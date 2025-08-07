Stacy Huston shares her journey of impact in social leadership
Stacy Huston's path to becoming a social impact leader is a tapestry woven with diverse experiences and a deep commitment to community. From her early days exploring faith and creative writing to her current role as Executive Director of SixDegrees.org, Stacy's journey is a testament to the power of connection and purpose.
35:42
From Rome to Fundraise Up: Salvatore Salpietro’s journey from tech to impact
What happens when a technologist trades code for cause-driven impact? In this episode of “RKD Group: Thinkers,” Salvatore Salpietro—Chief Experience Officer at Fundraise Up—shares his personal journey from IT projects in Rome to co-founding a platform that’s reshaping the online giving experience. Salvatore opens up about his career pivots, the moment nonprofit work became personal, and how frustration often fuels innovation. From building human-first technologies to mentoring others in the space, Salvatore speaks candidly about the values driving his work—and the metrics that truly matter. If you're a nonprofit leader, fundraiser, or simply curious about how passion and technology can collide to create real impact, this episode is for you.
31:40
How can nonprofits navigate the digital front? A conversation with technology expert Charles Lehosit
In this episode of RKD Group: Thinkers, host Justin McCord sits down with Charles Lehosit, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital at RKD Group, for a candid and compelling conversation about the shifting landscape of nonprofit marketing. From the early days of digital—when it felt like the Wild West—to today's rapid rise of AI and compliance demands, Charles reflects on how the industry has evolved and where it’s headed.
39:19
You can’t surge trust: Lessons in community & philanthropy with Tim Sarrantonio
On this episode of RKD Group: Thinkers podcast, Tim Sarrantonio—Nonprofit Ecosystems Theorist, Director of Community Engagement at Neon One, and Chair of the Fundraising Effectiveness Project (FEP)—joins Justin McCord and Ronnie Richard for a deeply reflective and forward-thinking conversation.
37:15
The journey to fundraising $3 billion and more with Kevin Gentry
On this episode of the RKD Group: Thinkers podcast, hosts Justin McCord and Ronnie Richard sit down with fundraising veteran Kevin Gentry—CEO of TenX Strategies and host of the “Going Big!” podcast—to trace his unconventional path into nonprofit fundraising and unpack the lessons learned from raising over $3 billion.
RKD Group: Thinkers, the nonprofit marketer's podcast, is a must-listen experience of thought-provoking content that inspires strategic decisions and insight on the industry.
Group: Thinkers brings together innovators and curators in nonprofit marketing, branding and direct response to tackle the major issues facing nonprofits today.