1.55 Civil War in the Vendée

The revolutionaries are confronted with a new challenge in the west. Recruitment riots grip the nation, and in a region known as the Vendée, these disturbances fast became organised resistance. By June 1793, civil war consumed western France, and large swaths of the countryside were controlled by the Royal and Catholic Army. In this episode, we explore why the Vendée was the first region to revolt against the National Convention, the unique characteristics of the civil war, and multiple debates which bitterly divide historians.Episode ExtraHills, Hedges, and Humble ClericsIn the Episode Extra for this episode, we unpack why the topography of the Vendée was so beneficial to the defending insurrectionists. We also hear from a contemporary on the role of religion in the civil war.