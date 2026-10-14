Skip to content
Radio Logo
PodcastsGovernmentGW Regulatory Studies Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
GW Regulatory Studies Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

GW Regulatory Studies Podcast

GW Regulatory Studies Center
Government
GW Regulatory Studies Podcast
Latest episode

50 episodes

  • GW Regulatory Studies Podcast

    Economists on the Welfare Effects of Personalized Pricing

    10/13/2026 | 19 mins.
    Mary Sullivan and Howard Beales discuss why it would be premature for the Federal Trade Commission to impose an enforcement standard on "personalized pricing," which they contend is a practice that is not well understood in the marketplace. Read more.
  • GW Regulatory Studies Podcast

    The Rise and Regulation of Payment Stablecoins

    08/18/2026 | 15 mins.
    Policy Analyst Matias Vesperoni discusses the emerging federal framework for stablecoin issuers and how their reserves must be managed. Read the commentary.
  • GW Regulatory Studies Podcast

    Highlights of the Regulators’ Budget Report 1960-2024

    07/02/2026 | 12 mins.
    Policy analysts Matias Vesperoni and Finn Dobkin share key takeaways of the new Regulators’ Budget report. The latest edition covers fiscal years 1960 through 2024 and presents data extracted from the Budget of the United States on the outlays and personnel devoted to writing, administering, and enforcing federal regulations at 77 departments and agencies. The Regulators’ Budget offers insights into the growth and changing composition of federal regulation over the past 65 years. Access the complete report at our website.
  • GW Regulatory Studies Podcast

    The Continued Evolution of the Congressional Review Act

    06/17/2026 | 24 mins.
    Previously considered largely a tool for the incoming Congress and president to overturn a departing president’s midnight regulations, Congress has recently begun using the CRA in unanticipated ways. Professors Susan Dudley and Steven Balla discuss new approaches and implications for the future. Read full commentary.
  • GW Regulatory Studies Podcast

    Patrick McLaughlin on the Railway Safety Act, Non-Delegation Project, and more

    04/22/2026 | 37 mins.
    Hoover Institution Research Fellow Patrick McLaughlin discusses how the driving force behind safety improvements in the freight rail industry is capital investment, not minimum staffing requirements.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About GW Regulatory Studies Podcast
Listen for insights and commentary on regulatory policy from The George Washington University Regulatory Studies Center. We are a leading source for scholarship on best practices, benefit-cost analysis, regulatory risk assessment, competition analysis, and public interest comments in the rulemaking process. The Center's weekly Regulation Digest newsletter is a popular source for policy news and commentary.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to GW Regulatory Studies Podcast, America, Actually with Astead Herndon and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.24.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Built: 10/19/2026 - 1:11:54 PM
A company fromMADSACK