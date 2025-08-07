From Rome to Fundraise Up: Salvatore Salpietro’s journey from tech to impact

What happens when a technologist trades code for cause-driven impact? In this episode of “RKD Group: Thinkers,” Salvatore Salpietro—Chief Experience Officer at Fundraise Up—shares his personal journey from IT projects in Rome to co-founding a platform that’s reshaping the online giving experience. Salvatore opens up about his career pivots, the moment nonprofit work became personal, and how frustration often fuels innovation. From building human-first technologies to mentoring others in the space, Salvatore speaks candidly about the values driving his work—and the metrics that truly matter. If you're a nonprofit leader, fundraiser, or simply curious about how passion and technology can collide to create real impact, this episode is for you.