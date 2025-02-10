If you’re feeling confused or overwhelmed by the news coming out of Washington, D.C. right now, know this: you are not alone. Each week, former U.S. Senator Jo...

Former U.S. Senator Jon Tester and political journalist Maritsa Georgiou talk with former White House ethics counsel Richard Painter about the legal pushback against executive actions issued by the Trump administration, what could transpire if the White House ignores the judicial branch, and what history teaches us about the system of checks and balances.

Former U.S. Senator Jon Tester and political journalist Maritsa Georgiou speak with former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson about confusion over recent firings within the federal government, tariffs, how some legal decisions could backfire on red states, and the outcasting of Republicans who go against President Trump.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joins Jon Tester and Maritsa Georgiou to discuss her time in Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion along with concerns over what comes next in the war in light of recent comments made by President Donald Trump about Ukraine and the country’s president.

"When you're not going to follow the law, the first thing you want to do is get rid of the lawyers." Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee and a former Army paratrooper, joins JT & MG to discuss in simple terms the Pentagon’s Friday night massacre as the Trump administration purged multiple military leaders including Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. CQ Brown Jr. and multiple JAGs.

Veteran political journalist Jim Acosta joins Jon and Maritsa to reflect on what’s happening with the White House press corps, the fiery Trump/Vance/Zelenskyy exchange in the Oval Office, and what Jim says to people who give him the middle finger at Trump rallies.

About Grounded with Jon Tester and Maritsa Georgiou

If you’re feeling confused or overwhelmed by the news coming out of Washington, D.C. right now, know this: you are not alone. Each week, former U.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana and veteran journalist Maritsa Georgiou are here to talk you through it. Grounded is about more than just deciphering the headlines; It’s about hearing from changemakers, sharing insider insight, and leaving each episode with a roadmap forward. Let’s stay grounded: In facts, in reason, and in community.