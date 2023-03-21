Listen for insights and commentary on regulatory policy from The George Washington University Regulatory Studies Center. We are a leading source for scholarship... More
Safeguarding Objective and Evidence-Based Principles for Regulatory Impact Analysis
GW Regulatory Studies Center Director Susan Dudley shares her perspectives on the OMB Draft Circular A4. Susan emphasizes the durability of regulatory impact analysis under the existing circular across administrations dating back nearly 30 years. Although the draft revisions contain some worthwhile updates, Susan explains that some aspects of the draft appear designed to steer analytical results to support this administration’s policy preferences, rather than present objective evidence and estimates to policy makers and the public. Safeguarding the objectivity and durability of regulatory analysis is key for the circular's value going forward.
6/20/2023
20:40
Challenges with Distributional Weighting in the Draft Circular A-4
Economist and scholar Mary Sullivan joins the podcast to share perspectives on the proposed introduction of distributional weighting as part of the new draft Circular A-4. The circular, which guides analysis of regulatory costs and benefits, aims to address issues of equity when those costs and benefits are borne differently among various groups. Trade-offs in economic efficiency and lesser transparency are important factors to consider, Mary explains.
6/12/2023
24:00
What’s In the EO on Modernizing Regulatory Review?
President Biden’s Executive Order “Modernizing Regulatory Review” introduces significant changes in how the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) defines the economic significance of rules and approaches public engagement. Research Professor Bridget Dooling and Senior Policy Analyst Mark Febrizio consider the proposed updates in the order and how it may impact centralized regulatory review in the executive branch agencies. For additional coverage, visit Parsing the Proposals for Modernizing Review.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is proposing a new rule for Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing that seeks to simplify compliance by program participants and focus on outcomes rather than process. Policy Analyst Sarah Hay shares recommendations from her public interest comment which HUD may consider for improving public engagement and encouraging the use of joint Equity Plans among participants. Read Sarah's full commentary.
4/11/2023
13:37
Jimmy Carter, The Great Deregulator
This week we celebrate the regulatory reforms of President Jimmy Carter, who set in motion a wave of deregulation that brought lower prices and better consumer choices to the airline industry, telecommunications, rail, trucking, and more. GW Regulatory Studies Center Director Susan Dudley discusses how competition in formerly-regulated markets unleashed innovation and generated lasting benefits for consumers and society as a whole, and stands out today as an underappreciated legacy of the Carter administration. For more details, read Dudley's op-ed in The Regulatory Review.
