2 // The Kiss Heard Around The World
    What happens when you surrender your love story to God? For Melody, it meant keeping a prayer journal for her future husband and trusting God’s perfect timing. She never imagined she would meet CD on a mission trip to Uganda, Africa—right as she was finishing a seven-year vow God had led her to make. As their journey unfolded, Melody realized CD was everything she had prayed for. One of her deepest prayers was for God to write a beautiful love story, and little did she know, their story would inspire the world. Join us as we dive into the power of prayer, divine timing, and the kind of love only God can orchestrate. Whether you’re single, dating, or married, this podcast will encourage you to trust God with your heart and embrace the journey He has for you. Get Coaching with CD + Melody https://cdandmelody.com/coaching-with-cd-melody Invite the Fabiens! https://cdandmelody.com/our-story Follow on Instagram: CD Fabien: https://www.instagram.com/cdfabien Melody Fabien: https://www.instagram.com/melodyfabien/ Hanging with the Fabiens: https://www.instagram.com/hangingwiththefabiens ------ Show some love to the Fabiens, donate via their website: https://cdandmelody.com/donate Support the Podcast :) Via CashApp https://cash.app/$CDMelodyFabien  
    --------  
    45:30
  • ONE IN A MILLION: Our Love Story Pt 1
    🎙️HANGING WITH THE FABIENS with hosts CD+Melody Fabien CD and Melody give all the details of their love story...their testimony leading up to how they met, how God divinely brought them together, and how they chose to save sexual intimacy for marriage. You have to hear this story!  --------------- Do you need guidance in your dating, premarital, or married life?  Get Coaching with CD+Melody  https://cdandmelody.com/coaching-with-cd-melody   Invite the Fabiens!  https://cdandmelody.com/our-story   Watch this on YouTube! Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@hangingwiththefabiens  Visit our Website https://cdandmelody.com/ Connect with us on Instagram www.instagram.com/hangingwiththefabiens https://www.instagram.com/melodyfabien/ https://www.instagram.com/cdfabien   Want to show some love and give to Hanging With The Fabiens? WEBSITE: https://cdandmelody.com/donate CASHAPP: https://cash.app/$CDMelodyFabien #cdandmelody #hangingwiththefabiens
    --------  
    1:02:40
  • Prison Couldn't Break Us: A Love Against All Odds
    Juan’s life was marked by violence and gang-banging, leading him to prison as a teenager with no hope for the future. But in the darkest place, Jesus encountered him. In surrender, Juan found not only redemption but also a beautiful love story written by God Himself—a wife divinely chosen for him. Dali and Juan share their journey as a testament to the power of transformation, faith, and a love that defies all odds. Prison couldn't break them. Don’t miss this incredible story of restoration, second chances, and the kind of love story only God can write! Available on Apple+Spotify+Youtube Contact Juan and Dali: [email protected] Connect with their homeless ministry in FL: https://showerup.org/tampabay/ ------------------------------------- Ways to Support the Podcast & Ministry of CD+Melody  🤝 Partner and donate via their website: https://cdandmelody.com/donate  💰CashApp https://cash.app/$CDMelodyFabien 💸 Venmo https://account.venmo.com/u/Melody-Fabien   🤝Connect 🤝with CD+Melody  CD’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cdfabien  Melody’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/melodyfabien/  Hanging with the Fabiens on IG: https://www.instagram.com/hangingwiththefabiens/  Website: https://cdandmelody.com/ Speaker Invite: https://cdandmelody.com/speaking-invite Upcoming Events: https://cdandmelody.com/new-events   Do you need Life, Ministry, Premarital, or Marriage Coaching? Get Coaching with CD + Melody  https://cdandmelody.com/coaching-with-cd-melody  
    --------  
    1:14:33

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Hanging with the Fabiens

Join CD & Melody as they talk about all things faith, family, love, sex, and relationships while keeping it real, honest, and biblical. CDANDMELODY.COM
Podcast website

Listen to Hanging with the Fabiens, WHOA That's Good Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/11/2025 - 2:26:04 AM