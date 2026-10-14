Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
50 episodes
- Mary Sullivan and Howard Beales discuss why it would be premature for the Federal Trade Commission to impose an enforcement standard on "personalized pricing," which they contend is a practice that is not well understood in the marketplace. Read more.
- Policy analysts Matias Vesperoni and Finn Dobkin share key takeaways of the new Regulators’ Budget report. The latest edition covers fiscal years 1960 through 2024 and presents data extracted from the Budget of the United States on the outlays and personnel devoted to writing, administering, and enforcing federal regulations at 77 departments and agencies. The Regulators’ Budget offers insights into the growth and changing composition of federal regulation over the past 65 years. Access the complete report at our website.
- Previously considered largely a tool for the incoming Congress and president to overturn a departing president’s midnight regulations, Congress has recently begun using the CRA in unanticipated ways. Professors Susan Dudley and Steven Balla discuss new approaches and implications for the future. Read full commentary.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About GW Regulatory Studies Podcast
Listen for insights and commentary on regulatory policy from The George Washington University Regulatory Studies Center. We are a leading source for scholarship on best practices, benefit-cost analysis, regulatory risk assessment, competition analysis, and public interest comments in the rulemaking process. The Center's weekly Regulation Digest newsletter is a popular source for policy news and commentary.Podcast website
Listen to GW Regulatory Studies Podcast, America, Actually with Astead Herndon and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
GW Regulatory Studies Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.