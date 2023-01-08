History isn't black and white, yet too often it's presented as such. Grey History is a podcast dedicated to retelling the French Revolution in a way that highli...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 65
Special Episode - Burke, Paine, & British Reactions to French Revolution
Bastille Day Special! How did the British react to the outbreak of the French Revolution? Why is Edmund Burke considered a founding father of political conservatism? What did Thomas Paine say to cause his trial for seditious libel? These are just some of the questions explored in this special episode of Grey History created for The History of England podcast.Happy Bastille Day!BONUS CONTENTBastille Day Special - Behind The Scenes VideoSUPPORT GREY HISTORY! Sponser Grey History and access exclusive bonus episodes, an ad-free feed, and many more fantastic perks. Help do your part ot keep the show on the air!JOIN PATREON HEREOther:Send your questions, praise, and scorn hereSign Up for the Newsletter (Free Bonus Episode)FacebookInstagramTwitter
7/13/2023
1:05:21
1.56 Fasting and Furious
Multiple crises radicalise the sans-culottes of the capital, and a new ultra-radical movement emerges on the revolutionary left. Those associated with the Enragés rise to challenge the National Convention, as well as the Girondins and Jacobins who dominate it.Episode ExtraThe Red PriestUnpack the past of Jacques Roux, the most iconic leader of the Enragés. Compare how Roux and those like him differ to previous sans-culottes leaders who originated from wealthier origins. EARLY ACCESSBastille Day Special - Burke, Paine, and British Reactions to the French RevolutionSUPPORT GREY HISTORY! Sponser Grey History and access exclusive bonus episodes, an ad-free feed, and many more fantastic perks. Help do your part ot keep the show on the air!JOIN PATREON HEREOther:Send your questions, praise, and scorn hereSign Up for the Newsletter (Free Bonus Episode)FacebookInstagramTwitter
7/8/2023
1:02:31
1.55 Civil War in the Vendée
The revolutionaries are confronted with a new challenge in the west. Recruitment riots grip the nation, and in a region known as the Vendée, these disturbances fast became organised resistance. By June 1793, civil war consumed western France, and large swaths of the countryside were controlled by the Royal and Catholic Army. In this episode, we explore why the Vendée was the first region to revolt against the National Convention, the unique characteristics of the civil war, and multiple debates which bitterly divide historians.Episode ExtraHills, Hedges, and Humble ClericsIn the Episode Extra for this episode, we unpack why the topography of the Vendée was so beneficial to the defending insurrectionists. We also hear from a contemporary on the role of religion in the civil war.EARLY ACCESSEpisode 56 "Fasting and Furious"SUPPORT GREY HISTORY! Sponser Grey History and access exclusive bonus episodes, an ad-free feed, and many more fantastic perks. Help do your part ot keep the show on the air!JOIN PATREON HEREOther:Send your questions, praise, and scorn hereSign Up for the Newsletter (Free Bonus Episode)FacebookInstagramTwitter
6/21/2023
1:04:45
1.54 Its Treason Then!
The war expands and disaster strikes. This episode explores the entry of England and Holland into the revolutionary war, as well as the French invasion of the Dutch Republic in February 1793. As Belgium begins to break, the Austrians and the Prussians unleash a devastating counter-attack, crippling the French military and causing chaos behind the lines. In the resulting disarray, General Dumouriez goes rogue. The consequences of his actions have a direct impact on the Reign of Terror.Episode Extra:Dutch Exiles and Dumouriez's CommissionersEARLY ACCESSEpisode 55 "Civil War in the Vendee"SUPPORT GREY HISTORY! Sponser Grey History and access exclusive bonus episodes, an ad-free feed, and many more fantastic perks. Help do your part ot keep the show on the air!JOIN PATREON HEREOther:Send your questions, praise, and scorn hereSign Up for the Newsletter (Free Bonus Episode)FacebookInstagramTwitter
6/7/2023
1:15:02
Joint Episode - French Intervention in the American Revolutionary War
Why did the French get involved in the American Revolutionary War? How did the French help the Americans? Why did relations deteriorate between the two nations in the subsequent years? All these questions and more are explored in this special joint episode with Mike Troy of the American Revolution podcast!Join Mike and me as we unpack the French intervention and the evolution of French-American relations after the conflict ended. This collaboration episode is only possible thanks to the support of the Patreon community. Thank you so much for your support of the show!Patreon:Support Grey History and access exclusive bonus episodes, an ad-free feed, and many more fantastic perks. Help do your part to keep the show on the air!JOIN HEREOther:Send your questions, praise, and scorn hereSign Up for the NewsletterFacebookInstagramTwitter
About Grey History: The French Revolution & Napoleon
History isn't black and white, yet too often it's presented as such. Grey History is a podcast dedicated to retelling the French Revolution in a way that highlights differing opinions, experiences, and conclusions. Why? Because it's in the grey that history has its beauty, its intrigue, and most importantly its lessons. Support the show today: https://www.patreon.com/greyhistory