ONE IN A MILLION: Our Love Story Pt 2 // The Kiss Heard Around The World

What happens when you surrender your love story to God? For Melody, it meant keeping a prayer journal for her future husband and trusting God's perfect timing. She never imagined she would meet CD on a mission trip to Uganda, Africa—right as she was finishing a seven-year vow God had led her to make. As their journey unfolded, Melody realized CD was everything she had prayed for. One of her deepest prayers was for God to write a beautiful love story, and little did she know, their story would inspire the world. Join us as we dive into the power of prayer, divine timing, and the kind of love only God can orchestrate. Whether you're single, dating, or married, this podcast will encourage you to trust God with your heart and embrace the journey He has for you.