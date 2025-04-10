Powered by RND
The Watering Hole

The Watering Hole
  • 150. Cross Canadian Ragweed
    In this episode of The Watering Hole, Rhett & Jager sat down to talk with Cross Canadian Ragweed! Huge thanks to everyone who made this possible, enjoy episode 150 of The Watering Hole!Huge thank you to our sponsors for making what we do possible!CH Lonestar Promo & Tumbleweed Dancehall!Cross Canadian Ragweedhttps://crosscanadianragweed.comThe Watering Hole Instagram @wateringholeofficialhttps://www.instagram.com/wateringholeofficial/
    38:12
  • 149. The Smokin' Oaks talk new music, touring, & funny stories!
    In this episode of The Watering Hole, Rhett & Jager sat down to talk with The Smokin’ Oaks!Huge thank you to our sponsors for making what we do possible!CH Lonestar Promo & Tumbleweed Dancehall!The Smokin’ Oakshttps://thesmokinoaksmusic.com/homeThe Watering Hole Instagram @wateringholeofficialhttps://www.instagram.com/wateringholeofficial/
    40:54
  • 148. Waves In April talks Metal Core, School of Rock, & building a band!
    In this episode of The Watering Hole, Rhett & Jager sat down to talk with Waves In April!Huge thank you to our sponsors for making what we do possible!CH Lonestar Promo & Tumbleweed Dancehall!Waves In Aprilhttps://www.instagram.com/wavesinapril/?hl=enThe Watering Hole Instagram @wateringholeofficialhttps://www.instagram.com/wateringholeofficial/
    38:50
  • 147. No Justice talks Red Dirt Resurgence, Stillwater back in the day & more!
    In this episode of The Watering Hole, Rhett & Jager sat down to talk with Steve Rice of No Justice!Huge thank you to our sponsors for making what we do possible!CH Lonestar Promo & Tumbleweed Dancehall!No Justicehttps://www.facebook.com/band.nojustice/The Watering Hole Instagram @wateringholeofficialhttps://www.instagram.com/wateringholeofficial/
    25:35
  • 146. Lance Roark talks golfing, writing and BBQ grills?
    In this episode of The Watering Hole, Rhett & Jager sat down to talk with Lance Roark at Born & Raised 2024! Huge thanks to Lance for taking some time to chat with us!Huge thank you to our sponsors for making what we do possible!CH Lonestar Promo & Tumbleweed Dancehall!Lance Roarkhttps://www.lanceroark.comThe Watering Hole Instagram @wateringholeofficialhttps://www.instagram.com/wateringholeofficial/
About The Watering Hole

Welcome to The Watering Hole, the place for exclusive conversations with your favorite Red Dirt/Country artists, live songs and much more!
